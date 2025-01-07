Young Man Who Overcame ALL the Odds Because of School Choice Shares His EPIC Story in Powerful Thread

When you think about it, School Choice just makes sense. The money we invest in education should follow the student, not the system or district or even the building because ultimately it's about educating the individual, not making sure they can add another position to the administrative side of things. And of course, there are plenty of naysayers in teachers unions and their supporters (and the politicians they own, sorry not sorry) claiming that our dollars will be used to pay for private school for rich kids.

Among other lies.

This thread from Walter T. Blanks Jr. about his experience with School Choice, his journey if you will, shuts every single negative talking point down.

Not to mention it's just a great story, so we'll let Walter tell it himself:

My school choice story! Buckle up, it’s going to be good!! If you stick around, you’ll hear about these two pics with a couple bonus pics at the end:🧵🪡 pic.twitter.com/yhoHVwfJom — Walter T. Blanks Jr.👑 (@WaltBlanksJr) January 5, 2025

We're all buckled up.

As a kid growing up in Ohio, I attended a failing school that simply wasn’t meeting my needs. I struggled academically and socially, falling multiple grades behind while enduring relentless bullying. Labeled with an ADHD “diagnosis,” many teachers quickly dismissed me as a… — Walter T. Blanks Jr.👑 (@WaltBlanksJr) January 5, 2025

This post continues:

... student who couldn’t learn like everyone else. My future felt bleak and uncertain. 1/

All too common.

My parents didn’t have the financial means to move to a better district or afford private school tuition. Like so many families, my ZIP code dictated my educational options—and none of them were giving me the opportunity to succeed. 2/ — Walter T. Blanks Jr.👑 (@WaltBlanksJr) January 5, 2025

Read that again, zip code dictated his educational options.

School Choice ends that.

Keep going.

My mother had reached her breaking point when I came home from school with a bloody nose and a torn shirt. Sitting in the principal’s office, she was told, “If you give us five years, we’ll turn the public middle and high school around, and your son will be able to thrive.” 3/ — Walter T. Blanks Jr.👑 (@WaltBlanksJr) January 5, 2025

Yeah no.

My mother looked him in the eye and said, “In five years, Walter will either be in jail or in a body bag.” Sadly, that was the harsh reality for many kids in my community. 4/



Thankfully, we found a school choice program that changed everything. With the help of a scholarship, I… — Walter T. Blanks Jr.👑 (@WaltBlanksJr) January 5, 2025

His post continues:

... was able to leave a failing school and attend one where I could truly thrive. It wasn’t an instant fix, but it was the turning point that set me on a path to success. 5/

Well well well, what do you know?

Told you this was good.

I was held back a grade and spent years catching up, but I finally had the support and resources I needed to succeed. That school didn’t just teach me academics—it gave me confidence and hope for my future. I played sports, performed in plays, learned to play instruments, and… — Walter T. Blanks Jr.👑 (@WaltBlanksJr) January 5, 2025

His post continues:

... even spent two weeks in Europe. It was a complete transformation, and eventually, my academic performance improved drastically. 6/

Who knew? OH, that's right. School choice supporters, that's who.

I started advocating for school choice at the state level, not fully realizing at first that it was policy that had allowed me to attend a better school. I just knew I wanted every kid to have the same opportunity I did. But since it was a policy, it was always at risk of being… — Walter T. Blanks Jr.👑 (@WaltBlanksJr) January 5, 2025

His post continues:

... taken away. 7/ At around 15 years old, I began testifying at the statehouse and speaking at various events across Ohio, sharing my story to fight for the education freedom that changed my life. 8/

He gets it.

Fast forward a bit—I graduated from both high school and college (which, statistically, wasn’t the expectation for someone from where I grew up). Right after college, I moved to DC to join AFC’s National team full-time! I had worked with AFC before to share my story, but stepping… — Walter T. Blanks Jr.👑 (@WaltBlanksJr) January 5, 2025

His post continues:

... into this role made me feel like a small fish in a big pond. It was a huge step forward, and I was ready for the challenge! 9/

We're not crying, YOU'RE CRYING.

Six months into working in DC, I got a call from the White House inviting me to join a roundtable on education with the President. Of course, my answer was an immediate “yes.” 10/



I didn’t come from a political family, and at 24 years old, I couldn’t believe it—how many young… — Walter T. Blanks Jr.👑 (@WaltBlanksJr) January 5, 2025

His post continues:

... professionals were getting calls from the White House?!? I certainly didn’t know anyone else who was. It was surreal. 11/

Have we mentioned how much we love this?

Because we do, we love this.

I prepped, prepped, and prepped some more. When the day came, I had the chance to share my story with President Trump and others, explaining why I believe so strongly in school choice. After telling him, “I’m coming for the White House” (pinned tweet), he took us into the Oval… pic.twitter.com/UDujuRXFeP — Walter T. Blanks Jr.👑 (@WaltBlanksJr) January 5, 2025

His post continues:

... Office to see if I’d mind working behind the Resolute Desk! It was a moment I’ll never forget. 12/

*sniff sniff*

Who's cutting onions in here?!

THIS is why I believe in school choice and the power of a high-quality education. Some have questioned my integrity for being a “spokesperson,” but you know what? I’m incredibly proud to stand behind the policies that changed my life. I’m not far removed from school choice—I… — Walter T. Blanks Jr.👑 (@WaltBlanksJr) January 5, 2025

His post continues:

I lived it, and now, as a parent, I’m about to continue that journey. I’ve seen firsthand how it can transform a child’s life, and I will keep fighting to ensure that families have the power to make decisions about their child’s education. That’s why I’ve fought so relentlessly for this cause. Despite the vile comments I’ve received over the years, I’ll keep going because I know what it feels like when everyone gives up on you. I refuse to give up on ANY student now! 13/

He lived it and now he wants others to live it as well.

THIS IS SO GOOD.

If you’ve made it this far, thanks for reading! I left out a lot, but this gets to the core of who I am and why I believe what I believe.



Now, time to get back to work 🫡 — Walter T. Blanks Jr.👑 (@WaltBlanksJr) January 5, 2025

What he said.

HUZZAH!

And we're ready to get back to work as well, Walter. School choice for ALL!

