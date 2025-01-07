Who'da THUNK?! Fani Willis Could Very Well Be the KEY to Holding the January 6th Committee ACCOUNTABLE

Why This Canadian Is Cheering Justin Trudeau’s Resignation
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on January 07, 2025
Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP

The hits just keep on coming.

First it was Trump's win, then Trudeau resigning, then the Broncos making the playoffs (heh), and now Fani Willis herself confirming the existence of documents proving she and the January 6th Committee colluded to target Trump and his supporters.

Read that again, the Willis part. Oh, and the Broncos making the playoffs part again if you wish ... 

... proving she and the January 6th Committee colluded to target Trump and his supporters.

Hrm.

Don't just take our word for it:

From X's Grok (hey, let's give it a shot):

  • Documents implicating Fani Willis and the January 6 Committee in a collusion scheme were confirmed to exist by Fani Willis herself, according to Tom Fitton.

  • These documents are related to communications between Willis and the January 6 Committee, as revealed through a state court legal battle with Judicial Watch.

  • The existence of these documents was acknowledged after a legal push by Judicial Watch and a state court, reversing Willis's previous claim that no such records existed.

Sums it up pretty well, don't you think? Hrm, not bad.

In a common sense world this makes total sense. Sadly, we're not exactly living in a common sense world.

YET.

Excellent question. She says they exist so hopefully that means they have not been destroyed.

We're shocked. SHOCKED!

This is absolutely a fair point, but we weren't sure what she was doing during those visits. Oh sure, we all 'knew' but we didn't know, if that makes sense and if there are actually documents in existence proving this connection?

Could be something, finally.

We get this, on so many levels. It feels like these people are never held accountable, even when they've been caught.

Maybe with the incoming Trump administration we'll finally see some justice?

Maybe?

