ABC News Says Shapiro Arsonist 'Previously Expressed Disdain for Democrats'

Brett T. | 6:15 PM on April 14, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported Sunday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were safely evacuated from the governor's residence early Sunday morning after someone set the residence on fire. On Sunday evening, authorities said they had a suspect in custody and he would be charged with attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault against an enumerated person.

ABC News is now providing more detail about the alleged arsonist, saying he's a mechanic "who had previously expressed disdain for Democrats." "The suspect previously posted about Democrats to social media, sources said." 

Nice try.

ABC News reports:

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Cody Balmer, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told reporters.

Balmer allegedly made two Molotov cocktails from Heineken bottles he had at home and threw them inside the governor’s mansion after breaking a window with a hammer, according to court documents.

After turning himself in, Balmer allegedly told police he would have attacked Shapiro with the hammer if he happened upon the governor inside the residence, the documents said.

Sources familiar with Balmer said his public grievances with the Democratic Party were primarily related to financial issues.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Sources also say that Balmer shouted, "This is MAGA country," as he threw the Molotov cocktails. Or they might as well have.

Yep.

He's reportedly an avowed socialist who has expressed disdain for both parties. But that's not mentioned anywhere in ABC News' story.

***

