Eric Swalwell Gets Reality Nuked After Claiming DC Crime Is UP Since Trump's Federal Takeover

With the midterm elections coming up in just over a year, the Democrats are faced with some problems. The New York Times sounded the alarm for the Dems this week:

The Democratic Party is hemorrhaging voters long before they even go to the polls. Of the 30 states that track voter registration by political party, Democrats lost ground to Republicans in every single one between the 2020 and 2024 elections — and often by a lot. That four-year swing toward the Republicans adds up to 4.5 million voters, a deep political hole that could take years for Democrats to climb out from. The stampede away from the Democratic Party is occurring in battleground states, the bluest states and the reddest states, too, according to a new analysis of voter registration data by The New York Times. The analysis used voter registration data compiled by L2, a nonpartisan data firm.

The "solution" for Dems like Rep. Eric Swalwell? Just keep lying, except do it even harder.

We've all seen videos and data from the federal government takeover of law enforcement in Washington, DC taking criminals -- many of them illegal aliens -- off the street. But Swalwell can't help but do his thing:

It’s been 10 days since Trump militarized DC. Crime is on the rise. Trump owns it. pic.twitter.com/z1jKtBUsxg — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) August 21, 2025

A rise in arrests doesn't mean there's been a rise in crime, Eric. It just means somebody's finally doing something about the crime.

This doesn't look like "crime is on the rise" in the last week-plus:

🚨 MUST WATCH: "DRAMATIC REDUCTIONS IN CRIME" in D.C.



"For the first time in a long time, D.C. has gone 7 days without a homicide — and that's not all... Carjackings are down 83%. Robberies are down 46%. Car thefts, down 21% — and overall violent crime is down 22%" pic.twitter.com/UT3Zviyu6e — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 21, 2025

That sure doesn't sound like crime is on the rise to us!

Swalwell would like you to look at this one upside-down so the arrows appear to point up:

DC crime since the announcement of federal control versus the 7 days prior:



Robbery ⬇️46%

ADW ⬇️6%

Carjacking ⬇️83%

Car Theft ⬇️21%

Violent Crime ⬇️22%

Property Crime ⬇️6%

All Crimes⬇️8%



While federal assistance gives us a boost, we must repeal the misguided Comprehensive… — DC Police Union (@DCPoliceUnion) August 18, 2025

There's a whole lotta "crime is down" reflected there.

Arrests and apprehensions are on the rise, a correction in lack of enforcement will typically result in this. I know you can’t handle multi level thought but come on https://t.co/RKQb5fq5ws — Anthony Bazzo (@Bazzomanifesto) August 21, 2025

Being a shameless liar is the only "strategy" Democrats like Swalwell have at this point.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and serial liars like Swalwell.

