Who'da THUNK?! Fani Willis Could Very Well Be the KEY to Holding the January 6th Committee ACCOUNTABLE

The hits just keep on coming.

First it was Trump's win, then Trudeau resigning, then the Broncos making the playoffs (heh), and now Fani Willis herself confirming the existence of documents proving she and the January 6th Committee colluded to target Trump and his supporters.

Advertisement

Read that again, the Willis part. Oh, and the Broncos making the playoffs part again if you wish ...

... proving she and the January 6th Committee colluded to target Trump and his supporters.

Hrm.

Don't just take our word for it:

BREAKING: Fani Willis confirms the existence of documents implicating her and the January 6 Committee in a collusion scheme to target Trump and his supporters, according to Tom Fitton. — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) January 6, 2025

From X's Grok (hey, let's give it a shot):

Documents implicating Fani Willis and the January 6 Committee in a collusion scheme were confirmed to exist by Fani Willis herself, according to Tom Fitton.



These documents are related to communications between Willis and the January 6 Committee, as revealed through a state court legal battle with Judicial Watch.



The existence of these documents was acknowledged after a legal push by Judicial Watch and a state court, reversing Willis's previous claim that no such records existed.

Sums it up pretty well, don't you think? Hrm, not bad.

Fani Willis should be disbarred and never allowed to practice law anywhere ever again. — Tom (@BoreGuru) January 6, 2025

In a common sense world this makes total sense. Sadly, we're not exactly living in a common sense world.

YET.

Are we going to be allowed to see said documents or did she destroy them? — Anonymous (@4N0NYM0U5_5H311) January 6, 2025

Excellent question. She says they exist so hopefully that means they have not been destroyed.

Imagine that. The conspiracy became truth once again! — анон2176 🇺🇸 ████ (@anon2176) January 6, 2025

We're shocked. SHOCKED!

Trips to DC were report prior to the trial starting so everyone already knew this. — 𝚁𝚒𝚟𝚊𝚑 𝙲𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚔 🌿 (@SweetVaBreezy) January 7, 2025

This is absolutely a fair point, but we weren't sure what she was doing during those visits. Oh sure, we all 'knew' but we didn't know, if that makes sense and if there are actually documents in existence proving this connection?

Could be something, finally.

But will anything be done? They've normalized and numbed us to think no one will ever be arrested for this crap. We will be in total shock if anyone is ever held accountable. — AintItAHoot (@sueston13) January 7, 2025

We get this, on so many levels. It feels like these people are never held accountable, even when they've been caught.

Advertisement

Maybe with the incoming Trump administration we'll finally see some justice?

Maybe?

===========================================================================

Related:

NEW House Report on January 6th Pipe Bomber Is SHOCKING, Shows FBI Just STOPPED the Case (Is THIS Why?!)

UNHINGED Biden Zealot Trips Over His Own Feet Trying to Prove Stroke Survivor Really IS a Big Ol' Racist

BOY HOWDY Lefties Really Blew It Smearing Sen. Fischer's Husband With a Disability and HERE Are the Worst

Oh HELL Yeah! Scott Jennings BLASTS CNN With the BRUTAL Truth About Americans and January 6 (Watch)

WAPO Writers Admit What We've ALWAYS Known About Their Anti-Republican Resistance Propaganda

===========================================================================