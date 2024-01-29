Denver to Limit Time Illegal Immigrants Can Stay in Shelters

Must've Skipped History: Pope Francis Says Marxism, Christianity Have a 'Common Mission'
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on January 29, 2024
Meme

This doesn't sound very nice for a sanctuary city like Denver, Colorado. Like many sanctuary cities, Denver is learning that the invasion at the Southern border doesn't stop at the Southern border. And it's not just states like Texas busing migrants to New York City; the Biden administration has been flying illegals all around the country for three years.

Advertisement

NBC News notes that Denver, a city with 710,000 residents, is struggling to keep up with the demands of 40,000 migrants. Keep in mind that the bipartisan Senate compromise that President Joe Biden is willing to sign opens up the border to 5,000 people a day, or 1.8 million a year.

Denver has announced it's going to start kicking illegals out of shelters after a certain amount of time.

Oddly, NBC News doesn't report just how long illegals can stay in shelters before they're evicted. Julia Ainsley and Didi Martinez report:

The influx is taking a toll on the city’s public safety net. Starting Feb. 5, Denver will limit the number of days migrants can stay in shelters and send those who exceed their stay out onto the streets.

One Venezuelan family, a mother, father and their three daughters, told NBC News they’ve been staying at a hotel paid for by the city, but they’ve just received notice that they’ll be evicted.

“Just yesterday they started throwing away the toys, the bicycles in the common area,” the mother said. “We don’t know where we will go next.”

Denver Health, the city’s “safety net” hospital, is asking for more money from both the state and federal government to help cover $10 million in unpaid medical bills from migrants.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston estimates the city will need $100 million over 2024 to pay for housing, schooling, health care and other services as a result of the unexpected influx of migrants.

Advertisement

Huh. Being a sanctuary city costs money.


Oh, and local news reports that Denver school districts are in need of classroom donations due to the influx of migrant students.

Advertisement

Fact check: True.

Is Denver suggesting we just take down the Statue of Liberty?

Yet another Democrat who campaign on the promise of keep the city a sanctuary city:

"Trump."

Advertisement

Denver is asking for more. NBC News reports, "In many ways, Denver has welcomed migrants in a way not seen in other cities. They have not had major protests like New York and Chicago. Instead, residents have joined with nonprofits to donate food and clothing and even organized carpools to get new migrant students to school." 

Martha's Vineyard similarly welcomed migrants — 50 of them — for a whole day before busing them off to a military facility.

Again, the two ace reporters who worked on this story never say exactly how long illegal immigrants can stay in shelters before being evicted. Who knows?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
