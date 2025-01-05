Take the L! Former Union Stooge Explains How Trump Didn't REALLY 'Win' in Accidentally Hilarious Thread

What did democrats and Lefties call those of us on the right who dared question the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Oh yeah, that's it ... TRAITORS.

They accused us of committing treason and they called us insurrectionists.

Advertisement

Good times.

So we guess if we're playing by their rules this former political director of the AFL-CIO is a traitor for posting this thread, yes? Hey, it's their rules.

A thread on how Trump “won” the popular vote.



I put “won” in quotes because it wasn’t his win, but Harris’s loss. The results were not a “swing right” embracing Trump/MAGA, but a vote of no confidence in Democrats (and in our system as a whole). https://t.co/FpfYTxBClw — Michael Podhorzer (@Mike_Podhorzer) January 4, 2025

If Harris lost, Trump actually won.

That's how this works.

It's both math AND science.

First, here’s what we know about how and why Harris lost ground.



Based on VoteCast data, we can estimate ~19 million people who voted for Biden four years ago stayed home.



(40% of those voting in 2024 had voted for Biden in 2020, and 40% had voted for Trump. From there, it’s… pic.twitter.com/lOauCNdbta — Michael Podhorzer (@Mike_Podhorzer) January 4, 2025

Harris lost ground because she sucks.

Glad we could clear that up for him.

Sadly, he continued:

VoteCast also asked whether voters cast ballots “for” the candidate they chose or “against” the other candidate. The results show that about 15 million fewer votes were cast “against” Trump in 2024 than in 2020.



That’s a lot of missing anti-MAGA votes! pic.twitter.com/yhyTrEK9h6 — Michael Podhorzer (@Mike_Podhorzer) January 4, 2025

This is just sad.

But funny too.

Keep going.

Those missing anti-MAGA votes were pretty much the ballgame.



Biden won in 2020 thanks to a surge of new and less-frequent voters who hadn’t shown up in 2016, and who voted much more Democratic than 2016 voters.https://t.co/vlb9zWcs4t — Michael Podhorzer (@Mike_Podhorzer) January 4, 2025

HA HA HA HA

He's wondering where those millions of magical votes went. Should we tell him?

These surge voters were the critical “anti-MAGA, but not necessarily pro-Democrat” bloc Harris needed to turn out again in order to win.



They are less engaged/more pissed at the system—but don’t want to live in a fascist hellscape.



When those stakes are clear, they show up.… — Michael Podhorzer (@Mike_Podhorzer) January 4, 2025

dsfaf

This time, the public alarm bells about the dangers of a second Trump administration just weren’t ringing loud or wide enough to wake up those mostly-tuned-out voters.



70 percent of Harris’s losses came in the Bluest areas, where Trump/MAGA’s threats to daily life would seem the… pic.twitter.com/OHTBC1DPBI — Michael Podhorzer (@Mike_Podhorzer) January 4, 2025

They called Trump LITERALLY HITLER for four years and claimed he would destroy democracy but sure, the public alarm bells just weren't there. Whatever he needs to tell himself.

In just the 20 most Democratic urban counties in Blue states, Harris trailed Biden’s vote total by 2.9 million—more than her entire popular vote loss nationwide—while Trump BARELY improved his vote total (150,000 votes out of 25.6 million registered voters). pic.twitter.com/3pBh1Q6nL6 — Michael Podhorzer (@Mike_Podhorzer) January 4, 2025

Almost as if MILLIONS of votes just disappeared.

Huh.

What separated Harris voters from Trump/third-party/non voters was not an attraction to the MAGA Agenda. Rather, it was whether or not voters BELIEVED the MAGA Agenda would actually come to fruition.@anatosaurus calls this the “credulity chasm.” pic.twitter.com/xClIvCm70H — Michael Podhorzer (@Mike_Podhorzer) January 4, 2025

Advertisement

It was a simple win, which is why the Left is trying so desperately to complicate it. Otherwise, they have to accept their regressive, divisive, hate-filled, discriminatory policies and ideas are unpopular in America.

The demographic groups that moved most away from Dems (blue collar workers, young men, etc.) were also the least likely to have heard about a range of things Trump might do (e.g. ban abortion, ignore the Constitution, put our national security at risk). — Michael Podhorzer (@Mike_Podhorzer) January 4, 2025

Bro. She lost because she was a terrible candidate.

She lost because the last four years have been awful.

Trump won. Easily.

Now, here’s how we know that Trump/MAGA didn’t get more popular:



1. Trump’s share of eligible voters was the same as it was four years ago.

2. His victory was historically narrow, and historically low for a change election.

3. His favorability is underwater despite the usual… pic.twitter.com/NbHYXLqe5P — Michael Podhorzer (@Mike_Podhorzer) January 4, 2025

Except he did.

He won the Electoral College.

He won the Popular Vote (he did not do that in 2016).

He won all the swing states.

He flipped some counties red.

Kamala did not flip one county blue.

Podhorzer continues with more posts and graphs and pretty pictures that likely make him feel better about how badly his team lost but we won't bore you with them. If you'd like to see them, they are still on X.

Lucky us.

His ending post is the funniest one of them all.

Democrats had the misfortune of being the party currently in power. But they—and more importantly, all of us in civil society—are also on the hook for failing to make the stakes clear enough to turn out the same anti-MAGA surge voters who put Biden over the top in 2020.… — Michael Podhorzer (@Mike_Podhorzer) January 4, 2025

Advertisement

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

===========================================================================

Related:

NEW Footage of Cybertruck Explosion From Different Angle Raises Even More DAMNING Questions (Watch)

You LOVE to See It! DEI Leader Whines That Her Industry Is in Trouble and There Is GREAT Rejoicing

LOOK on Her Face! Pic of Biden Handing Liz Cheney Her Medal Goes VIRAL and the Comments OH the Comments

About the NOLA Terrorist's Alleged Mosque? Yeah, It Just Keeps Getting Worse and Worse and WORSE

John Harwood Tries DUNKING on Brit Hume for Mocking Liz Cheney and Her New Medal and WOW, That Was STUPID

===========================================================================