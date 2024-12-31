Connect the DOTS! Kamala Harris Following in Obama's Corrupt Footprints After LOSS with...
REEEE! Keith Olbermann's Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs Carter Posts Go Viral for ALL...
WATCH: Wikipedia Co-Founder Describes How the Site Turned to Leftist Garbage
VIP
Sean Trende of Real Clear Politics Proposes a Twenty-Eighth Amendment to the Constitution
Border Patrol Union President: Sanctuary City Officials Will Be ‘Dealt With’ if They...
Pane-ful Shopping: Los Angeles Grocery Store Has Entire Section of Items in Glass...
Campaign’s On-Cam Pain: Kamala NC HQ Volunteers Release Tearful Farewell Video
Social Silence! Trump’s Chief of Staff Tells Cabinet Nominees to Cease Posting Online
From Prosecutor to Prosecuted? Many Want Resigning January 6th Attorney Matthew Graves...
Trump’s Agenda First: Scott Jennings Makes Argument for Keeping Speaker of the House...
Cognitive Cover-Up! Video Shows Adam Schiff Raging Against Robert Hur for Exposing Biden’s...
VIP
Peter Daou: Any Decent Moral Code Aligns You With the Oppressed and Weak
Wajahat Ali Argues That Unlike Trump, Kamala Harris Had a Plan to Tackle...
Greg Gutfeld Outs 'The Blob' Trying to Smear Elon Musk as a Security...

'In Retrospect, This is FUNNY AF': WATCH How Hard Kamala, Dems, and Media Tried Selling Her 'JOY' (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on December 31, 2024
Twitchy

Kamala Harris didn't have a single thing to offer this country so her handlers (aka Biden's handlers until they kicked him off the ticket) decided to go with a vibe or a feeling which if you think about it, sort of made sense because most Democrat voters are emotionally weakened, reactive, easily manipulated people. So they pushed JOY. She was JOYOUS! Her campaign was JOYFUL! JOY JOY JOY.

Advertisement

Sure, nobody voted for the heifer and she was already polling as one of the most unlikeable vice presidents in the history of this country BUT JOY.

There was also the bizarre 'brat' thing but that didn't quite get the hilarious push the whole JOY thing did.

And we're not kidding about how hard they pushed it because WOOF ... did they ever push it.

Watch this complilation:

He's right, in retrospect this is funny AF. Heck, one might even say it brought US joy.

Just not in the way she or her handlers hoped for.

Ahem.

Awww, look at how joyful Democrats are.

In a BIG way.

Unless you're a Trump supporter and voter and then the joy is JUST getting started.

Recommended

REEEE! Keith Olbermann's Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs Carter Posts Go Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons
Sam J.
Advertisement

Say that again and louder for the PEOPLE IN THE BACK.

Maybe our favorite picture from the election especially knowing what a huge part she played in kicking Biden off the ticket.

Excellent point. There was NO JOY in Kamala or this administration, no joy in the Democrat Party ... it all felt forced and fake.

Much like Kamala herself.

Hey, we get it, this worked for Obama in 2008 and then again in 2012 so they thought MAYBE the marketing could save Kamala (plus a bunch of PAID-FOR endorsements) but luckily they were wrong.

Americans struggling to put food on their tables and gas in their tanks just weren't buying the joy.

Advertisement

Thank God.

===========================================================================

Related:

Movement Is DEAD: Guess How Many BLM Protesters Showed Up to Protest Death of Guy You Never Heard Of

Govt. GASLIGHTING: Catherine Herridge Shares DAMNING Report from CIA Whistleblower and Just WOW

Honey, TAKE ALL the Seats! Jen Rubin Learns the HARD Way Trump Supporters Are DONE Putting UP With Her BS

Just WOW! Add THIS to the Multitude of Reasons Jen Psaki and the Biden Admin as a Whole Are a DISGRACE

Talking Point Calling Americans Lazy UNLESS They Work 80 Hours a Week NUKED By Glorious Community Note

===========================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

REEEE! Keith Olbermann's Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs Carter Posts Go Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons
Sam J.
Connect the DOTS! Kamala Harris Following in Obama's Corrupt Footprints After LOSS with MAGICAL Book Deal
Sam J.
WATCH: Wikipedia Co-Founder Describes How the Site Turned to Leftist Garbage
Aaron Walker
Greg Gutfeld Outs 'The Blob' Trying to Smear Elon Musk as a Security Risk
Brett T.
Cognitive Cover-Up! Video Shows Adam Schiff Raging Against Robert Hur for Exposing Biden’s Bad Memory
Warren Squire
Sean Trende of Real Clear Politics Proposes a Twenty-Eighth Amendment to the Constitution
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
REEEE! Keith Olbermann's Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs Carter Posts Go Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons Sam J.
Advertisement