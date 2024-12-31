Drew Holden OWNS Lamestream Media in DAMNING Thread Exposing How They Covered for Joe/Hunter Biz Dealings

One doesn't have to be a rocket scientist to see what the mainstream (lamestream) media have been doing to protect and defend Joe Biden for the past four years. It's been blatantly obvious to anyone who's bothered to even pay the slightest bit of attention to Ol' Sleepy Joe, especially when it came to his business dealings ... sorry, we mean Hunter's business dealings.

Ahem.

But that didn't stop the media from covering for both him and Hunter.

Drew Holden put together another one of his exceptional threads showing just how desperate media were hide how corrupt the Biden family REALLY is.

🧵Thread🧵



The gov’t finally released pictures of Biden with his son Hunter’s business partners.



You may remember the corporate press alleging for years that there’s no evidence Biden had any contact with Hunter’s shady businesses.



I think some corrections are in order. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/dLAcTtD9eq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

We agree.

For years, the corporate press ran cover for claims that President Biden wasn’t involved in Hunter’s unsavory business dealings, particularly with foreign governments.



That was all a sham.



I think @nytimes should correct the record now that we know their reporting is false. pic.twitter.com/7br8tHKvPc — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

Duh.

And yes, NYT should correct the record.

If this story is worth reporting on — and it appears that @washingtonpost thought it was, at least when the narrative helped Democrats — then it should be worth following up when we get new information that makes clear the Post reported in error.



Right? pic.twitter.com/1udqMKr4XW — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

You'd think?

Why wouldn’t the @washingtonpost update their headlines that currently omit that the President’s brother and son lied to Congress?



Aren’t these relevant details in this story? pic.twitter.com/oYpySBWbTc — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

OOH OOH, WE KNOW!

And particularly since @washingtonpost used this assertion — that Biden wasn’t tied to his son’s business dealings — as a political cudgel against the GOP’s impeachment efforts, leaving the lie unremarked upon obviously doesn’t help readers. pic.twitter.com/mgtcpjiMza — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

And they wonder why nobody trusts them.

It wasn’t as if the evidence of Biden’s involvement wasn’t already out there, as @ChuckRossDC, @SaysSimonson, and @AndrewKerrNC reported back in June 2023.



Now we’ve got Biden’s own photos to make it inescapable. pic.twitter.com/jlSll9xd9G — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

A picture they kept hidden until after the election.

Shocker.

And of course it wasn’t just the Times and the Post who helped the president cover up this involvement. @CNN, I think you’ve got some corrections to make, too. Not sure the “Biden fired back” framing still works.



Maybe “Biden lied again”? pic.twitter.com/rRSkhapm7x — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

It wouldn't be a Holden thread without CNN.

Rather than investigate these claims, the corporate press, en masse, rose in defense of Biden’s integrity, using the clearly erroneous statements of **Biden’s own family members** as evidence. @NBCNews helped kick it off in 2020. pic.twitter.com/aIq0jZTbDg — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

Because of course they did.

Remember when all Hunter was doing was selling the “illusion” of access to his father? Not real contact with him?



Do these images look like an illusion, @AP? pic.twitter.com/4L1lJ9M9e6 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

JOE JUST LOVES HIS SON SO MUCH.

And while we’re at it, @AP, I think this headline needs correcting, too. pic.twitter.com/Kuu2IjCiSt — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

Word.

@ABC, care to revisit this highlighted line?



Or the idea that the idea of Biden’s involvement is a Republican “smear”? pic.twitter.com/lEeIduoDJk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

Ha.

@MSNBC, maybe it’s a bad idea to rely on partisans like @RepDanGoldman to provide “news” like this?



Now the evidence is undeniable. pic.twitter.com/lNJm7ep1RB — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

Goldman almost makes AOC look bright.

Almost.

What really kills me about this (admittedly old) take from @AliVelshi @VelshiMSNBC is the outrage at the suggestion. #ForFactsSake it might be time for a correction! pic.twitter.com/EppotGHBJl — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

THE NERVE!

@Reuters, countless outlets around the world rely on you for accurate and honest coverage.



Will you correct this headline, now that the statement is clearly false? How about the substance of the piece? I even highlighted it for you. pic.twitter.com/YcYhX6e3ec — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

Reuters has sucked for years now, and we're not even sorry for saying so.

@TIME, we now know more. Don’t you think you owe it to your readers to update this to reflect that, and to correct your erroneous reporting?



This “evidence” was hidden by the government. Isn’t the press meant to hold them to account? pic.twitter.com/Y9Mbpmy4Qv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

Nah.

Heh.

I believe this title could easily be corrected to “Hunter Biden lies to Congress about his father’s involvement in his business dealings,” @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/x6Ly9YPP5M — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

That could work.

@factcheckdotorg, isn’t your job to check the facts?



I think this page is worth an update, particularly the highlighted sections. pic.twitter.com/ZxNDPJO4HI — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

Their job is to pretend to check the facts.

Just sayin'.

What gets me is the quote in the headline, @USATODAY.



Really helps convey your lack of interest in getting to the truth. pic.twitter.com/lUZt4QqxdL — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

Truth is inconvenient to Democrats and apparently the mainstream media.

@business I’m running short on energy but, again, you don’t have to just quote a politician for your headline.



They aren’t always telling the truth. Shocker, I know. pic.twitter.com/81dvM7EUXO — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

We feel shocked.

@Independent really quoted “President Biden's son ensured there was always a 'clear boundary' between his father and his business dealings” with a straight face huh. pic.twitter.com/UdXtviOOc6 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

I’ve said this what feels like a thousand times, but the press should take its role as the first rough draft of history seriously.



They bit on a lie from a political family. The lie has been revealed.



They should correct the lie in their reporting. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

They knew it was a lie.

They didn't care because TRUMP BAD.

This is how lies get laundered into the history books: because the people responsible for writing that history in real time screw up and don’t correct it.



Expecting them to do the latter in the wake of the former really isn’t too much to ask. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

You'd think.

And of course, it’s worth asking why the media took this fabrication at face value, rather than investigate whether the assertions by various Bidens were true.



But I think the answer there is easier: the press doesn’t see Dems as worth scrutinizing.



That disposition shows. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 30, 2024

We all know why they took it at face value.

For those keeping track at home, this release was 25 days — less than a month — after Biden’s sweeping pardon of his son.



A coincidence, I’m sure. pic.twitter.com/U0pejBpe8s — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 31, 2024

Totally a coincidence.

