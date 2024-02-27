Send More: Sanctuary City Denver May Reduce Hourly Employee Hours to ZERO Due to Migrant Crisis

Denver is a sanctuary city, and was -- until reality bit them hard -- proud of that fact. Then the illegal immigrants started coming, and not only did Denver decided to limit the time they can spend at shelters (have they even read the Statue of Liberty?!), they're cutting services to citizens in favor of funding illegal immigrants.

Now they're also reducing the number of hours city employees (who are not salaried) work. Sometimes down to zero.

Why? The ongoing border crisis.

City of Denver says it IS NOT laying off employees to pay for the migrant crisis



But the city IS telling hourly employees they may have their hours reduced to zero



For now, It could impact coaches, lifeguards, front desk staff etc. at rec centers



But don't call them layoffs... pic.twitter.com/ixroZMvdM2 — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) February 27, 2024

But don't call them layoffs.

People are losing their jobs, their source of income, so Denver can pay for illegal immigrants.

We won’t tell them, “they are laid off”….. we’ll just reduce their hours to zero and eventually they’ll leave.



Problem solved. pic.twitter.com/aKddq7sXE6 — ZachLark (@zachlark) February 27, 2024

Semantics is fun, no?

More punishment handed down towards Americans in favor of illegal aliens. — JDM (@mjd_america) February 27, 2024

You get the government you vote for, though.

Denver voted for leaders who made the city a sanctuary.

Send more busloads.

So what is the PC term for a full time employee with 0 hours and no pay? — Iremembercolorado (@iremembercolo) February 27, 2024

Laid off.

Do I have this right? We're reducing the lowest paid city workers' hours to zero; which is certain to cause many to fall behind on their rent, face eviction, and homelessness in order to provide free housing and job services for migrants who entered the country unlawfully. — Steve Bentley (@SuaSponteSteve) February 27, 2024

Yep. That sums it up perfectly.

Not much difference, @MikeJohnstonCO. Denver needs another strategy. This one isn't working and apparently, neither are hourly employees who won't be able to pay their bills. — Eric™ 🇺🇦 @drwutt.bsky.social (@DrWutt) February 27, 2024

Not voting for politicians who want unfettered immigration is a good strategy.

What do you expect when you call yoursef a sanctuary city what do you expect. The illegal migrants are coming to you cause you’ve promised them stuff — Bert Hatter (@berthatter) February 27, 2024

This. What did they expect would happen? Small border towns would keep absorbing the influx of illegal immigrants, when a major metro area like Denver (or Chicago or New York) can't handle it?

It was unsustainable.

Denver, by marking itself a sanctuary city, invited this.

They just never imagined someone would make them put their money where their mouths are.

"We're not laying you off to pay for illegal immigrants, we're just not giving you any hours...so we can pay for illegals."



-City of Denver https://t.co/09Su0rkOHP — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) February 27, 2024

There also has to be a calculus here: they probably assume the illegal immigrants are, eventually, more reliable votes than the citizens they're totally not-laying off here.

Uhm, did they not talk to an employment lawyer before announcing this? Because I'm fairly sure that is in fact laying people off. https://t.co/VHP6c0JyNj — Perpetuities (@perpetuities) February 27, 2024

Sure sounds like layoffs to us.

Hope these employees losing hours and money are enjoying what most of them voted for. They'll have to vote for more Democrats to fix this travesty! https://t.co/HDZ3b3iGKb — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 27, 2024

Remind us: what's the definition of insanity again?

I want to commend the Denver mayor for doing his best to make sure everyone in his city knows the hardships that Joe Biden has caused by his open border policies combined with keeping Denver a sanctuary city. https://t.co/c4EHn9zXaJ — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) February 27, 2024

Certainly is doing a bang up job of it.

lifeguards at public pools? i have never seen a local pool code that doesn’t require a lifeguard on duty although it depend on the specs of the pool. https://t.co/8asz0PW0Bx — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 27, 2024

They'll just close the pools. Problem solved.

This is important! If you are laid off, you can get unemployment. If your hours are zero, you just don’t get paid! https://t.co/JMSgMLlplS — Tim Davidson (@GonzoTimD) February 27, 2024

This is really, really despicable. But it's what they voted for.

This is insane. How are the people/workers for the city of Denver not as important as migrants coming and adding zero value? https://t.co/UNGwfH62hB — MileHighGreco (@MileHighGreco) February 27, 2024

Because the government doesn't care about Americans. They care about virtue signaling more.

Until Democrats -- up to and including the President -- take the border crisis seriously, keep this going. Yeah, it's awful Americans are suffering, but you get the government you vote for.

Maybe vote for change.

***

