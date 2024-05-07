What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong?! Denver Sets Up Hotline for Residents to Host Illegals in Their Homes

If you do this, you deserve everything that happens to you.

After multiple stories of squatters taking over homes -- and authorities not helping homeowners reclaim their properties -- anyone who lets an illegal immigrant into their home is asking to lose absolutely everything.

Our advice? Don't do it.

But Denver -- you know, the sanctuary city that's cutting police and fire and laying off hourly employees to fund illegals -- is now setting up a hotline so residents can house illegal immigrants in their own homes.

Watch:

Denver citizens encouraged to host Illegal Invaders in their homes.



New hotline set up to expedite the process.pic.twitter.com/1p9C6rWt0h — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 7, 2024

'Expedite the process' of losing your home to an illegal immigrant.

I’m sure the phones are ringing off the hook. — Awitty Fellow (@JustTrollinLibs) May 7, 2024

Hopefully not. We can't imagine anyone taking the city up on this offer.

An idiot. That's who.

Which is why government came up with this idea. They think you're stupid.

Don't prove them right.

So they will move in then take over the home and kick out the rightful owners. — Laurie 🇺🇲 (@LLH713) May 7, 2024

And the government will shrug and say it's not their problem.

This is a great time to discuss the Third Amendment and quartering. — Joshua Bryant IX (@2manyjoshes) May 7, 2024

How long before this isn't voluntary?

My suggestion to Denver citizens: Don't call. — OrbeaBradleyGuru (@sot1977) May 7, 2024

Solid advice.

Yes, it is.

Lots of huge houses in Cherry Creek, Boulder, and Cherry Hills. Once those are full get back to me. — Brad Coen (@brad_coen) May 7, 2024

When the governor and Denver's mayor call the hotline, let us know.

Make sure they know their squatter rights — Pepe Deluxe 🐸 (@deluxe_pepe) May 7, 2024

The squatters have all the rights. That's pretty much it.

What happens if you change your mind and want them to leave? Will they have squatter’s rights? Will you be required to support them for the rest of your life?



Better find out — Georgette Rudy (@georgette_rudy) May 7, 2024

You are never, ever getting them out of your home.

You will lose your home.

These people are insane thinking that this is going to work.



I see a nightmare in the making. https://t.co/wD4U2Xd0vz — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) May 7, 2024

An absolute nightmare.

NEVER EVER.

If you vote for Biden- you get an illegal. Fixed it https://t.co/Cs8XfDHsK9 — Terri1919 (@TMaethner) May 7, 2024

Problem solved.

Nope, don't do it! Once a person gets into your house it is a NIGHTMARE to get them out! Research the squatter rights and rules in your state! Never allow anyone you don't know or trust access to your property or family! https://t.co/hLZZl0rDXN — Oliver1945 (@Oliver19451) May 7, 2024

Bingo.

Any bets on how many progressive libs will open up their homes. My guess…0. https://t.co/GDTrRRiQ5T — AngryMom🇺🇸 (@AngryMomUSA) May 7, 2024

A few might.

And then when they lose their home to squatters, they'll be shocked their benevolence backfired.

Good luck to anyone stupid enough to do this. Getting rid of them once they're in, won't be easy. https://t.co/yDNPBfl191 — Lisa Mei (@TheNotoriousLMC) May 7, 2024

Just don't do it. It won't end well for you.