Some Morons Don't Deserve the Care of First Responders ... But They'll Still...
Biden Says 'We Should Commit to Remembering' January 6 Every Year
Finn Fighting Misinformation Says the EU Must Take Action Against Elon Musk
Jake Tapper Calls Sen. Ted Cruz ‘One of the Main Individuals’ Who Caused...
Senate Judiciary Democrats Remember the Five Officers Killed 'Because of January 6'
Leader of Britain's Liberal Dems Says Incoming US Official Is Suggesting UK Be...
White House Tries to Post a Snow Pic but the Internet Roasts Them...
Britain's PM Thinks Thought Crime Is Worse Than the Violent Kind

BOY HOWDY Lefties Really Blew It Smearing Sen. Fischer's Husband With a Disability and HERE Are the Worst

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:00 AM on January 07, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As Twitchy readers know, our kind, honest pals on the Left lost their minds when Senator Fischer's husband, Bruce, did not shake Kamala Harris's hand. Now, if they were paying attention at all they would have seen he was holding the Bible in one hand for her swearing in, and a cane in the other BUT of course if they accept the reality of the situation they can't run around screeching about how racist and evil MAGA is.

We know that is one of their favorite things and woof, they were certainly dedicated to saying some horrible and hateful stuff about a man with a disability if it meant dunking on MAGA. It was pretty gross.

Honestly, we're shocked these posts are all still up.

Talk about dedication to dumbassery.

And while any post accusing Fischer of being racist or sexist or bigoted is bad, these are some of the worst.

Awww, poor Don. He keeps cutting the top of his head off in his profile pictures ... wonder why that is.

Ahem.

Of course, there are more:

Refusing to correct your stupid post doesn't make you a journalist, it makes you an activest.

Yeah, this one may be the worst.

Note, we don't typically use our own posts but this was easier than taking a screenshot of JoJo's post since she can't seem to write without dropping an f-bomb at least once.

She's just such a mess.

And speaking of a mess:

How far the so-called mighty have fallen. Sadly, if anyone knows about being trash it's Stuart Stevens.

Oooh ooh, we know!

Tom should be ashamed of himself.

Good ol' Keith. 

Funny when anyone on the Left whines about anyone else being classless.

And on and on and on and on.

We will likely update this post as the day goes on because some of them are still insisting Fischer's husband was just being a big ol' meanie to Kamala. Stay tuned.

