ABC News Says Shapiro Arsonist 'Previously Expressed Disdain for Democrats'

As Twitchy reported Sunday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were safely evacuated from the governor's residence early Sunday morning after someone set the residence on fire. On Sunday evening, authorities said they had a suspect in custody and he would be charged with attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault against an enumerated person.

ABC News is now providing more detail about the alleged arsonist, saying he's a mechanic "who had previously expressed disdain for Democrats." "The suspect previously posted about Democrats to social media, sources said."

Nice try.

A mechanic who had previously expressed disdain for Democrats was arrested in connection with a fire early Sunday at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence, sources told @ABC News.



Read more: https://t.co/dGdojarOLA pic.twitter.com/bI9pYhKHyv — ABC News (@ABC) April 14, 2025

ABC News reports:

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Cody Balmer, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told reporters. Balmer allegedly made two Molotov cocktails from Heineken bottles he had at home and threw them inside the governor’s mansion after breaking a window with a hammer, according to court documents. After turning himself in, Balmer allegedly told police he would have attacked Shapiro with the hammer if he happened upon the governor inside the residence, the documents said. … Sources familiar with Balmer said his public grievances with the Democratic Party were primarily related to financial issues.

Sources also say that Balmer shouted, "This is MAGA country," as he threw the Molotov cocktails. Or they might as well have.

By describing the arsonist as a “mechanic who had previously expressed disdain for Democrats,” ABC is trying to make you believe he’s a Trump supporter, but he’s actually a radical leftist. What a disgusting rag ABC is. Kierkegaard was totally right about journalists. https://t.co/5d2KEVUrqA — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) April 14, 2025

Yep.

"Who had previously expressed disdain for Democrats" is certainly one way to describe a militant leftist — Antio (@plantationdrip) April 14, 2025

Amazing — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) April 14, 2025

You won't tell the whole story because he is one of you. You portray him as a victim. ABC hates America. — Steve G. (@SteveGriggs70) April 14, 2025

ABC is pure leftist propaganda at this point. He also expressed disdain for Republicans and the country writ large. I hope you go bankrupt and the entire news room ends up homeless living on the street. — MAGA Oracle (@MAGAOracle) April 14, 2025

"Expressed disdain" because the Democrats weren't left wing enough for him, what an insane spin — captive dreamer (@siegfriedmuell) April 14, 2025

You people are clowns. — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) April 14, 2025

So @abc asked itself, how do we imply this leftwing nutjob was a right winger? — Steven woolery (@Stevenwoolery) April 14, 2025

@ABC should have its news license pulled. You’re trying to make it sound like this guy is a Republican. He is not. Your attempts have become futile and we will expose your everyday propaganda until you’re out of the news business. — KiNGxCrUnK (@CryptoKnighted1) April 14, 2025

This is how you’re trying to frame him, a mechanic? My god are you trash news — Cowboy Drew 🇺🇲 (@realCowboyDrew) April 14, 2025

He's reportedly an avowed socialist who has expressed disdain for both parties. But that's not mentioned anywhere in ABC News' story.

