'DECENCY': Scott Jennings' Response to Biden SNAPPING at the Press Over His Age Is HILARIOUS Perfection

Biden turned into a raging d-bag when babbling about how old he is at the press. Please note, we do not in any way, shape, or form feel sorry for the media getting yelled at BUT we have to mock what Democrats have called 'decency' on the ballot for the past four years.

Watch this bitter, mean old man lose his shiznit:

JUST IN: Joe Biden loses it at reporters tonight and says this: "My being the oldest president, I know more world leaders than any one of you ever met in your whole goddamn life." pic.twitter.com/pOtgWLVzFc — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 5, 2025

WHOA.

He dropped a GD.

That's not cool for anyone, especially for a Catholic ... Joe should know better.

Scott Jennings with the one-two:

The most civil, decent, and devoutly Catholic president we’ve ever had. 🙄 https://t.co/O9cK0WuLH9 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 5, 2025

Notice he picked up on the Catholic piece as well.

He's just so good at this, dangit!

He's probably talking to them daily when they appear in the air.

Dudes brain is toasted — American 🇺🇲 Alley 🍊 (@Freedom_Alley3) January 6, 2025

Someone really should tell him those are just the voices in his head.

Joe Biden is really an appalling man, as is his family who allowed this to continue. — Maryellen is Wise (@maryellenonebay) January 6, 2025

Appalling is putting it nicely.

Remember how they said Trump boasts about himself?

Please, this man's got a corner on the market. — Laura Marciano. American1st/Italian/Polish. (@LauraMarciano8) January 6, 2025

Biden is far worse than Trump ever was.

Wow…he has completely lost it. — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) January 6, 2025

For him to lose it he would have had to have it at some point and we're not sure he ever has.

Thank God decency was back albeit briefly in the White House. — E. Lee Zimmerman 🇺🇸 (@ELeeZimmerman) January 6, 2025

Thank God, indeed.

The adults are finally BACK in charge.

Heh.

