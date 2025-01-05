Lawyer UP, Bro! Adam Schiff GUSHING Over Justice and Trump's Sentencing Goes REALLY...
JD Vance Just Needs One PRICELESS Tweet to Humiliate Joe Biden for Giving Some Really BAD People Medals

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on January 05, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Whoever is pulling Joe Biden's strings must really hate him AND America because most of the people who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from him were ... well, how do we put this delicately?

Bad people.

Horrible.

Evil. Hell, there's a video out there of Hillary getting her medal and then turning into Satan herself. And Bill Nye? George Soros? It's almost as if Biden was trying to put together his own Legion of Doom.

Or you know, whoever is calling the shots behind the scenes is.

JD Vance had some suggestions for Biden that would really round out how horrible his selections were.

To be fair, has anyone ever seen George Soros and Count Dracula in the same room?

Hrm.

Especially Clinton. Man, she is one of the worst and even gives Soros a run for his money. Nye is just annoying ... the only one that made any sense to us at all was Michael J. Fox for his work on Parkinson's Disease.

How could he have overlooked CORN POP?!

Ok, things are starting to get out of hand now.

Let's not give Joe any ideas, not to mention the pardon he gave his son was far more valuable anyway.

