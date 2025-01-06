'DECENCY': Scott Jennings' Response to Biden SNAPPING at the Press Over His Age Is HILARIOUS Perfection

'Now Do Biden & Murderers': Serial Slimeball Adam Schiff Whines About Potential Trump...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on January 06, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Biden turned into a raging d-bag when babbling about how old he is at the press. Please note, we do not in any way, shape, or form feel sorry for the media getting yelled at BUT we have to mock what Democrats have called 'decency' on the ballot for the past four years.

Watch this bitter, mean old man lose his shiznit:

WHOA. 

He dropped a GD.

That's not cool for anyone, especially for a Catholic ... Joe should know better.

Scott Jennings with the one-two:

Notice he picked up on the Catholic piece as well.

He's just so good at this, dangit!

Someone really should tell him those are just the voices in his head.

Appalling is putting it nicely.

Biden is far worse than Trump ever was.

For him to lose it he would have had to have it at some point and we're not sure he ever has.

Thank God, indeed.

The adults are finally BACK in charge.

Heh.

