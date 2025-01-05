Jillian Michaels Lays Absolute WASTE to 'SCUMBAG' Chris Murphy for Actually THREATENING Trump's Picks

Sen. Chris Murphy is truly proving himself to be an absolute troll of a horrible human being. You'd think even he would know this sort of 'tough talk' comes across as just lazy bullying and empty threats instead of making Democrats sound powerful and fearless but ... no.

We're pretty sure he does not want us to start throwing punches BACK.

Just sayin'.

Watch:

Democrats need to start throwing punches on the coming nomination fights.



RFK Jr. wants to ban drug ads? That's nice. But he also wants to kill or kids by ending vaccinations.



The danger these nominees present is unprecedented and we need to be fighting - every day. pic.twitter.com/nPKurpQC53 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 4, 2025

Did he really say RFK Jr. wants to kill our kids by ending vaccinations?

REALLY?!

Dude. What?

Jillian Michaels was none too happy with SCUMBAG Murphy:

I'm hoping you're just ignorant and not a total scumbag https://t.co/oJ2MOYitLz — Jillian Michaels (@JillianMichaels) January 4, 2025

He is both ignorant and a total scumbag.

He’s an ignorant scumbag. — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 5, 2025

See? Nick gets it.

he is among the most vile in DC. — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) January 5, 2025

He really is.

He’s just paid very well by big pharma — Evan Barker (@evanwch) January 4, 2025

*cough cough*

No, I live in his state and have known him since he was a state rep and he has always been a scumbag — Bill Wilson Conservative, God fearing American (@uconnbill) January 5, 2025

Complete and total.

Abandon Hope All Ye Whom Think Chris Murphy Is Just Ignorant!!! — Codified Likeness Utility (@parkerrm39) January 5, 2025

This. ^

===========================================================================

===========================================================================