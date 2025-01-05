Jillian Michaels Lays Absolute WASTE to 'SCUMBAG' Chris Murphy for Actually THREATENING Trump's Picks

SCANDAL: Damning Telegraph Story Highlights How U.K. Authorities Covered Up Grooming Gangs
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on January 05, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Sen. Chris Murphy is truly proving himself to be an absolute troll of a horrible human being. You'd think even he would know this sort of 'tough talk' comes across as just lazy bullying and empty threats instead of making Democrats sound powerful and fearless but ... no.

We're pretty sure he does not want us to start throwing punches BACK.

Just sayin'.

Watch:

Did he really say RFK Jr. wants to kill our kids by ending vaccinations?

REALLY?!

Dude. What? 

Jillian Michaels was none too happy with SCUMBAG Murphy:

He is both ignorant and a total scumbag.

See? Nick gets it.

He really is.

*cough cough*

===========================================================================

CHRIS MURPHY TRUMP 2024 ELECTION ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. JILLIAN MICHAELS

