Sunny Hostin's Hubby Caught in Massive NYC RICO Scandal: Doctor's Oath Meets Fraud Allegations

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on January 07, 2025
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

Oh, well this is an interesting development.

The long-time husband of The View co-host Sunny Hostin is starting the New Year under a cloud after being accused of federal insurance fraud.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Hostin is among nearly 200 defendants named in one of the largest RICO cases ever filed in New York.

He and many of the others are accused or getting kickbacks by performing surgery and fraudulently billing a company that insures taxi companies and Uber and Lyft drivers.

‘Hostin knowingly provided fraudulent medical and other healthcare services including arthroscopic surgeries,’ the lawsuit, filed on December 17, claims.

The insurance firm American Transit was then billed ‘in exchange for kickbacks and/or other compensation which were disguised as dividends or other cash distributions.’

Hostin's attorney Daniel Thwaites told DailyMail.com his client 'denies each and every allegation' and called the lawsuit a 'blanket, scattershot, meritless lawsuit by a near-bankrupt insurance carrier'.

It would be crazy if Sunny's admission came back to bite her husband in the bottom.

Obviously, everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but it doesn't look great for him.

Maybe she should have given her husband some advice.

Karma is an ugly lady, for sure.

It's different or something.

Sunny called everyone racist until she learned this little factoid. 

Oh, she's a clown, alright.

Their Trump Derangement Syndrome is driving them all mad. Heh.

Pardon the pun.

