LOOK on Van Jones Face As Scott Jennings OWNS CNN Panel for Canonizing Saint Kamala Is PRICELESS (Watch)

We get it, Kamala Harris is really bad at most everything she does and the Left has to act likes it's something AMAZING and special when she somehow manages to do her basic job but c'mon, CNN. Give us a break.

Kamala Harris certified Trump's WIN because that's her job.

Not because she's some saint. Not because she's some sort of hero.

Literally. Her. Job.

Scott Jennings was even less impressed with the panel than we are.

Watch:

NEW: Scott Jennings reins in CNN panel that got a little too excited about Kamala Harris. Van Jones' reaction is priceless.



"Before we canonize Saint Kamala here on the high holy day of January 6th, let's remember: the Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022 makes it perfectly clear… pic.twitter.com/Talo9xWoOo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 7, 2025

Post continues:

... the Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022 makes it perfectly clear that the Vice President has nothing but purely ministerial duties on this day." "She didn't actually certify the results - that was done by the voters and people of the states." HOST: "Nobody's trying to canonize her..." JENNINGS: "Oh, they're not? She put out a video trying to canonize herself."

Heh.

We love the look on Van Jones face.

“Nobody is trying to canonize her” I have to say @abbydphillip is the best gaslighter on TV. She is one of the most effective liars that the Trump Resistance Media ™️ has and it’s because she fully gives herself into the lie so much that even she believes it… — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 7, 2025

She's one of the worst.

Or is she the best at gaslighting? Hrm. Now we've managed to confuse ourselves.

Great.

Good grief. @AdamKinzinger looks like the diversity person they had to bring on so they could say they had a special needs person on the broadcast. Thanks CNN — Biggsy (@biggsy8818) January 7, 2025

Excellent point. We were so busy laughing at Van Jones we sort of missed the irrelevant, tiny little troll who made a name for himself stabbing thousands of Americans in the back because he hated Trump.

Yeah, his face is funny as well, but it usually is.

A to the men.

