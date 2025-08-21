Adam Kinzinger Joins Bulwark to Ridicule Pete Hegseth’s ‘Girls’ Pull-Ups’
Trump Addresses (and Provides Food for) Law Enforcement Securing Washington, DC While Dems Shriek

Doug P. | 10:20 PM on August 21, 2025
Imgflip

Thursday morning we found out that President Trump had plans to recognize and hang out with federal and local law enforcement officials who have managed to prove that bringing down the crime rate is a choice, and it can be done quickly:

Dems like Rep. Eric Swalwell hope everybody's dumb enough to believe that the crime rate has actually risen since Trump federalized DC law enforcement which dramatically increased the number of arrests, but fortunately people aren't as stupid as the lib congressman either is or hopes others are. 

Trump took some time today to go and thank law enforcement, National Guard and others who have contributed to cleaning up the DC area. Watch:

As is Trump's trademark, plenty of food was brought for everybody: 

Dems are not happy that crime is being stopped, which should tell voters everything they need to know when casting their ballots in next November's midterm elections. 

Here's something from Trump that will drive the Democrats even crazier than they already are: 

Lower the crime rate in other cites? Perish the thought!

Trump's gift is the ability to make the Left come out in favor of things that rational people don't like, and the Democrats' tolerance for violent crime is one of them. 

Lastly, it turns out that regular people actually appreciate efforts to keep criminals off the streets of their cities: 

Dems can freak out all they want but the ultimate point is inescapable:

Dems, along with certain media outlets, are likely preparing "and here's why that's not necessarily a good thing" articles as we speak. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (up to and including fighting efforts to combat crime). 

