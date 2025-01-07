BOY HOWDY Lefties Really Blew It Smearing Sen. Fischer's Husband With a Disability and HERE Are the Worst

As Twitchy readers know, our kind, honest pals on the Left lost their minds when Senator Fischer's husband, Bruce, did not shake Kamala Harris's hand. Now, if they were paying attention at all they would have seen he was holding the Bible in one hand for her swearing in, and a cane in the other BUT of course if they accept the reality of the situation they can't run around screeching about how racist and evil MAGA is.

We know that is one of their favorite things and woof, they were certainly dedicated to saying some horrible and hateful stuff about a man with a disability if it meant dunking on MAGA. It was pretty gross.

Honestly, we're shocked these posts are all still up.

Talk about dedication to dumbassery.

And while any post accusing Fischer of being racist or sexist or bigoted is bad, these are some of the worst.

Dear @SenatorFischer



What kind of a woman and mother are you?



What kind of a woman allows another woman to be disrespected like that in front of their son?



You just stood there, with no class.



Does your husband sleep in the barn with the other pigs?pic.twitter.com/RuxXWNS3mr — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 6, 2025

Awww, poor Don. He keeps cutting the top of his head off in his profile pictures ... wonder why that is.

Ahem.

Of course, there are more:

Refusing to shake the vice president's hand during the swearing in of your wife doesn't make you a bad ass. it just makes you kinda immature. — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 6, 2025

Refusing to correct your stupid post doesn't make you a journalist, it makes you an activest.

I bet he misses the “good ole days” https://t.co/xA8T1rTUWl — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) January 6, 2025

Yeah, this one may be the worst.

Note, we don't typically use our own posts but this was easier than taking a screenshot of JoJo's post since she can't seem to write without dropping an f-bomb at least once.

Would someone let this hyena know he was holding the Bible in one hand and using his cane with the other? I’d say something but she blocked me looooong ago. pic.twitter.com/mxqOxizcX8 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 6, 2025

She's just such a mess.

And speaking of a mess:

The correct term for this is “trash.”



That is the essence of MAGA. Anger, resentment, bitterness. Graciousness and civility is a foreign land never visited. https://t.co/rbRapy0lW3 — Stuart Stevens (@stuartpstevens) January 6, 2025

How far the so-called mighty have fallen. Sadly, if anyone knows about being trash it's Stuart Stevens.

Someone here is "a small weak man of low character" and it's not Senator Fischer's husband. pic.twitter.com/gRFlzygBhr — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 6, 2025

Oooh ooh, we know!

You should be ashamed of your husband. https://t.co/4kNz5Sk3RC — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) January 6, 2025

Tom should be ashamed of himself.

Dear @SenatorFischer



Your husband - a dick - just upstaged your swearing in



You MAGA scum will manage your own destruction with the big things, but also the little things like this fool of yours. https://t.co/ZsDAXE84Z7 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 6, 2025

Good ol' Keith.

The husband of a Republican senator just refused to shake hands or make eye contact with Vice President Harris.



The level of class you can expect from MAGA. pic.twitter.com/hTarflIqlw — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 6, 2025

Funny when anyone on the Left whines about anyone else being classless.

.@SenatorFischer, why did your husband refuse to look at Vice President Harris when you were sworn in? Why did he refuse to shake the Vice President’s hand? Do you approve of his behavior? Isn’t decency important? Especially with those we disagree with politically? Please say so. https://t.co/4pZpq3RI62 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 7, 2025

And on and on and on and on.

We will likely update this post as the day goes on because some of them are still insisting Fischer's husband was just being a big ol' meanie to Kamala. Stay tuned.

