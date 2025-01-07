Mark Zuckerberg SUDDENLY Pretending He Gives a Damn About 'Free Speech' Does NOT Go Well (Watch)

Would you look at that? Elon Musk buys Twitter promising free speech, individuals become 'the media', Trump wins the election, and now Mark Zuckerberg suddenly gives a damn about free speech. After spending years fact-checking those on the right into basically ZERO reach on his platform, he wants us to believe he actually cares about all voices being 'heard' on Meta.

Pardon us if we're not exactly jumping for joy or buying into this schtick even a little bit.

Watch:

Zuck joins the Tech Right pic.twitter.com/kdDPQbeeVi — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 7, 2025

Is he joining the 'tech right' because he has seen the error of his ways spending years and years (decades?) censoring the right and right-leaning media OR is he just trying to keep his site from becoming the place where old people complain about their neighbors, share recipes, and post pics of their animals?

Again, this just feels like too little too late and a convenient effort after Trump won the election, especially knowing the part Zuckerberg played in the 2020 election.

Zuck is trying to save his asset. — PoorRichie (@DescipleofBen) January 7, 2025

BINGO.

I, don't trust him. — G Gordon Letty (@GordonLett30615) January 7, 2025

Too little too late. — Tom (@FungiCasselberr) January 7, 2025

One has to wonder if they would be doing this if X wasn’t eating into their market share — Calvin Robertson (@Logixmaster) January 7, 2025

Or if Kamala had won.

Zuck embracing free speech is like his mentor Gates starting a foundation to fix his image. Calculated and craven. — Globalism Kills (@JumpnZackFlash) January 7, 2025

This doesn't seem to be going over very well for the BAZILLIONAIRE. Not even a little bit.

Huh.

elections have consequences pic.twitter.com/BvBfsAwGBt — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) January 7, 2025

That they do.

