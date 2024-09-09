Buck Sexton Reminds Us That Those Haitian Migrants in Ohio Aren't Illegals

The Police Body Cam Footage of Tyreek Hill's Arrest Drops and Opinions are...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 09, 2024
AP Photo/Fernando Llano

Back in July, the New York Post reported that Ohio's senators were asking for help from the federal government to help Springfield, Ohio, a town of around 60,000, to build housing for 20,000 Haitian immigrants. That experiment hasn't been going well, as shown in a viral video of a Springfield woman telling the mayor at a council meeting that she "can't take it anymore" — Haitian migrants were allegedly squatting on her lawn and harassing her and her elderly husband daily.

There was a suggested Community Note over the weekend attached to a video of a man asking what the city council of Sylacauga, Alabama, was doing about the influx of Haitian immigrants — the note said that the Haitians were not illegal, and Buck Sexton reminds us that's probably true:

"However bad you think the Biden borders are, it’s worse."

Yes, Haitians were included among the 325,000 migrants flown over the border on President Joe Biden's "parole flights." They just had to use the handy CBPOne app on their iPhones to apply.

We'd thought the Clinton Global Foundation had restored Haiti to the paradise it was before the earthquakes hit.

"Temporary" protected status … like "transitory" inflation.

Yes, but which president? The one who pledged to decriminalize illegal border crossings? Or the one who's promised mass deportations?

***

