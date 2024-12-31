Thread Asks Trans Women Who Are 'Really Attractive' How They DID It and...
'Borderline Treasonous': Scott Jennings Talks Jimmy Carter's Selfish, Dangerous Ex-Preside...
Mike Lee Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Taking Biden Admin's Unconstitutional Shadow Govt...
CNN Anchor Panics Live on Air: Cancels Debate! Ask Larry Anything!
A Slap in the Face: Court Rejects Pentagon Appeal in Biden-Harris Plea Deal...
Drew Holden OWNS Lamestream Media in DAMNING Thread Exposing How They Covered for...
Leftist Rag Current Affairs Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Over Hate-Filled Hit Piece on 'Eliti...
Connect the DOTS! Kamala Harris Following in Obama's Corrupt Footprints After LOSS with...
REEEE! Keith Olbermann's Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs Carter Posts Go Viral for ALL...
'In Retrospect, This is FUNNY AF': WATCH How Hard Kamala, Dems, and Media...
WATCH: Wikipedia Co-Founder Describes How the Site Turned to Leftist Garbage
VIP
Sean Trende of Real Clear Politics Proposes a Twenty-Eighth Amendment to the Constitution
Border Patrol Union President: Sanctuary City Officials Will Be ‘Dealt With’ if They...
Pane-ful Shopping: Los Angeles Grocery Store Has Entire Section of Items in Glass...

Byron Donalds Goes Straight-Up WRECKING BALL on Media for Hiding Biden's Very OBVIOUS Cognitive Issues

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on December 31, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Byron Donalds really and truly summed up how repugnant and corrupt legacy media has been over the past four years especially covering for Biden's very obvious and even blatant cognitive issues. Oh, and it's adorable how they're all trying to pretend NOW that it was under-covered story and gosh golly gee, how could they not know this was going on.

Advertisement

What a bunch of a-holes.

Donalds let them have it, full-on wrecking ball style:

His post continues:

They brazenly lied to you FOR YEARS. 

This could be the biggest Presidential cover-up in American history.

And the media defended it all.

Until they got exposed at the  debate.

Don't let the media gaslight you.This story existed FOR YEARS.

And they avoided it ON PURPOSE

What he said.

Don't let the media gaslight you. BUH-BUH-BUH-BINGO!

We can't argue that point.

Recommended

Mike Lee Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Taking Biden Admin's Unconstitutional Shadow Govt APART in Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

They installed Biden and then they tried to kick him out and install Kamala Harris.

Thank God America wasn't having any of it.

Psh, they've been trying to play stupid but we all know better.

We wouldn't hate that ... AFTER Trump enters office.

Legally, probably not. But a lot of these outlets are actually starting to go out of business ... or having to let people go or make changes to their writers.

There may be consequences, they also may just take some time.

Advertisement

Amen.

===========================================================================

Related:

Mike Lee Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Taking Biden Admin's Unconstitutional Shadow Govt APART in Thread

Drew Holden OWNS Lamestream Media in DAMNING Thread Exposing How They Covered for Joe/Hunter Biz Dealings

Leftist Rag Current Affairs Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Over Hate-Filled Hit Piece on 'Elitist' JD Vance

Connect the DOTS! Kamala Harris Following in Obama's Corrupt Footprints After LOSS with MAGICAL 'Deal'

REEEE! Keith Olbermann's Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs Carter Posts Go Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons

===========================================================================

Tags: BIDEN MEDIA 2024 ELECTION BYRON DONALDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mike Lee Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Taking Biden Admin's Unconstitutional Shadow Govt APART in Thread
Sam J.
'Borderline Treasonous': Scott Jennings Talks Jimmy Carter's Selfish, Dangerous Ex-Presidential Meddling
Amy Curtis
Thread Asks Trans Women Who Are 'Really Attractive' How They DID It and OMG-LOL We're Officially Dead Now
Sam J.
Drew Holden OWNS Lamestream Media in DAMNING Thread Exposing How They Covered for Joe/Hunter Biz Dealings
Sam J.
REEEE! Keith Olbermann's Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs Carter Posts Go Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons
Sam J.
Connect the DOTS! Kamala Harris Following in Obama's Corrupt Footprints After LOSS with MAGICAL 'Deal'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mike Lee Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Taking Biden Admin's Unconstitutional Shadow Govt APART in Thread Sam J.
Advertisement