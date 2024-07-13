Ohio Town of 60,000 Asks for Help Housing 20,000 Haitian Illegal Immigrants

Back in March, MSNBC's Jen Psaki and her guest panel had a good laugh about people in Virginia being concerned about illegal immigration. "Well, Virginia does have a border with West Virginia!” joked Rachel Maddow.

You'd think they would have learned by then that every American city is now a border town. Not long after that segment, the mayor of Denver announced the city would be defunding the police by $8.4 million in order to accommodate illegal immigrants. The city also set up a hotline encouraging people to take illegals into their homes.

The New York Post is reporting that Ohio senators are asking the federal government for help in helping Springfield, Ohio, a town of around 60,000, to build housing for 20,000 Haitian immigrants.

Springfield is a small town in Ohio.



4 years ago, they had 60,000 residents.



Under the Biden administration, 20,000 immigrants from Haiti have flooded the community.



Yes, you read that correctly. Not a typo.



Not 200. Not 2,000. 20 THOUSAND. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 12, 2024

Is this for sure real? That would be an overwhelming percentage increase for any town or city. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2024

The New York Post reports:

City Manager Bryan Heck of Springfield sent an urgent letter requesting federal aid to U.S. Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. Despite the city’s ongoing advancements in housing projects, the sheer number of migrants arriving and residing in the area has strained resources to their limits. “Springfield has seen a surge in population through immigration that has significantly impacted our ability as a community to produce enough housing opportunities for all,” Heck wrote. “Springfield’s Haitian population has increased to 15,000 – 20,000 over the last four years in a community of just under 60,000 previous residents, putting a significant strain on our resources and ability to provide ample housing for all of our residents.”

That's a lot of "newcomers" to welcome and house.

This is warfare. There’s no other way to put it. https://t.co/d1PxCnH768 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 12, 2024

NGOs are working with, and being funded by, the DOJ to distribute the millions of illegals into every single congressional district.



We are not only being invaded. We’re directly paying for it to happen. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 12, 2024

The great replacement continues to ravage America in ways that may be irreversible unless truly mass deportations happen immediately after President Trump is sworn in.



We’ve seen what’s happened in England and other globalist countries with invasions.



It’s happening here. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 12, 2024

"The great replacement" is a right-wing conspiracy theory.

Springfield is 45 minutes from my home, it was an already economically challenged city with fewer amenities. This I promise will decimate what is left. Outrageous. — Sherry Renaud 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@sherryhanna53) July 12, 2024

We thought the Democrats said all these illegals were going to be picking our vegetables that would otherwise rot on the vine. How many farms are in Springfield?

So under the Biden Administration 1/3 of the residents of Springfield, Ohio are now illegals from Haiti. — THE INVISIBLE MAN🤔 (@saldon1201) July 12, 2024

It’s not even just the burden on the infrastructure and services—you don’t flood American towns with tens of thousands of unvetted unassimilated people from a very notoriously corrupt place. This is immoral and treason. — marina (@marinasmigielsk) July 12, 2024

Why are people fleeing Haiti by the thousands when the Clinton Foundation set up its Haiti Action Project to rebuild the country? It should be a paradise by now.

Appropriate since literally every state in the country has a Springfield.



This has to be stopped or else our children and grandchildren will never forgive us… — ClassicalLiberalLongshoreman (@Longshoreman912) July 12, 2024

That's a fast way to turn a city into a living hell. Haiti? I'm from Brazil and would never go there even if somebody offered me a million dollars for a one-week lasting onsite job. — The Uncensorable (@o_incensuravel) July 12, 2024

How do you think they're going to steal the election? — Oligarch Kabuki (@HouseCracka) July 12, 2024

Non-citizens can't vote, silly, even though the Democrats are fighting the SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship.

How are they being housed, fed, etc? — Barbara Freitchie (@BarbFreitchie) July 12, 2024

This is my hometown.



100% accurate. — LemmiesLuLu (@BuckeyeGirrl) July 12, 2024

How's unemployment there now? — We Are Ashli Babbitt (@AssistedKarma) July 12, 2024

Where are they all living? We have had a lot of people move to my area from all over the country and we don’t have enough of anything. Drs, roads, or affordable housing. — Carey Phillips (@TeslaCarey) July 12, 2024

Sen. J.D. Vance has said that Springfield is “trying to build 5,000 new housing units, which is a very Herculean task in a town of about 55,000 people, but it’s also hospital services, it’s school services," he added. "There are a whole host of ways in which this immigration problem, I think, is having very real human consequences.”

