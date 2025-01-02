Bro, READ THE ROOM! LA Gov Jeff Landry Posts Steak Dinner Pic AFTER...
DISTURBING: NOLA Terrorist's Mosque's Response to Terror Attack Filled With MAJOR Red Flags (Screenshot)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on January 02, 2025
FBI via AP

Gosh, golly, gee ... this response from the NOLA terrorist's alleged Mosque is not exactly encouraging. In fact, it's downright troubling.

Take a look:

So let's see, they don't want to cooperate with law enforcement AND they want CAIR to speak for them. Also, not a single word of condolences to the victims' families.

Troubling is a nice way to put this:

Post continues:

... their primary focus was on the safety of the Muslim community (not the safety of all Americans). They advised their members not to speak to the media or cooperate with the FBI without first consulting CAIR, a radical Islamic organization. #neworleansattack #NewOrleans

Ummm, what the Hell?

Awww, yes. Our thorough, unbiased, media are hard at work ... 

Just a note, we did see something about his brother on X and how he claimed Shamsud Din Jabbar was a sweet guy. No, we're not even making that up. 

*cough cough*

Suspicious indeed.

Hrm.

Don't ya' think?

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

Tags: ISIS NEW ORLEANS TERROR ATTACK MOSQUE

