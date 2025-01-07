Oldie but a GOODIE: Just Stop Oil Toads SURROUNDED By Group of Activists and LOL You Will LOVE Their Name

Just Stop Oil has done a great job of driving people crazy but not in the way they'd like. Sure, disruption as activism is their motto but the only thing they've really managed to do besides destroy private property is piss a lot of people off.

They're not exactly rushing to join up and stop oil, you know? And if nothing else, they've created a whole new group of people who despise climate change activists because of them. You'd think at some point they'd figure out their goal should be changing minds, not just pissing people off.

And speaking of pissing people off, it looks like there was a group of protesters protesting Just Stop Oil in the summer of 2023 and we kinda sorta totally love it.

How could we have missed this?! For shame, Twitchy. Like, this is totally our wheelhouse, ya' know?

Watch:

🚨 | BREAKING: Just Stop Oil protestors have been surrounded by “Just Stop Pissing Everyone Off” protestors - preventing them from marching in the road pic.twitter.com/nyZy7qqbFv — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 20, 2023

This sounds like an activist group we would have created.

Can we join? Where do we get our t-shirts? WHERE DO WE SIGN UP?

Heh.

THIS IS THE WAY! — TweeterTrash (@TweeterTrash) July 20, 2023

It really is.

Where can i sign up for this!? 😍😂😂😂😂😂 — Bou XX Native Squirrel 💥💫 (@happy_foxxy) July 20, 2023

Same girl.

Same.

This is a conundrum for the police if called.

What do you think they will do? — Keith Wright - crime writer (@KeithWrightAuth) July 20, 2023

WHOA. Good question.

Make it so.

