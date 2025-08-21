No One Was Above the Law? NBC News Believes Dems' Mortgage Fraud Woes...
MAAAYBE Just Give It a Minute: Anguished Investigative Journalist Posts Then Deletes...
Here Are MORE Model 'Citizens' Democrats Tried to Keep Trump From Taking Off...
Rep. Pettersen’s Epic Faceplant: Lying About ‘Innocent’ Illegals Only for ICE to School...
VIP
UK Professor Says the Country Needs to Scrap Its Flag for One That's...
Harry Sisson's Delusional Declaration: Thinks He Speaks for All Americans While Newsom Wre...
WaPo's Dastardly Deed: Pentagon Slams Leak of Hegseth Family Security Info, Endangering Li...
Trump Calls for a Fed. Reserve Governor to Resign Over Allegations of Mortgage...
Dems in the Toilet: Cory Booker Has Meltdown on Video Call to Texas...
Crazy Liberal Woman Explains ‘Nose Ring Theory’ to Us Conservatives
DHS Corrects Newspapers Using ‘Undocumented Immigrants’ in Headlines
Liberal White Woman Claims To Have the Cure For Abortion (Watch)
Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of...
National Guard Troops in DC Inviting Teens to Sit in 'Scary' Humvees

Eric Swalwell Gets Reality Nuked After Claiming DC Crime Is UP Since Trump's Federal Takeover

Doug P. | 10:20 AM on August 21, 2025
Screenshotted meme

With the midterm elections coming up in just over a year, the Democrats are faced with some problems. The New York Times sounded the alarm for the Dems this week: 

Advertisement

The Democratic Party is hemorrhaging voters long before they even go to the polls.

Of the 30 states that track voter registration by political party, Democrats lost ground to Republicans in every single one between the 2020 and 2024 elections — and often by a lot.

That four-year swing toward the Republicans adds up to 4.5 million voters, a deep political hole that could take years for Democrats to climb out from.

The stampede away from the Democratic Party is occurring in battleground states, the bluest states and the reddest states, too, according to a new analysis of voter registration data by The New York Times. The analysis used voter registration data compiled by L2, a nonpartisan data firm.

The "solution" for Dems like Rep. Eric Swalwell? Just keep lying, except do it even harder. 

We've all seen videos and data from the federal government takeover of law enforcement in Washington, DC taking criminals -- many of them illegal aliens -- off the street. But Swalwell can't help but do his thing: 

A rise in arrests doesn't mean there's been a rise in crime, Eric. It just means somebody's finally doing something about the crime. 

This doesn't look like "crime is on the rise" in the last week-plus: 

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of Criminal Illegal
Doug P.
Advertisement

That sure doesn't sound like crime is on the rise to us!

Swalwell would like you to look at this one upside-down so the arrows appear to point up:

There's a whole lotta "crime is down" reflected there. 

Being a shameless liar is the only "strategy" Democrats like Swalwell have at this point. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and serial liars like Swalwell. 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of Criminal Illegal
Doug P.
No One Was Above the Law? NBC News Believes Dems' Mortgage Fraud Woes Are Politically Motivated Attacks
Amy Curtis
MAAAYBE Just Give It a Minute: Anguished Investigative Journalist Posts Then Deletes ICE Detainee Post
Amy
Here Are MORE Model 'Citizens' Democrats Tried to Keep Trump From Taking Off DC Streets
Doug P.
Rep. Pettersen’s Epic Faceplant: Lying About ‘Innocent’ Illegals Only for ICE to School Her Sorry Self
justmindy
Crazy Liberal Woman Explains ‘Nose Ring Theory’ to Us Conservatives
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of Criminal Illegal Doug P.
Advertisement