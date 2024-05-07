John Kirby Says You Can't Eliminate Hamas Through Military Operations
Kristi Noem and Fox Host Engage in Heated Verbal Sparring Match About her...
Biden: Not Only Did Illegal Immigrants Build This Country, They’re Also Model Citizens
One of Biden's Illegal Immigrants Picked the Wrong State to Terrorize a Young...
WOMP WOMP: Jeff Bezos Invested $60 MILLION in Florida Lab-Grown Meat Before DeSantis...
Northwestern Teaching Assistant Blames 'the Jews' for the Latest Crop of Anti-Semites
Donald Trump's Classified Documents Case Delayed 'Indefinitely'
Bill Maher Not Happy His Tax Dollars Are Paying Off College Debt of...
‘WTF Is Biden Doing?’ Axios Reports Israel Feels It Got 'Played' by Biden...
Hamas' Ceasefire 'Deal' Included the Release of 33 Hostages, Dead or Alive
Trump Seeking Martyrdom, Musk's Grave Warning, Kathy Hochul's Racism!
CRINGE: Watch Kamala Harris Deflect Reporter's Question on Hamas Accepting Ceasefire Deal
South Park Tells the Future AGAIN: Boy Scouts Announce Name Change to Scouting...
Labour Councillor WRECKED Over Idiotic Post About 'Gender Neutral Toilet' in His Home

What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong?! Denver Sets Up Hotline for Residents to Host Illegals in Their Homes

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on May 07, 2024
Meme

If you do this, you deserve everything that happens to you.

After multiple stories of squatters taking over homes -- and authorities not helping homeowners reclaim their properties -- anyone who lets an illegal immigrant into their home is asking to lose absolutely everything.

Advertisement

Our advice? Don't do it.

But Denver -- you know, the sanctuary city that's cutting police and fire and laying off hourly employees to fund illegals -- is now setting up a hotline so residents can house illegal immigrants in their own homes.

Watch:

'Expedite the process' of losing your home to an illegal immigrant.

Hopefully not. We can't imagine anyone taking the city up on this offer.

An idiot. That's who.

Which is why government came up with this idea. They think you're stupid.

Don't prove them right.

And the government will shrug and say it's not their problem.

Recommended

One of Biden's Illegal Immigrants Picked the Wrong State to Terrorize a Young Girl
justmindy
Advertisement

How long before this isn't voluntary?

Solid advice.

Yes, it is.

When the governor and Denver's mayor call the hotline, let us know.

The squatters have all the rights. That's pretty much it.

You are never, ever getting them out of your home.

You will lose your home.

An absolute nightmare.

NEVER EVER.

Advertisement

Problem solved.

Bingo.

A few might.

And then when they lose their home to squatters, they'll be shocked their benevolence backfired.

Just don't do it. It won't end well for you.

Tags: DENVER HOUSE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS SANCTUARY CITIES SANCTUARY CITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

One of Biden's Illegal Immigrants Picked the Wrong State to Terrorize a Young Girl
justmindy
John Kirby Says You Can't Eliminate Hamas Through Military Operations
Brett T.
Biden: Not Only Did Illegal Immigrants Build This Country, They’re Also Model Citizens
Brett T.
Kristi Noem and Fox Host Engage in Heated Verbal Sparring Match About her Latest Book
justmindy
Northwestern Teaching Assistant Blames 'the Jews' for the Latest Crop of Anti-Semites
justmindy
Donald Trump's Classified Documents Case Delayed 'Indefinitely'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
One of Biden's Illegal Immigrants Picked the Wrong State to Terrorize a Young Girl justmindy
Advertisement