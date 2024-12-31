'In Retrospect, This is FUNNY AF': WATCH How Hard Kamala, Dems, and Media Tried Selling Her 'JOY' (Watch)

Kamala Harris didn't have a single thing to offer this country so her handlers (aka Biden's handlers until they kicked him off the ticket) decided to go with a vibe or a feeling which if you think about it, sort of made sense because most Democrat voters are emotionally weakened, reactive, easily manipulated people. So they pushed JOY. She was JOYOUS! Her campaign was JOYFUL! JOY JOY JOY.

Sure, nobody voted for the heifer and she was already polling as one of the most unlikeable vice presidents in the history of this country BUT JOY.

There was also the bizarre 'brat' thing but that didn't quite get the hilarious push the whole JOY thing did.

And we're not kidding about how hard they pushed it because WOOF ... did they ever push it.

Watch this complilation:

Remember when legacy media colluded with the DNC/Kamala camp to run the “Joy!” campaign?



In retrospect, it’s hysterical.



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/oxHBnURRV1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 30, 2024

He's right, in retrospect this is funny AF. Heck, one might even say it brought US joy.

Just not in the way she or her handlers hoped for.

Ahem.

Awww, look at how joyful Democrats are.

The “joy” has left the building. 😂pic.twitter.com/w77QyncaO6 — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) December 30, 2024

In a BIG way.

Unless you're a Trump supporter and voter and then the joy is JUST getting started.

They don’t seem very joyful as of late. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) December 30, 2024

They ran one of the most significant propaganda campaigns of all time and failed, the legacy media's ability to create and drive a narrative is officially over. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) December 30, 2024

Say that again and louder for the PEOPLE IN THE BACK.

Happy happy Joy joy! pic.twitter.com/Cn2MEfcZy8 — Jeff Bottger (@JeffBottger) December 30, 2024

Maybe our favorite picture from the election especially knowing what a huge part she played in kicking Biden off the ticket.

The most miserable people on the planet can't fake joy. Everything they did was overproduced and inauthentic.



White man tacos, Obama calls; hell, Tim Walz stole the Trump Vance story about missing the phone call when being selected as nominee. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) December 30, 2024

Excellent point. There was NO JOY in Kamala or this administration, no joy in the Democrat Party ... it all felt forced and fake.

Much like Kamala herself.

Hey, we get it, this worked for Obama in 2008 and then again in 2012 so they thought MAYBE the marketing could save Kamala (plus a bunch of PAID-FOR endorsements) but luckily they were wrong.

Americans struggling to put food on their tables and gas in their tanks just weren't buying the joy.

Thank God.

