Byron Donalds Goes Straight-Up WRECKING BALL on Media for Hiding Biden's Very OBVIOUS Cognitive Issues

Byron Donalds really and truly summed up how repugnant and corrupt legacy media has been over the past four years especially covering for Biden's very obvious and even blatant cognitive issues. Oh, and it's adorable how they're all trying to pretend NOW that it was under-covered story and gosh golly gee, how could they not know this was going on.

What a bunch of a-holes.

Donalds let them have it, full-on wrecking ball style:

They blamed it on a "Stutter."

They blamed it on "Russian Disinfo."

They blamed it on "Cheap-Fakes."

They hid him at every opportunity.

They scripted every public event.

They denied the Hur Report findings.

They sent him on vacation for 570 days.

They brazenly lied to you FOR… pic.twitter.com/ovnQtFsX8t — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) December 30, 2024

His post continues:

They brazenly lied to you FOR YEARS. This could be the biggest Presidential cover-up in American history. And the media defended it all. Until they got exposed at the debate. Don't let the media gaslight you.This story existed FOR YEARS. And they avoided it ON PURPOSE

What he said.

Don't let the media gaslight you. BUH-BUH-BUH-BINGO!

We can't argue that point.

They installed Joe and just needed him to be a figurehead for their communist climate scam. As long as they got their kickbacks (through big pharma advertisements) they were happy to play along. They are all self-serving traitors. — The Northern Desert Manatee (@ScottStaffiery) December 30, 2024

They installed Biden and then they tried to kick him out and install Kamala Harris.

Thank God America wasn't having any of it.

watching them spin like tops has been quite interesting, they lie, lie, lie and have no remorse about it. — 🏴‍☠️🍊🍊Pirate Gal🍊🍊🏴‍☠️ (@storyspinner) December 30, 2024

Psh, they've been trying to play stupid but we all know better.

This sums up his presidency! pic.twitter.com/3hwPXbQ860 — SkwerFaceNFT (@groovylinenft) December 30, 2024

They're not the media. They're the lying stinking Communist Democrat propaganda machine and press CORPSE. pic.twitter.com/r8m22liblf — The Amish Texter™ ❌🇺🇸 (@the_amish_txtr) December 31, 2024

Run for speaker. — Carry (@boatgirl3) December 30, 2024

We wouldn't hate that ... AFTER Trump enters office.

And nothing will happen to any of them. — DEK (@keithfhamilton) December 31, 2024

Legally, probably not. But a lot of these outlets are actually starting to go out of business ... or having to let people go or make changes to their writers.

There may be consequences, they also may just take some time.

Eyes wide open, Byron. We will never be gaslit again. 👀 — Sherry Morris (@RomComMystery) December 30, 2024

Amen.

