After DOJ Dust-Up, AG Pam Bondi Restores Gun Rights to Actor Mel Gibson, Nine Others

Back in 2011, actor Mel Gibson was stripped of his gun rights in a plea agreement related to charges of misdemeanor domestic violence conviction. Earlier this year, DOJ pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer claimed she was fired over her refusal to restore his gun rights.

In March, Scott Jennings and his fellow CNN panelists discussed Oyer's firing and Gibson's gun rights.

And now it appears

BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi has restored gun rights to Mel Gibson. pic.twitter.com/sLeHway5n1 — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) April 5, 2025

Here's more from The New York Times:

Justice Department officials will allow the actor Mel Gibson, a prominent supporter of President Trump, to own guns again, ending a once contentious debate that had roiled the upper ranks of the department, according to people familiar with the decision. Concerns over restoring Mr. Gibson’s gun rights led to a tense back-and-forth with the Justice Department’s pardon attorney, Elizabeth G. Oyer, shortly before she was fired by the Trump administration last month. The decision, which also applies to nine others, was approved by Attorney General Pam Bondi, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. The specifics are expected to be published in The Federal Register, they added.

This appears to be the right decision.

That's a good question and this writer just discussed how the feds were involved with state-level misdemeanor charges.

This writer was unaware they'd been taken, too.

No, because of theirs. Any excuse to undermine gun rights.

