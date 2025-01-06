She Went There! Hollywood NOT Thrilled With Comedian's Golden Globes DIDDY Joke But YOU'll LOVE It -Watch

Comedian Nikki Glaser held nothing back during her set on P. Diddy last night at the Golden Globes and you can tell when you watch the video and hear the awkward and nervous laughs that Hollywood felt a bit ... uncomfortable.

Which of course only make them funnier to the rest of us.

This was almost as good as when Ricky Gervais handed Hollywood their backside years ago.

Almost.

Watch:

AWKWARD: Comedian TORCHES Hollywood Predators to their faces with Diddy jokes at Awards Show:



“Golden Globes after parties just won’t be the same this year — no more freak offs — no baby oil…” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pm9Mk1NAfp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 6, 2025

Yeah, this is good.

Oliver oil with Stanley Tucci, that was pretty clever.

We The People want the lists 👇 pic.twitter.com/2lV4Lx9PgB — Anti Left Memes (@AntiLeftMemes) January 6, 2025

Like yesterday.

Yup.

It was pre-apocalyptic. She even hinted there were some predators in tonight's audience and they wouldn't be at the Globes next year. "It's always the men." — Auntie Algorithm (@AuntieAlgorithm) January 6, 2025

It’s a shame they are there for the diddy jokes, and not sharing a cell with him. — NoNonsensePolitics (@NoNonsensePrepp) January 6, 2025

I love giving it to these elites to their faces! — Chris For the Win (@superninerfan74) January 6, 2025

Now THAT'S entertainment.

They are all about to have a major wake up call. We will not forget what they all have done. — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) January 6, 2025

It's about to get REALLY real for a lot of people in this country in the next few months.

Get yer popcorn.

