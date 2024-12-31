Leftist Rag Current Affairs Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Over Hate-Filled Hit Piece on 'Eliti...
WATCH: Wikipedia Co-Founder Describes How the Site Turned to Leftist Garbage
Peter Daou: Any Decent Moral Code Aligns You With the Oppressed and Weak

Drew Holden OWNS Lamestream Media in DAMNING Thread Exposing How They Covered for Joe/Hunter Biz Dealings

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on December 31, 2024
National Archives and Records Administration

One doesn't have to be a rocket scientist to see what the mainstream (lamestream) media have been doing to protect and defend Joe Biden for the past four years. It's been blatantly obvious to anyone who's bothered to even pay the slightest bit of attention to Ol' Sleepy Joe, especially when it came to his business dealings ... sorry, we mean Hunter's business dealings.

Ahem.

But that didn't stop the media from covering for both him and Hunter.

Drew Holden put together another one of his exceptional threads showing just how desperate media were hide how corrupt the Biden family REALLY is.

We agree.

Duh.

And yes, NYT should correct the record.

You'd think?

Connect the DOTS! Kamala Harris Following in Obama's Corrupt Footprints After LOSS with MAGICAL 'Deal'
Sam J.
OOH OOH, WE KNOW!

And they wonder why nobody trusts them.

A picture they kept hidden until after the election.

Shocker.

It wouldn't be a Holden thread without CNN.

Because of course they did.

JOE JUST LOVES HIS SON SO MUCH.

Word.

Ha.

Goldman almost makes AOC look bright.

Almost.

THE NERVE!

Reuters has sucked for years now, and we're not even sorry for saying so.

Nah. 

Heh.

That could work.

Their job is to pretend to check the facts.

Just sayin'.

Truth is inconvenient to Democrats and apparently the mainstream media.

We feel shocked.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

They knew it was a lie.

They didn't care because TRUMP BAD.

You'd think.

We all know why they took it at face value.

Totally a coincidence.

Tags: CHINA HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN MEDIA

