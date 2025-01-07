Sunny Hostin's Hubby Caught in Massive NYC RICO Scandal: Doctor's Oath Meets Fraud Allegations

Oh, well this is an interesting development.

Sunny Hostin's husband has been named in a massive insurance fraud RICO case. WACTH: Hostin implicates her husband in such a scheme: "[He] operates on someone even though they don't have insurance and then has to sue health insurance companies to get paid for the work..." pic.twitter.com/P2ZvLdmhzt — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 7, 2025

The long-time husband of The View co-host Sunny Hostin is starting the New Year under a cloud after being accused of federal insurance fraud. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Hostin is among nearly 200 defendants named in one of the largest RICO cases ever filed in New York. He and many of the others are accused or getting kickbacks by performing surgery and fraudulently billing a company that insures taxi companies and Uber and Lyft drivers. ‘Hostin knowingly provided fraudulent medical and other healthcare services including arthroscopic surgeries,’ the lawsuit, filed on December 17, claims. The insurance firm American Transit was then billed ‘in exchange for kickbacks and/or other compensation which were disguised as dividends or other cash distributions.’ Hostin's attorney Daniel Thwaites told DailyMail.com his client 'denies each and every allegation' and called the lawsuit a 'blanket, scattershot, meritless lawsuit by a near-bankrupt insurance carrier'.

It would be crazy if Sunny's admission came back to bite her husband in the bottom.

Yep. She and her family are screwed. — J Lee (@Jtwlker) January 7, 2025

Yup. That's not legal🤣🤣🤣 — Rob from LBI (@New12Robert) January 7, 2025

Obviously, everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but it doesn't look great for him.

She’s also a lawyer 😂 — LeChuck Rising (@lechuckrising) January 7, 2025

Maybe she should have given her husband some advice.

if he's going to do that it must be pro bono. if he wants to donate his time to helping people that's fine and admirable but you can't just do the work and then try to scam the insurance companies. — Volt Air (@thetreymanhere) January 7, 2025

Ah….. the karma. You’re being exposed!!!!! — carol (@car7260) January 7, 2025

Karma is an ugly lady, for sure.

Isn’t Sunny’s husband committing “violence” via insurance fraud? — Glink 🧝🏻 (@Glink_of_Hyrule) January 7, 2025

It's different or something.

The racist, decedent of slave owners husband Dr. Manny Hostin — “is among nearly 200 defendants named in one of the largest RICO cases ever filed in New York.. — Kevin Stogner (@KevinStogner2) January 7, 2025

Sunny called everyone racist until she learned this little factoid.

Sunny is in trouble https://t.co/2yWOo4K9Hg — omoge Blogtv (@omogemue) January 7, 2025

This woman is really funny. But I think it’s unintentional https://t.co/MXbF9T5U8p — Joseph Winter (@A_Slapintheface) January 7, 2025

Oh, she's a clown, alright.

The Trump curse. Stormy owes 500k to President Trump. pic.twitter.com/abavKSgGqT — Captain James Heise (@OvertempMarine) January 7, 2025

Their Trump Derangement Syndrome is driving them all mad. Heh.

Another DNC MOUTHPIECE MUPPET spewing her IGNORANT BULL SCHIFF! — CaptainAmerica (@202america) January 7, 2025

Pardon the pun.