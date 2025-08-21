Trump Addresses (and Provides Food for) Law Enforcement Securing Washington, DC While Dems Shriek

Thursday morning we found out that President Trump had plans to recognize and hang out with federal and local law enforcement officials who have managed to prove that bringing down the crime rate is a choice, and it can be done quickly:

Since Trump surged police and national guard in Washington: DC has gone a week without a murder, the first time in a summer that has occurred on record. Carjackings are down 83% and robberies are down nearly half. Pretty incredible crime results already: pic.twitter.com/T8fqRKgLF3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 21, 2025

Dems like Rep. Eric Swalwell hope everybody's dumb enough to believe that the crime rate has actually risen since Trump federalized DC law enforcement which dramatically increased the number of arrests, but fortunately people aren't as stupid as the lib congressman either is or hopes others are.

Trump took some time today to go and thank law enforcement, National Guard and others who have contributed to cleaning up the DC area. Watch:

🚨NEW — DONALD J TRUMP IS ON PATROL IN DC.@POTUS's first comment to law enforcement:



"Well hello, this is a healthy looking group of people. That's good."



LOL. pic.twitter.com/eOiNHkImQF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 21, 2025

As is Trump's trademark, plenty of food was brought for everybody:

"We have great hamburgers cooked by the White House, and we have pizza... I'll eat with you and we're going to have a little fun... then we're going to get back to work and we're going to take care of these criminals." - President Donald J. Trump 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZZozT8KOuO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 22, 2025

Dems are not happy that crime is being stopped, which should tell voters everything they need to know when casting their ballots in next November's midterm elections.

This is SERVANT LEADERSHIP



President Trump just served pizza to hundreds of federal agents and National Guard troops in DC.



Showing respect to the men and women who keep order, and leading not from above, but alongside them.



📸: @dougmillsnyt pic.twitter.com/eqWNTj5d0W — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2025

Here's something from Trump that will drive the Democrats even crazier than they already are:

🚨 HOLY CRAP: Trump is setting up for something bigger than Washington DC. He's going to first prove to the public that it CAN be done - blue cities can be cleaned up.



Then?



"We're going on to OTHER places."



Major cities across the homeland are next.pic.twitter.com/rslbAqjlfA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 21, 2025

Lower the crime rate in other cites? Perish the thought!

Trump's gift is the ability to make the Left come out in favor of things that rational people don't like, and the Democrats' tolerance for violent crime is one of them.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump is now out patrolling DC, and was just spotted driving through the Navy Yard neighborhood



Get your popcorn ready! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SsP36Q5xup — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 21, 2025

Lastly, it turns out that regular people actually appreciate efforts to keep criminals off the streets of their cities:

🚨 JUST IN: People are now POSING FOR PHOTOS with the National Guardsmen on the National Mall.



This is absolutely epic.



Turns out, Americans are actually very appreciative of what President Trump did by securing DC - the media lied, again.pic.twitter.com/RGoSfwGiDT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 22, 2025

Dems can freak out all they want but the ultimate point is inescapable:

Before Trump took control of DC, the murder rate in DC was 6 times higher than NYC. In the week since, not a single murder. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 21, 2025

Dems, along with certain media outlets, are likely preparing "and here's why that's not necessarily a good thing" articles as we speak.

