Some Morons Don't Deserve the Care of First Responders ... But They'll Still...

LOOK on Van Jones Face As Scott Jennings OWNS CNN Panel for Canonizing Saint Kamala Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on January 07, 2025
meme

We get it, Kamala Harris is really bad at most everything she does and the Left has to act likes it's something AMAZING and special when she somehow manages to do her basic job but c'mon, CNN. Give us a break.

Kamala Harris certified Trump's WIN because that's her job.

Not because she's some saint. Not because she's some sort of hero.

Literally. Her. Job.

Scott Jennings was even less impressed with the panel than we are.

Watch:

Post continues:

... the Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022 makes it perfectly clear that the Vice President has nothing but purely ministerial duties on this day."

"She didn't actually certify the results - that was done by the voters and people of the states."

HOST: "Nobody's trying to canonize her..."

JENNINGS: "Oh, they're not? She put out a video trying to canonize herself."

Heh.

We love the look on Van Jones face. 

She's one of the worst.

Or is she the best at gaslighting? Hrm. Now we've managed to confuse ourselves.

Great.

Excellent point. We were so busy laughing at Van Jones we sort of missed the irrelevant, tiny little troll who made a name for himself stabbing thousands of Americans in the back because he hated Trump.

Yeah, his face is funny as well, but it usually is.

A to the men.

