BREAKING: Trump/Vance Win CERTIFIED (and Watching Kamala Harris's Face Was the BEST PART)

Trump's win has been CERTIFIED. WOOT WOOT. It's done. It's time to celebrate. IT'S SO ON.

Trump WINS! It's official. Boo AND yah.

That's right.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

And honestly, the best part of watching the entire thing was knowing Kamala Harris had to be the one to certify Trump's win ... and watching her face.

Not to mention she had to gavel because of the wild applause for Trump.

HA!

It has to sting just a bit worse for Kamala to be called “Madam President” while she certifies her loss to Trump. 😂 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) January 6, 2025

Just a bit.

Happy Harris has to certify the election results to all who celebrate! 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/smHRUAr1co — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) January 6, 2025

January 6th has a brand new reason to celebrate.

Mike Johnson and Kamala Harris, awkwardly standing together, to certify her loss.



Glorious. pic.twitter.com/At6fyWpMqS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 6, 2025

Yes, it's sort of a petty thing but we just can't seem to help ourselves. Perhaps if Kamala, Biden, and Democrats as a whole hadn't been so horrible for the last four years and said and done so many TERRIBLE things about Trump and his supporters we wouldn't be taking so much joy from her pain but ...

Here we are.

Today, Kamala Harris will have to certify her own election loss pic.twitter.com/ATVikVQ96x — 🔫UR a Smart Ass, Carl🔫 (@Ur_a_Smartass_C) January 6, 2025

Seems we're all seeing this as an even bigger win for Trump because the candidate he defeated WITH A MANDATE has to oversee her own loss.

And she's more than earned this humiliation.

