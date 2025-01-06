She Went There! Hollywood NOT Thrilled With Comedian's Golden Globes DIDDY Joke But YOU'll LOVE It -Watch

Is It January 20 Yet? Dementia Joe Biden Mumbles His Way Through a...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on January 06, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Comedian Nikki Glaser held nothing back during her set on P. Diddy last night at the Golden Globes and you can tell when you watch the video and hear the awkward and nervous laughs that Hollywood felt a bit ... uncomfortable.

Which of course only make them funnier to the rest of us.

This was almost as good as when Ricky Gervais handed Hollywood their backside years ago.

Almost.

Watch:

Yeah, this is good.

Oliver oil with Stanley Tucci, that was pretty clever.

Like yesterday.

Yup.

Now THAT'S entertainment.

