JD Vance Just Needs One PRICELESS Tweet to Humiliate Joe Biden for Giving Some Really BAD People Medals

Whoever is pulling Joe Biden's strings must really hate him AND America because most of the people who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from him were ... well, how do we put this delicately?

Bad people.

Horrible.

Evil. Hell, there's a video out there of Hillary getting her medal and then turning into Satan herself. And Bill Nye? George Soros? It's almost as if Biden was trying to put together his own Legion of Doom.

Or you know, whoever is calling the shots behind the scenes is.

JD Vance had some suggestions for Biden that would really round out how horrible his selections were.

Looking forward to Biden giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom (posthumously) to Pol Pot and Count Dracula. — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 4, 2025

To be fair, has anyone ever seen George Soros and Count Dracula in the same room?

Hrm.

This is what happens when no one in government is ever held accountable for literally anything and they know it. They’ll boldly rub in it all our faces broadcasted to the entire world and then go laugh it up at their after parties. US government is a lawless cartel — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 4, 2025

Especially Clinton. Man, she is one of the worst and even gives Soros a run for his money. Nye is just annoying ... the only one that made any sense to us at all was Michael J. Fox for his work on Parkinson's Disease.

He should have given one to Corn Pop — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 4, 2025

How could he have overlooked CORN POP?!

Damn, I forgot to give medal to myself pic.twitter.com/PUV52mgISH — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) January 5, 2025

Ok, things are starting to get out of hand now.

I’m surprised he didn’t give one to Hunter since he is the smartest man Biden knows. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 4, 2025

Let's not give Joe any ideas, not to mention the pardon he gave his son was far more valuable anyway.

