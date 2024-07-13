Ohio Town of 60,000 Asks for Help Housing 20,000 Haitian Illegal Immigrants

Two People, Including Shooter, Reportedly Dead After Assassination Attempt at Trump Rally
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 13, 2024
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

Back in March, MSNBC's Jen Psaki and her guest panel had a good laugh about people in Virginia being concerned about illegal immigration. "Well, Virginia does have a border with West Virginia!” joked Rachel Maddow.

You'd think they would have learned by then that every American city is now a border town. Not long after that segment, the mayor of Denver announced the city would be defunding the police by $8.4 million in order to accommodate illegal immigrants. The city also set up a hotline encouraging people to take illegals into their homes.

The New York Post is reporting that Ohio senators are asking the federal government for help in helping Springfield, Ohio, a town of around 60,000, to build housing for 20,000 Haitian immigrants. 

The New York Post reports:

City Manager Bryan Heck of Springfield sent an urgent letter requesting federal aid to U.S. Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. Despite the city’s ongoing advancements in housing projects, the sheer number of migrants arriving and residing in the area has strained resources to their limits.

“Springfield has seen a surge in population through immigration that has significantly impacted our ability as a community to produce enough housing opportunities for all,” Heck wrote. “Springfield’s Haitian population has increased to 15,000 – 20,000 over the last four years in a community of just under 60,000 previous residents, putting a significant strain on our resources and ability to provide ample housing for all of our residents.”

That's a lot of "newcomers" to welcome and house.

"The great replacement" is a right-wing conspiracy theory.

We thought the Democrats said all these illegals were going to be picking our vegetables that would otherwise rot on the vine. How many farms are in Springfield?

Why are people fleeing Haiti by the thousands when the Clinton Foundation set up its Haiti Action Project to rebuild the country? It should be a paradise by now.

Non-citizens can't vote, silly, even though the Democrats are fighting the SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship.

Sen. J.D. Vance has said that Springfield is “trying to build 5,000 new housing units, which is a very Herculean task in a town of about 55,000 people, but it’s also hospital services, it’s school services," he added. "There are a whole host of ways in which this immigration problem, I think, is having very real human consequences.”

***

