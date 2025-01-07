Mark Zuckerberg Surrenders to Donald Trump!
Young Man Who Overcame ALL the Odds Because of School Choice Shares His EPIC Story in Powerful Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on January 07, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

When you think about it, School Choice just makes sense. The money we invest in education should follow the student, not the system or district or even the building because ultimately it's about educating the individual, not making sure they can add another position to the administrative side of things. And of course, there are plenty of naysayers in teachers unions and their supporters (and the politicians they own, sorry not sorry) claiming that our dollars will be used to pay for private school for rich kids.

Among other lies.

This thread from Walter T. Blanks Jr. about his experience with School Choice, his journey if you will, shuts every single negative talking point down.

Not to mention it's just a great story, so we'll let Walter tell it himself:

We're all buckled up.

This post continues:

... student who couldn’t learn like everyone else. My future felt bleak and uncertain. 1/

All too common.

Read that again, zip code dictated his educational options.

School Choice ends that.

Keep going.

Yeah no.

His post continues:

... was able to leave a failing school and attend one where I could truly thrive. It wasn’t an instant fix, but it was the turning point that set me on a path to success. 5/

Well well well, what do you know?

Told you this was good.

His post continues:

... even spent two weeks in Europe. It was a complete transformation, and eventually, my academic performance improved drastically.  6/

Who knew? OH, that's right. School choice supporters, that's who.

His post continues:

... taken away. 7/

At around 15 years old, I began testifying at the statehouse and speaking at various events across Ohio, sharing my story to fight for the education freedom that changed my life. 8/

He gets it.

His post continues:

... into this role made me feel like a small fish in a big pond. It was a huge step forward, and I was ready for the challenge! 9/

We're not crying, YOU'RE CRYING.

His post continues:

... professionals were getting calls from the White House?!? I certainly didn’t know anyone else who was. It was surreal. 11/

Have we mentioned how much we love this? 

Because we do, we love this.

His post continues:

... Office to see if I’d mind working behind the Resolute Desk! It was a moment I’ll never forget. 12/

*sniff sniff*

Who's cutting onions in here?! 

His post continues:

I lived it, and now, as a parent, I’m about to continue that journey. I’ve seen firsthand how it can transform a child’s life, and I will keep fighting to ensure that families have the power to make decisions about their child’s education.

That’s why I’ve fought so relentlessly for this cause. Despite the vile comments I’ve received over the years, I’ll keep going because I know what it feels like when everyone gives up on you. I refuse to give up on ANY student now! 13/

He lived it and now he wants others to live it as well.

THIS IS SO GOOD.

What he said.

HUZZAH!

And we're ready to get back to work as well, Walter. School choice for ALL!

===========================================================================

Tags: SCHOOL CHOICE

