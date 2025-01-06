Here are Some of the Most PATHETIC Posts from Democrats Pushing J6 Lies and HOOBOY Are THEY Ever DUMB

As Twitchy readers know, the Trump/Vance MANDATE was certified earlier today.
Can we get an OH HELL YEAH?
Sorry, every time we write that we just have to dance.
Anyway, we're assuming Democrats have been planning how to react to January 6, 2025 for weeks, maybe even months since Trump WHOOPED Kamala in November. They probably decided early on to make a big deal about how THEY certified this election and weren't dangerous or insurrection-y like those evil right wingers.
Except, of course, they figure most people won't know this is the first time since 1988 that Democrats haven't objected to a GOP president being certified BUT we digress.
You can tell they're all using the same 'Talking Points for Liberal Dummies' pamphlet for their posts:
Four years ago, the electoral vote certification was interrupted by a violent mob. Police officers were injured and killed. Our democracy hung in the balance. I knew we had to do our duty and complete the count - and in the early hours of January 7th, we did.— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 6, 2025
No police officers were killed.
So, that's a lie.
And OOOOH BIG DEAL, they certified the election. Look at Amy, pretending their heroic for doing their silly little jobs.
But wait, there's more.
Thankful for the heroic police officers who defended the Capitol against a violent mob on January 6, 2021.— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 6, 2025
We will never forget your sacrifice or let others whitewash the lawlessness and treachery of that day. pic.twitter.com/JytanBz040
Recommended
What sacrifice is Hakeem talking about here?
Hrm.
Good morning. Don't take for granted how quiet the Capitol will be today.— Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 6, 2025
It's because today in America, tragically, only one party respects elections. The other party uses and justifies violence to keep power.
Had Harris won, today likely would have been another bloodbath.
How quickly these dip-wads have forgotten what happened in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. How very convenient.
Man, January 6 would have been a different day if it looked like today. No way Trump’s goons fight the cops if it’s freezing and snowing. pic.twitter.com/6o7qq8mUc4— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 6, 2025
You all knew Swalwell would be included. If there's one thing he's consistent about it's being an annoying troll on X.
Part of our Gallery group that was trapped by a violent mob of insurrectionists on Jan 6, 2020.— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 6, 2025
We will not forget. pic.twitter.com/wpO5C2dc5K
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Sorry, we just had to laugh.
*Note, she deleted this after we made fun of her.*
Chuck Schumer just repeated the lie that officers died because of January 6th.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 6, 2025
The only person who was k*lled was unarmed Ashli Babbitt. pic.twitter.com/IxxThmcOKY
Can't have a post about embarrassing Dem takes without Schumer.
When the media claim today is the fourth anniversary of an "insurrection," ask yourself why no one was found carrying a gun.— John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) January 6, 2025
January 6 was a mostly peaceful protest against vote fraud that Biden, the DOJ, and regime media hoped to use to kill the MAGA movement using lies,…
Ultimately if it was an insurrection (it most certainly was not) it was the worst one EVER. Don't let these mouth-breathers gaslight you.
===========================================================================
Related:
She Went There! Hollywood NOT Thrilled With Comedian's Golden Globes DIDDY Joke But YOU'll LOVE It -Watch
BREAKING: Trump/Vance Win CERTIFIED (and Watching Kamala Harris's Face Was the BEST PART)
Mary Katharine Ham Politely NUKES Hillary By Explaining Why it's a GOOD THING She Got a Medal from Biden
FATALITY! Mollie Hemingway Takes Adam Schiff APART for Whining About Kash Patel in Straight-FIRE Post
'DECENCY': Scott Jennings' Response to Biden SNAPPING at the Press Over His Age Is HILARIOUS Perfection
===========================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member