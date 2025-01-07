'Justice Is COMING': Mike Davis Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Biden Agents Who 'Hunted' J6 Protesters (Watch)

Have we mentioned that January 20, 2025 can't get here soon enough because, it can't. We are so READY for Donald J. Trump to start his second term and fix so many things the Biden/Harris administration broke, some out of petty vindictiveness.

Most of all, we finally have hope for the January 6th political prisoners being held by their own government for daring to protest an election.

Attorney Mike Davis has what Benny Johnson called a 'dark warning' for the Biden agents who have hunted January 6th prisoners and DAMN SON.

Watch:

🚨Mike Davis sends a Dark Warning to the Biden Agents who 'hunted' J6 Political Prisoners:



"To all the prosecutors, agents, witnesses, judges: You have been hunters for four years: Prepare to be hunted legally, politically and financially. Justice is coming. You can go to Hell" pic.twitter.com/ZSXH4NVOiD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 7, 2025

Gloves are coming off.

Jan 6. pic.twitter.com/0CEWFpZS04 — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) January 7, 2025

Oh man, we really hope there's some sort of accountability for the alleged witness tampering and destruction of evidence. Not to mention Americans really deserve to know the truth behind January 6th and not the narrative Nancy Pelosi wanted the committee to put out there.

Is some legitimate accountability really going to happen? It has to or there is no hope. And that is so dark a near future I feel the oppressive existential weight of it. I wanna believe...but can I? — Gut Check @check_gut (@check_gut) January 7, 2025

This is absolutely a fair reaction. We've seen so many people exposed for doing horrible things and yet there are no consequence for said horrible things. Heck, Hunter Biden was just pardoned by his dad for YEARS in case the dipwad does something else illegal in the future.

And somehow that's ok?

We'd love to believe there will be accountability for what Biden's DOJ has done to thousands of Americans ... hopefully Davis is telling us the truth here.

Mike Davis actually has cases against these criminals unlike Jack Smith. — Kathy Brock NP (@KathyBrockDavis) January 7, 2025

Actual cases? What a novel concept!

“‘You can run, Jay Bratt. But you can’t hide,’ said Mike Davis, former chief counsel for nominations on the Senate Judiciary Committee who now runs the Article III Project, a conservative legal advocacy group.” https://t.co/7b5tmowI39 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) January 7, 2025

Dude seems like he means business. Perhaps we can all finally grab some popcorn and watch the 'entertainment'.

Maybe?

