'Sharp as a Tack': X Users Suggest Alternative PolitiFact ‘Lie of the Year’

PolitiFact is out with its "Lie of the Year," and they're awarding it to Donald Trump and J.D. Vance for spreading the lie that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were capturing and eating people's pets.

Advertisement

In a year of inflammatory rhetoric and shocking moments, one repeated falsehood resonated with both PolitiFact journalists and readers as the most significant falsehood of 2024.



Our 2024 Lie of the Year goes to Donald Trump and JD Vance’s outrageous claims that Haitian… pic.twitter.com/SZ2TsP72e8 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) December 17, 2024

… that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating cats and dogs.

We're not sure we ever believed Haitians were eating people's pets, but the concept blessed us with so many wonderful AI-generated memes of Trump surrounded by cats. Vote for Trump to save the kitties!

Perhaps it was a lie, but it did bring to America's attention what was going on in Springfield. Back in July, the New York Post reported that Ohio's senators were asking for help from the federal government to help the town of around 60,000 to build housing for 20,000 Haitian immigrants. That's a lot of people to import into a town that size and grant temporary protected status.

Nevertheless, a lot of people had another suggestion for "Lie of the Year."

Lie of the year: Joe Biden is fine. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 17, 2024

"Sharp as a tack" — David Strom (@DavidStrom) December 17, 2024

“I will not pardon my son.”



“Joe Biden is fit to serve another 4 years. He’s sharp and capable.” — stevemur (@stevemur) December 17, 2024

So “sharp as a tack” was less egregious to our nation. Gotcha. Strong work. — Rory Hession (@hessioro) December 17, 2024

Let’s get community notes on this. A much bigger lie is Biden is sharp as a tack. Or that J6 was revealed to have been caused by FBI paid provocateurs. Shame on @PolitiFact for continuing to be a DNC mouthpiece against the truth. — Mark Davis (@glib_bastard) December 17, 2024

Scarborough looked the camera square in the eye and emphatically said, “Start your tape right now because I’m about to tell you the truth. And ‘F’ you if you can’t handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever.”

He just had a bad… pic.twitter.com/ExTFPfmimJ — DonPerdo89 (@DPerdo89) December 17, 2024

I would say lie of the year was that Joe Biden’s mental health was not declining. — Joseph Guerino (@JosephGuerino87) December 17, 2024

Oh? That’s a bigger lie than “sharp as a tack” to describe Mr Potato brain? You all are cooked. — tendieriser (@tendieriser) December 17, 2024

These all qualify:

“The best Joe Biden ever!”

“He’s not going to pardon his son”

“Kamala was not the border czar”

“The border is secure” — Chancellor Gowron (@RaptorAdapt0r) December 17, 2024

No you jackasses, You know the actual Lie of the Year goes to You, your Democrat allies & anyone else that continued to LIE to the World in saying "Joe Biden was fit to run for Re-Election". Accept that, admit that & perhaps we can view your takes as "mildly" credible... — Last Sane Man Left 📟 (@ericsco21322522) December 17, 2024

Fit for office pic.twitter.com/HzwECk6vLe — Just Mike 🇺🇸 (@MFTruth413) December 17, 2024

Considering the massive, on-going lies about Biden’s health, your pick for the “2024 Lie of the Year” is laughable and exactly why the word “fact” shouldn’t be associated with your organization ever. 🤷‍♀️ — LifeIsGood (@LifeisGood628) December 17, 2024

Advertisement

Lmao- you ran cover for Biden and spread narratives like “cheap fakes” to do it. STFU. — Beach Bar (@beach_gbr) December 17, 2024

He's sharp as a tack!



Who is even running the country now? We know it's not Joe. Shouldn't a political reporting organization be interested in answering that question and telling us about it? Even a blatantly left biased one like you? — AnonyMouseLifts (@AnonyLifts) December 17, 2024

How is it not “Biden is cognitively fine, sharp as a tack and competent to run for a second term”??? — Mrz.T (@MaeTellu) December 17, 2024

This beat the lie that Biden is “sharp as a tack?” — Jaime Smith (@airdelp3) December 17, 2024

According to the public, the biggest lie of the year was that Joe Biden was sharp as a tack and fit to run for reelection in 2024, but you'd have to present that award to a lot of people. Runners-up include "I won't pardon my son" and "The border is secure."

Personally, we like the lie that Biden's uncle was shot down in World War II and eaten by cannibals. Eating Uncle Bosie > Eating cats.

***