'Justice Is COMING': Mike Davis Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Biden Agents Who 'Hunted' J6 Protesters (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on January 07, 2025
Twitchy

Have we mentioned that January 20, 2025 can't get here soon enough because, it can't. We are so READY for Donald J. Trump to start his second term and fix so many things the Biden/Harris administration broke, some out of petty vindictiveness.

Most of all, we finally have hope for the January 6th political prisoners being held by their own government for daring to protest an election.

Attorney Mike Davis has what Benny Johnson called a 'dark warning' for the Biden agents who have hunted January 6th prisoners and DAMN SON.

Watch:

Gloves are coming off.

Oh man, we really hope there's some sort of accountability for the alleged witness tampering and destruction of evidence. Not to mention Americans really deserve to know the truth behind January 6th and not the narrative Nancy Pelosi wanted the committee to put out there.

This is absolutely a fair reaction. We've seen so many people exposed for doing horrible things and yet there are no consequence for said horrible things. Heck, Hunter Biden was just pardoned by his dad for YEARS in case the dipwad does something else illegal in the future.

And somehow that's ok?

We'd love to believe there will be accountability for what Biden's DOJ has done to thousands of Americans ... hopefully Davis is telling us the truth here.

Actual cases? What a novel concept!

Dude seems like he means business. Perhaps we can all finally grab some popcorn and watch the 'entertainment'.

Maybe?

