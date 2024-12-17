SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These...
CORRUPT: International Criminal Court Ignores Venezuela Growing Human Rights Offenses to A...
Biden Administration Looking to Hire Up to 1,200 DEI Bureaucrats
Mike Lee Slams the Brakes on Unelected Bureaucrats' New Car Seat Seatbelt Warning...
WOMP WOMP! Gerry Connolly Beats AOC for Ranking Democrat on House Oversight Committee...
Finger on the Pulse: Amy Klobuchar Passes Vital Legislation to Make the Bald...
Just a Handful, Right? FOURTEEN Venezuelan Gang Members Arrested in Aurora, CO Armed...
VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
JUST Because It's Awesome --> WATCH San Fran Barista Open a Can of...
Nigel Farage's Milkshake Attacker Brings Injustice to Scotland Yard
'Something Was WRONG': Another Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals Just How DISMAL Thin...
She's a Joke! Audience LAUGHS at Kamala Harris' Latest Stuart Smalley Word Salad...
Young Democrat Worried Jeff Bezos WIll Bring Efficient, Cost-Effective Management to Priva...
Senator Karen AKA Elizabeth Warren Sent Trump a Letter Tattling on Elon Musk...

'Sharp as a Tack': X Users Suggest Alternative PolitiFact ‘Lie of the Year’

Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on December 17, 2024
@KeenanPeachy

PolitiFact is out with its "Lie of the Year," and they're awarding it to Donald Trump and J.D. Vance for spreading the lie that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were capturing and eating people's pets. 

Advertisement

… that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating cats and dogs.

We're not sure we ever believed Haitians were eating people's pets, but the concept blessed us with so many wonderful AI-generated memes of Trump surrounded by cats. Vote for Trump to save the kitties!

Perhaps it was a lie, but it did bring to America's attention what was going on in Springfield. Back in July, the New York Post reported that Ohio's senators were asking for help from the federal government to help the town of around 60,000 to build housing for 20,000 Haitian immigrants. That's a lot of people to import into a town that size and grant temporary protected status.

Nevertheless, a lot of people had another suggestion for "Lie of the Year."

Recommended

SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These Days, Cause It'll Make You Smile
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

These all qualify:

Advertisement

According to the public, the biggest lie of the year was that Joe Biden was sharp as a tack and fit to run for reelection in 2024, but you'd have to present that award to a lot of people. Runners-up include "I won't pardon my son" and "The border is secure."

Personally, we like the lie that Biden's uncle was shot down in World War II and eaten by cannibals. Eating Uncle Bosie > Eating cats.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP OHIO POLITIFACT HAITIANS J.D. VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These Days, Cause It'll Make You Smile
Amy Curtis
Biden Administration Looking to Hire Up to 1,200 DEI Bureaucrats
Brett T.
JUST Because It's Awesome --> WATCH San Fran Barista Open a Can of WHOOP-A*S on Would-Be Thief (Video)
Sam J.
Mike Lee Slams the Brakes on Unelected Bureaucrats' New Car Seat Seatbelt Warning Chime Rules
Amy Curtis
WHOA: BOMBSHELL IG Report Includes Dem Staffer Whistleblower Who Gave Up 2 PROMINENT Dems As Leakers
Sam J.
'Something Was WRONG': Another Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals Just How DISMAL Things Really Were
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These Days, Cause It'll Make You Smile Amy Curtis
Advertisement