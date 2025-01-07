UNHINGED Biden Zealot Trips Over His Own Feet Trying to Prove Stroke Survivor Really IS a Big Ol' Racist

We have to give it to Chris Jackson, we have yet to see any supposed normie love a president so dearly that he or she is willing to humiliate themselves this way over and over and over again. Even the paid pundits weren't crazy enough to go through years and years of footage to somehow find proof that a man holding a Bible and using a cane was actually just some racist meanie.

No, really.

He thought he had Bruce Fischer here, lol:

🚨 UPDATE: Went back to 2013—when VP Biden swore in Deb Fischer, her husband Bruce shook his hand, laughed, and played along—just like he did with Pence.



But with Harris? No handshake, no conversation, and he kept his distance.



The difference isn’t subtle—it’s clear what’s… https://t.co/MWiGGtNFqO pic.twitter.com/f2s45BOpMN — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) January 7, 2025

So Jackson went back ELEVEN YEARS to prove Bruce Fischer is somehow a racist or whatever for not shaking Kamala's hand.

Who does that?

Wait, don't answer that.

Welp, if you want to know how badly this went over, check out who fact-checked him:

the difference this year is he's relying on a cane. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 7, 2025

Dude. Bro. When even Brian Stelter is fact-checking you? Oof.

Get this, then Jackson went out and did more research and found ANOTHER VIDEO proving Fischer is truly EVIL, mwahahahaha!

🚨UPDATE: After some digging, I finally found the video from six years ago of Senator Fischer being sworn in by Mike Pence, with her husband by her side. To my expectations, after the oath, her husband gleefully shook Pence’s hand and thanked him for his leadership. Before they… https://t.co/Tz02HDSNcW pic.twitter.com/MnevNeaeeP — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) January 7, 2025

Six years ago.

Note, Bruce Fischer had a stroke in the last six years ...

Jackson is just a hot mess; the next four years could be rough on the lil fella.

Unfortunately, I doubt it’s simply #ignorance on the parts of @ChrisDJackson and @NoLieWithBTC



And if you’re publicly smearing a disabled person for tribal politics, then you’re not just #ableist , you’re truly a #rotten person. — GhostOfCommonSense (@KidOfThe70s) January 7, 2025

This is not ignorance. This is a level of zealotry we haven't seen in decades.

When did he have a stroke, rocket scientist?



The left's idiocy is only exceeded by the vile hate that flows like bile through every one of you. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 7, 2025

Seriously.

You are seriously dragging a disabled man through the mud and accusing him of terrible things --- because he had a stroke in the last 6 years and now requires a cane?



Are you human?



Has TDS destroyed you completely??? — Swan (@AndySwan) January 7, 2025

Yes. No. Yes.

Any more questions?

This is why you don’t have any friends, Chris. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 7, 2025

But Joe Biden is his best good friend!

