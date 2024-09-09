Buck Sexton Reminds Us That Those Haitian Migrants in Ohio Aren't Illegals

Back in July, the New York Post reported that Ohio's senators were asking for help from the federal government to help Springfield, Ohio, a town of around 60,000, to build housing for 20,000 Haitian immigrants. That experiment hasn't been going well, as shown in a viral video of a Springfield woman telling the mayor at a council meeting that she "can't take it anymore" — Haitian migrants were allegedly squatting on her lawn and harassing her and her elderly husband daily.

There was a suggested Community Note over the weekend attached to a video of a man asking what the city council of Sylacauga, Alabama, was doing about the influx of Haitian immigrants — the note said that the Haitians were not illegal, and Buck Sexton reminds us that's probably true:

The Haitians migrants in Ohio are not *illegal*



The Biden/Harris administration decided, by executive decree, that they cannot be deported, and are de facto legal



More importantly, Democrats will never, ever, deport these “TPS” recipients



It’s not temporary, it’s forever — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 9, 2024

It’s supposed to be a temporary status, and when it ends, they are all “illegal” again in the sense that they are deportable. But Democrats absolutely will not deport them. That’s the whole game. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 9, 2024

Also: Biden has exercised a “parole authority” so that many of these TPS designated countries have been allowed to fly hundred-of-thousands of migrants *LEGALLY* into the U.S. This an outrageous abuse of an immigration law loophole.



However bad you think the Biden borders are,… — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 9, 2024

"However bad you think the Biden borders are, it’s worse."

Yes, Haitians were included among the 325,000 migrants flown over the border on President Joe Biden's "parole flights." They just had to use the handy CBPOne app on their iPhones to apply.

Temporary Protected Status comes from Congress, the Immigration Act of 1990. It’s supposed to be an emergency only measure. Biden’s White House has abused it far beyond the intent of the law, and created a mess. But Trump can turn it around and shut it down. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 9, 2024

We'd thought the Clinton Global Foundation had restored Haiti to the paradise it was before the earthquakes hit.

Yes, This is why we need to eliminate TPS as a category entirely. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) September 9, 2024

Sorry to ask, but could you point out the "executive decree" clause in the Constitution? My copy must be missing a page. Must be in there with the "we can send people (uninvited) to towns across America" wording. — Howard the Duck (@HowardTheDuck48) September 9, 2024

Is "de facto legal" legal? — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) September 9, 2024

Many of them entered into the country illegally, but they are now- under a law passed by Congress- shielded from deportation. So, they cannot be removed. The catch is, it’s supposed to be temporary. But it won’t be. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 9, 2024

Executive decrees unlike laws can be easily reversed with a new EO — Ron Weitzman (@WeitzmanRon) September 9, 2024

That is correct. Trump could end TPS day 1. It is an executive authority from a congressional statute. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 9, 2024

"Temporary" protected status … like "transitory" inflation.

Nothing is forever...



The president can revoke, modify, or supersede any executive order. — MaxHedRum (@MaxxHedRum) September 9, 2024

Yes, but which president? The one who pledged to decriminalize illegal border crossings? Or the one who's promised mass deportations?

