'Bye Felicia.' Senior Comms Director for LGBTQ Group GLAAD Tries Shaming Journalist Report...
Pinko Commies March in New York City Demanding a 'Communist Revolution'
Should We Be Arming Teachers and School Staff?
Ben Shapiro's ALARMING Thread Shows How DEI in Health Care Puts Lives, Safety...
The New Yorker is Trying to Make Polyamory a Thing, Claiming 'Polycules' are...
WATCH: Joy Reid Asks Why We Need More Kids, Twitter Happily Answers
Let's Get Ready to RUMBLLLLLLLLLE! Vote Now (Yes, Right NOW) in the Townhall...
You Will Never Be Woke Enough for the Left
Bro, Walk AWAY! Dan Goldman Tries Picking a Fight With Elon Musk Over...
Charles C.W. Cooke's Thread MOCKING Mouth-Breathers Claiming It's Normal to Hijack Planes...
Bodycam Footage Dismantles LGBTQ Narrative on Nonbinary Teen's Death
Slate Writer DROPS Pro-Palestine Peeps Calling Aaron Bushnell's Suicide Heroic and Wajahat...
And Here We GO: Gavin Newsom to Face His FIFTH Recall Attempt Launched...
Women, Minorities, and Gays DROP Rachel Bitecofer for Claiming Republicans Are COMING FOR...

Send More: Sanctuary City Denver May Reduce Hourly Employee Hours to ZERO Due to Migrant Crisis

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 27, 2024

Denver is a sanctuary city, and was -- until reality bit them hard -- proud of that fact. Then the illegal immigrants started coming, and not only did Denver decided to limit the time they can spend at shelters (have they even read the Statue of Liberty?!), they're cutting services to citizens in favor of funding illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

Now they're also reducing the number of hours city employees (who are not salaried) work. Sometimes down to zero.

Why? The ongoing border crisis.

But don't call them layoffs.

People are losing their jobs, their source of income, so Denver can pay for illegal immigrants.

Semantics is fun, no?

You get the government you vote for, though.

Denver voted for leaders who made the city a sanctuary.

Send more busloads.

Laid off.

Recommended

Ben Shapiro's ALARMING Thread Shows How DEI in Health Care Puts Lives, Safety at Risk
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Yep. That sums it up perfectly.

Not voting for politicians who want unfettered immigration is a good strategy.

This. What did they expect would happen? Small border towns would keep absorbing the influx of illegal immigrants, when a major metro area like Denver (or Chicago or New York) can't handle it?

It was unsustainable.

Denver, by marking itself a sanctuary city, invited this.

They just never imagined someone would make them put their money where their mouths are.

There also has to be a calculus here: they probably assume the illegal immigrants are, eventually, more reliable votes than the citizens they're totally not-laying off here.

Advertisement

Sure sounds like layoffs to us.

Remind us: what's the definition of insanity again?

Certainly is doing a bang up job of it.

They'll just close the pools. Problem solved.

This is really, really despicable. But it's what they voted for.

Advertisement

Because the government doesn't care about Americans. They care about virtue signaling more.

Until Democrats -- up to and including the President -- take the border crisis seriously, keep this going. Yeah, it's awful Americans are suffering, but you get the government you vote for.

Maybe vote for change.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BORDER CRISIS BORDER SECURITY DENVER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS SANCTUARY CITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ben Shapiro's ALARMING Thread Shows How DEI in Health Care Puts Lives, Safety at Risk
Amy Curtis
Bro, Walk AWAY! Dan Goldman Tries Picking a Fight With Elon Musk Over Illegal Immigrants Voting and OUCH
Sam J.
Pinko Commies March in New York City Demanding a 'Communist Revolution'
Coucy
WATCH: Joy Reid Asks Why We Need More Kids, Twitter Happily Answers
Amy Curtis
'Bye Felicia.' Senior Comms Director for LGBTQ Group GLAAD Tries Shaming Journalist Reporting Trans Study
Chad Felix Greene
The New Yorker is Trying to Make Polyamory a Thing, Claiming 'Polycules' are 'Seemingly EVERYWHERE'
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ben Shapiro's ALARMING Thread Shows How DEI in Health Care Puts Lives, Safety at Risk Amy Curtis
Advertisement