Here are Some of the Most PATHETIC Posts from Democrats Pushing J6 Lies and HOOBOY Are THEY Ever DUMB

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:15 PM on January 06, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, the Trump/Vance MANDATE was certified earlier today.

Can we get an OH HELL YEAH?

Sorry, every time we write that we just have to dance.

Anyway, we're assuming Democrats have been planning how to react to January 6, 2025 for weeks, maybe even months since Trump WHOOPED Kamala in November. They probably decided early on to make a big deal about how THEY certified this election and weren't dangerous or insurrection-y like those evil right wingers.

Except, of course, they figure most people won't know this is the first time since 1988 that Democrats haven't objected to a GOP president being certified BUT we digress.

You can tell they're all using the same 'Talking Points for Liberal Dummies' pamphlet for their posts:

No police officers were killed.

So, that's a lie.

And OOOOH BIG DEAL, they certified the election. Look at Amy, pretending their heroic for doing their silly little jobs.

But wait, there's more.

What sacrifice is Hakeem talking about here?

Hrm.

How quickly these dip-wads have forgotten what happened in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. How very convenient.

You all knew Swalwell would be included. If there's one thing he's consistent about it's being an annoying troll on X.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we just had to laugh.

*Note, she deleted this after we made fun of her.*

Can't have a post about embarrassing Dem takes without Schumer.

Ultimately if it was an insurrection (it most certainly was not) it was the worst one EVER. Don't let these mouth-breathers gaslight you.

===========================================================================

Tags: AMY KLOBUCHAR DEMOCRATS HAKEEM JEFFRIES TRUMP 2024 ELECTION JANUARY 6

