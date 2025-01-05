VIP
John Harwood Just Keeps Proving He's a Boil on the Butt of Humanity
NEW Footage of Cybertruck Explosion From Different Angle Raises Even More DAMNING Question...
California Bleeding: The Golden State Scores Dead Last for Growth for Fifth Year...
X Marks the Scott! Jennings Attaches ‘Community Note’ to Democrat’s Lie in Real...
Months-Long Transition Fertile Ground for Lame Duck President Biden to Plant Seeds of...
Scott Presler Delivered Pennsylvania for Trump but Can He Sway John Fetterman to...
Presidential Medal of Freedom Honoree Posed for Photo With Future Would-Be Trump Assassin
VIP
Here Are Britain's Social Media Police at Work Again Over a 'Malicious' Facebook...
Speak of the Devil! Scary Video Shows What REALLY Happened During Hillary Clinton’s...
Does Sarah McBride Have Her (His) Own Professional Photographer in Tow?
Its Days Are Numbered! White House Brags About Rejoining Paris Climate Agreement Trump...
Honduras Threatens to Shut Down US Military Base Over Deportations
Face the Music: James Woods Drops TRUTH BOMB on Crooked Democrats Who Ran...
Broadcaster: Elon Musk 'Trying to Start Race Riots in Britain Again'

Take the L! Former Union Stooge Explains How Trump Didn't REALLY 'Win' in Accidentally Hilarious Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on January 05, 2025
Twitchy/UHF Meme

What did democrats and Lefties call those of us on the right who dared question the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Oh yeah, that's it ... TRAITORS.

They accused us of committing treason and they called us insurrectionists.

Advertisement

Good times.

So we guess if we're playing by their rules this former political director of the AFL-CIO is a traitor for posting this thread, yes? Hey, it's their rules.

If Harris lost, Trump actually won.

That's how this works.

It's both math AND science.

Harris lost ground because she sucks.

Glad we could clear that up for him.

Sadly, he continued:

This is just sad.

But funny too.

Keep going.

Recommended

X Marks the Scott! Jennings Attaches ‘Community Note’ to Democrat’s Lie in Real Time on CNN
Warren Squire
Advertisement

HA HA HA HA

He's wondering where those millions of magical votes went. Should we tell him?

dsfaf

They called Trump LITERALLY HITLER for four years and claimed he would destroy democracy but sure, the public alarm bells just weren't there. Whatever he needs to tell himself.

Almost as if MILLIONS of votes just disappeared.

Huh.

Advertisement

It was a simple win, which is why the Left is trying so desperately to complicate it. Otherwise, they have to accept their regressive, divisive, hate-filled, discriminatory policies and ideas are unpopular in America.

Bro. She lost because she was a terrible candidate.

She lost because the last four years have been awful.

Trump won. Easily.

Except he did.

He won the Electoral College.

He won the Popular Vote (he did not do that in 2016).

He won all the swing states.

He flipped some counties red.

Kamala did not flip one county blue.

Podhorzer continues with more posts and graphs and pretty pictures that likely make him feel better about how badly his team lost but we won't bore you with them. If you'd like to see them, they are still on X.

Lucky us.

His ending post is the funniest one of them all.

Advertisement

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

===========================================================================

Related:

NEW Footage of Cybertruck Explosion From Different Angle Raises Even More DAMNING Questions (Watch)

You LOVE to See It! DEI Leader Whines That Her Industry Is in Trouble and There Is GREAT Rejoicing

LOOK on Her Face! Pic of Biden Handing Liz Cheney Her Medal Goes VIRAL and the Comments OH the Comments

About the NOLA Terrorist's Alleged Mosque? Yeah, It Just Keeps Getting Worse and Worse and WORSE

John Harwood Tries DUNKING on Brit Hume for Mocking Liz Cheney and Her New Medal and WOW, That Was STUPID

===========================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP UNION THREAD 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

X Marks the Scott! Jennings Attaches ‘Community Note’ to Democrat’s Lie in Real Time on CNN
Warren Squire
NEW Footage of Cybertruck Explosion From Different Angle Raises Even More DAMNING Questions (Watch)
Sam J.
Face the Music: James Woods Drops TRUTH BOMB on Crooked Democrats Who Ran Sham Trump Hush Money Trial
Amy Curtis
John Harwood Just Keeps Proving He's a Boil on the Butt of Humanity
Sam J.
Speak of the Devil! Scary Video Shows What REALLY Happened During Hillary Clinton’s Medal Ceremony
Warren Squire
Presidential Medal of Freedom Honoree Posed for Photo With Future Would-Be Trump Assassin
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
X Marks the Scott! Jennings Attaches ‘Community Note’ to Democrat’s Lie in Real Time on CNN Warren Squire
Advertisement