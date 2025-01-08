'Stupidest Tweet Ever Written'! Eric Swalwell Wants to Know Trump's Plan to Bring...
VIP
The Left Wasn't REALLY Mad at Bruce Fischer, They Just Took Their Impotent...
Conservative Media SLAM DUNK! Salem Media Announces Brad Parscale as New Chief of...
Thanks But No Thanks: Two Murderers Granted Clemency By Biden Sue to Stay...
Harrowing Video Shows Men and Dog Trapped Inside Home Surrounded by California Wildfires
Kamala Harris to Enjoy Taxpayer-Funded ‘Biden Accomplishments’ Vacation Before Leaving Off...
MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan Go After Elon Musk for Exposing Muslim...
Well, Water You Think of That? Trump Wants to Rename Gulf of Mexico...
No More Apologies! Scott Jennings Explains Trump’s Vision of an Expansive Superpower Ameri...
Americans Over Illegal Aliens: Fetterman Pleads with Senate Democrats to Pass Laken Riley...
CNN’s Dana Bash Misleads Viewers Trump’s Planning Military Invasions of Greenland, Canada...
BBC Newsnight Covers the 'Absolute Horror' of Elon Musk's 'Incendiary Language'
Harry Sisson: MAGA Said Trump Was 'Anti-War' but Now He's Going to 'Invade'...
VIP
Grandkid Gatekeeping: New Grandparents Beg for Snuggles, But New Parents Are Too Hip...

GIGANTIC Face Plant: New York Times Headline on Meta's 'Fact-Checkers' Is Unintentional Hilarity

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on January 08, 2025
AngieArtist

As Twitchy reported yesterday, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made some pretty big waves across both social and traditional media when he announced that his social media sites -- Facebook, Instagram, and Threads -- would no longer be employing 'fact-checkers' to play Ministry of Truth over content that gets posted to those platforms.  

Advertisement

While most people (well, sane people, anyway) regarded this as a positive sign, it was also met with skepticism, particularly from those who were banned from Facebook for COVID 'misinformation,' or reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop story, or even just those people who remember the overt election interference in the 2020 election through 'Zuckerbucks.'

Maybe the funniest reaction, however, came from the 'fact-checkers' themselves, who were not informed in advance of this decision and proceeded to throw a hissy fit about getting the boot from policing our freedom of speech. The executive director of PolitiFact, one of the biggest fake 'fact-checking operations running, was particularly amusing in his denials that PolitiFact had anything to do with censorship on Facebook.

Uh-huh. Sure, Jan. 

The story truly took a hysterical turn for the surreal, however, when The New York Times got a hold of it last night. In what was perhaps one of the least self-aware and unintentionally hilarious headlines of all time, the Gray Lady performed an enormous face plant in front of the world.

Take a look: 

In the words of legendary tennis player John McEnroe, 'You CANNOT be serious!'

Recommended

'Stupidest Tweet Ever Written'! Eric Swalwell Wants to Know Trump's Plan to Bring Down Cost of Food
Doug P.
Advertisement

Except they were serious. This was not a joke headline. It was a real article where the Times interviewed the man behind PolitiFact and an editor from FactCheck.org who claimed pure innocence -- and no bias whatsoever -- when it came to Facebook's censorship regime. 

(While it's true that the 'fact-checkers' did not have the power to actually remove content, Meta did that, the 'fact-checkers' knew the policy, so they knew that anything they labeled 'harmful' or 'misinformation' would be censored.)

Kyle Mann of The Babylon Bee could not believe his eyes at the headline. 

Does unintentional parody still count as parody?

But Mann had reason to be slack-jawed. The Babylon Bee -- a humorous satire site -- was one of the most censored accounts on Facebook. Take a look at this thread for proof of that: 

Yes, Facebook was fact-checking memes and jokes. Constantly.

Others were equally flabbergasted that such a headline could be approved for publication. 

Advertisement

Of course, they didn't. They would have to have someone working for them who exists outside their bubble for that to happen. There are no such people in the Times' newsroom or editorial board. 

If the legacy media ever wonders why they died, they need look no further than this headline. 

They don't get the joke because they ARE the joke. And it makes it even funnier that they don't realize it. 

Oh, they love to do that. Because they don't realize the Orwellian nature of fact-checking opinions. 

We're only eight days into the new year, but this headline is going to live forever as a meme. It likely will (and should) be stapled to every article the Times publishes on Twitter for the rest of the year. 

Advertisement

Huh. We thought only the FBI, intelligence agencies, and the Department of Defense could do that. 

The rest of us are doing our best to leave Clown World behind after the 2024 election, but the Times seems happy to keep living there for years to come. 

It was the biggest lie of 2024 (and the four years preceding that). But don't tell that to PolitiFact. According to their esteemed 'fact-checkers,' the biggest lie of the year was Haitians eating pets in Ohio

And they wonder why they are a laughingstock.

Of course, they did. Which makes their denials all the more hollow and ridiculous. 

Advertisement

HA. 

The only difference is that Monty Python was TRYING to be funny. 

LOL. 

And now we are dead. 

None of this lets Zuckerberg or Meta off the hook. They worked in conjunction with the 'fact-checkers' to censor Americans -- often for stories and news that turned out to be 100 percent true. (One might even say that they 'colluded,' and with the government too.)

Whether Zuckerberg will remain true to his new direction remains to be seen. What we know for sure is that no one believes 'fact-checkers' anymore. 

And that The New York Times is accidentally giving The Babylon Bee a run for its money as America's leading parody publication.

Tags: FACEBOOK MARK ZUCKERBERG NEW YORK TIMES POLITIFACT FACT CHECKERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Stupidest Tweet Ever Written'! Eric Swalwell Wants to Know Trump's Plan to Bring Down Cost of Food
Doug P.
MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan Go After Elon Musk for Exposing Muslim Rape-Gangs in the UK
Warren Squire
No More Apologies! Scott Jennings Explains Trump’s Vision of an Expansive Superpower America
Warren Squire
Kamala Harris to Enjoy Taxpayer-Funded ‘Biden Accomplishments’ Vacation Before Leaving Office
Warren Squire
Thanks But No Thanks: Two Murderers Granted Clemency By Biden Sue to Stay On Death Row
Eric V.
BBC Newsnight Covers the 'Absolute Horror' of Elon Musk's 'Incendiary Language'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Stupidest Tweet Ever Written'! Eric Swalwell Wants to Know Trump's Plan to Bring Down Cost of Food Doug P.
Advertisement