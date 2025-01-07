Axios TORCHED for Sucking Up to Dems in a BIG Way for Doing Their DAMN JOB for the 1st Time Since the 80s

Isn't it the CEO of Axios that keeps crying about Elon Musk giving individual writers and reporters the tools and platform to become THE media now? We hate to break it to him but when they do pathetic puff-pieces like this one because Democrats didn't object to a presidential election for the first time in NEARLY FORTY FREAKING YEARS they only make Musk's case for him.

Democrats to GOP: That's how you certify an election https://t.co/pc64E8Mf8D — Axios (@axios) January 7, 2025

From Axios:

Why it matters: The uneventful 30-minute proceedings reversed a precedent in recent election cycles of members of Congress trying to object to elector slates for the opposing party's presidential candidate. In 2017, several House Democrats tried unsuccessfully to object to Trump's electors.

In 2021, a much more organized effort to overturn the election resulted in votes on certifying the Arizona and Pennsylvania electors — and the deadly riot targeting the U.S. Capitol. What they're saying: "Obviously there was a huge difference between this Jan. 6 and the other Jan. 6 ... We hope that'll be a good example for years to come," said Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.). House Administration Committee ranking member Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.) said the public should "take note: This is how the peaceful transfer of power has happened for 250 years."

"The anomaly of the last four years cannot be repeated," Morelle said, adding that Democrats "respect the democratic institutions even when they're not in our favor."

Said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.): "We were acting as Constitutional patriots, and this is exactly what the peaceful transfer of power should look like."

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

They were acting as Constitutional patriots. RIGHT. And Axios chose THAT quote for their piece.

We told you this was bad.

Egads! Not the frog of shame!

Oh no! I can’t believe they certified the literally Hitler presidency! Unless of course, you guys were all full of crap. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) January 7, 2025

THEY LITERALLY CERTIFIED HITLER.

Where’s the 7 Million 2020 Biden voters that didn’t show up for Kamala to save democracy from Hitler?



7 Million Democrats just didn’t bother to vote



Sure 👍🏻



Get back to us if you find them pic.twitter.com/jEsd5BUUeq — WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) January 7, 2025

Wonder if they'll ever figure it out.

Ahem.

First time in 40 years that Democrats did not object to certifying a Republican President. — Adam Piersen (@AdamPiersen) January 7, 2025

Give them a cookie, we guess?

This was just pathetic.

