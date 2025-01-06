Here are Some of the Most PATHETIC Posts from Democrats Pushing J6 Lies and HOOBOY Are THEY Ever DUMB

As Twitchy readers know, the Trump/Vance MANDATE was certified earlier today.

Can we get an OH HELL YEAH?

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Sorry, every time we write that we just have to dance.

Advertisement

Anyway, we're assuming Democrats have been planning how to react to January 6, 2025 for weeks, maybe even months since Trump WHOOPED Kamala in November. They probably decided early on to make a big deal about how THEY certified this election and weren't dangerous or insurrection-y like those evil right wingers.

Except, of course, they figure most people won't know this is the first time since 1988 that Democrats haven't objected to a GOP president being certified BUT we digress.

You can tell they're all using the same 'Talking Points for Liberal Dummies' pamphlet for their posts:

Four years ago, the electoral vote certification was interrupted by a violent mob. Police officers were injured and killed. Our democracy hung in the balance. I knew we had to do our duty and complete the count - and in the early hours of January 7th, we did. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 6, 2025

No police officers were killed.

So, that's a lie.

And OOOOH BIG DEAL, they certified the election. Look at Amy, pretending their heroic for doing their silly little jobs.

But wait, there's more.

Thankful for the heroic police officers who defended the Capitol against a violent mob on January 6, 2021.



We will never forget your sacrifice or let others whitewash the lawlessness and treachery of that day. pic.twitter.com/JytanBz040 — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 6, 2025

What sacrifice is Hakeem talking about here?

Hrm.

Good morning. Don't take for granted how quiet the Capitol will be today.



It's because today in America, tragically, only one party respects elections. The other party uses and justifies violence to keep power.



Had Harris won, today likely would have been another bloodbath. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 6, 2025

How quickly these dip-wads have forgotten what happened in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. How very convenient.

Man, January 6 would have been a different day if it looked like today. No way Trump’s goons fight the cops if it’s freezing and snowing. pic.twitter.com/6o7qq8mUc4 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 6, 2025

You all knew Swalwell would be included. If there's one thing he's consistent about it's being an annoying troll on X.

Part of our Gallery group that was trapped by a violent mob of insurrectionists on Jan 6, 2020.



We will not forget. pic.twitter.com/wpO5C2dc5K — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 6, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we just had to laugh.

*Note, she deleted this after we made fun of her.*

Chuck Schumer just repeated the lie that officers died because of January 6th.



The only person who was k*lled was unarmed Ashli Babbitt. pic.twitter.com/IxxThmcOKY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 6, 2025

Can't have a post about embarrassing Dem takes without Schumer.

Advertisement

When the media claim today is the fourth anniversary of an "insurrection," ask yourself why no one was found carrying a gun.



January 6 was a mostly peaceful protest against vote fraud that Biden, the DOJ, and regime media hoped to use to kill the MAGA movement using lies,… — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) January 6, 2025

Ultimately if it was an insurrection (it most certainly was not) it was the worst one EVER. Don't let these mouth-breathers gaslight you.

===========================================================================

Related:

She Went There! Hollywood NOT Thrilled With Comedian's Golden Globes DIDDY Joke But YOU'll LOVE It -Watch

BREAKING: Trump/Vance Win CERTIFIED (and Watching Kamala Harris's Face Was the BEST PART)

Mary Katharine Ham Politely NUKES Hillary By Explaining Why it's a GOOD THING She Got a Medal from Biden

FATALITY! Mollie Hemingway Takes Adam Schiff APART for Whining About Kash Patel in Straight-FIRE Post

'DECENCY': Scott Jennings' Response to Biden SNAPPING at the Press Over His Age Is HILARIOUS Perfection

===========================================================================