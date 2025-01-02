DISTURBING: NOLA Terrorist's Mosque's Response to Terror Attack Filled With MAJOR Red Flags (Screenshot)

Gosh, golly, gee ... this response from the NOLA terrorist's alleged Mosque is not exactly encouraging. In fact, it's downright troubling.

Take a look:

This is from the mosque the NOLA terrorist came from.



It's a known 'bad" mosque.



And they apparently decided they want CAIR speaking for them and not to cooperate with law enforcement.



The current paradigm is insufficient. pic.twitter.com/Fq9KswwX2l — Scott McKay (@TheHayride) January 2, 2025

So let's see, they don't want to cooperate with law enforcement AND they want CAIR to speak for them. Also, not a single word of condolences to the victims' families.

Troubling is a nice way to put this:

The mosque possibly attended by the New Orleans terrorist in Houston, Texas, chose a troubling response. Instead of offering condolences to the victims’ families, pledging cooperation with authorities, or addressing the media with transparency about their teachings, their primary… pic.twitter.com/sMJ4BVxo2z — Brother Rachid الأخ رشيد (@BrotherRasheed) January 2, 2025

Post continues:

... their primary focus was on the safety of the Muslim community (not the safety of all Americans). They advised their members not to speak to the media or cooperate with the FBI without first consulting CAIR, a radical Islamic organization. #neworleansattack #NewOrleans

Ummm, what the Hell?

In the various news reports I've seen today, there has been no mention of his parents or family and no interviews with anyone who knew him.



The only facts they keep hammering is that he was an American citizen and retired military. — Ed LaRose (@metaphorsbwithu) January 2, 2025

Awww, yes. Our thorough, unbiased, media are hard at work ...

Just a note, we did see something about his brother on X and how he claimed Shamsud Din Jabbar was a sweet guy. No, we're not even making that up.

Are there good ones? — CollectingThePast 🍌 (@MarEugLeC) January 2, 2025

*cough cough*

Mosque is telling people not to talk to the FBI but to lawyer up through CAIR: an islamist group with ties to terrorists



Suspicious https://t.co/7TLv5h4aA4 — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) January 2, 2025

Suspicious indeed.

The NoLa terrorist’s mosque just told its members not to speak with reporters, but to refer them to CAIR instead



…CAIR’s Director and co-founder celebrated the Oct 7th Hamas terrorist attack



(H/t to the great @JennieSTaer and @TimothyNerozzi ) pic.twitter.com/umyErLkaID — John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 2, 2025

Hrm.

Well that seems suspicious https://t.co/9Z9M9cWpwm — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 2, 2025

Don't ya' think?

