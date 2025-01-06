Is It January 20 Yet? Dementia Joe Biden Mumbles His Way Through a...
BREAKING: Trump/Vance Win CERTIFIED (and Watching Kamala Harris's Face Was the BEST PART)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:38 PM on January 06, 2025
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

Trump's win has been CERTIFIED. WOOT WOOT. It's done. It's time to celebrate. IT'S SO ON.

Trump WINS! It's official. Boo AND yah.

That's right.

And honestly, the best part of watching the entire thing was knowing Kamala Harris had to be the one to certify Trump's win ... and watching her face. 

Not to mention she had to gavel because of the wild applause for Trump.

HA!

Just a bit.

January 6th has a brand new reason to celebrate.

Yes, it's sort of a petty thing but we just can't seem to help ourselves. Perhaps if Kamala, Biden, and Democrats as a whole hadn't been so horrible for the last four years and said and done so many TERRIBLE things about Trump and his supporters we wouldn't be taking so much joy from her pain but ...

Here we are.

Seems we're all seeing this as an even bigger win for Trump because the candidate he defeated WITH A MANDATE has to oversee her own loss.

And she's more than earned this humiliation.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

