Denver to Limit Time Illegal Immigrants Can Stay in Shelters

This doesn't sound very nice for a sanctuary city like Denver, Colorado. Like many sanctuary cities, Denver is learning that the invasion at the Southern border doesn't stop at the Southern border. And it's not just states like Texas busing migrants to New York City; the Biden administration has been flying illegals all around the country for three years.

Advertisement

NBC News notes that Denver, a city with 710,000 residents, is struggling to keep up with the demands of 40,000 migrants. Keep in mind that the bipartisan Senate compromise that President Joe Biden is willing to sign opens up the border to 5,000 people a day, or 1.8 million a year.

Denver has announced it's going to start kicking illegals out of shelters after a certain amount of time.

Nearly 40,000 migrants have arrived in Denver over the past year and the city is becoming overwhelmed.



Starting Feb. 5, Denver will limit the number of days migrants can stay in shelters and send those who exceed their stay out onto the streets. https://t.co/OVOeGFxIEO — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 28, 2024

Oddly, NBC News doesn't report just how long illegals can stay in shelters before they're evicted. Julia Ainsley and Didi Martinez report:

The influx is taking a toll on the city’s public safety net. Starting Feb. 5, Denver will limit the number of days migrants can stay in shelters and send those who exceed their stay out onto the streets. One Venezuelan family, a mother, father and their three daughters, told NBC News they’ve been staying at a hotel paid for by the city, but they’ve just received notice that they’ll be evicted. “Just yesterday they started throwing away the toys, the bicycles in the common area,” the mother said. “We don’t know where we will go next.” Denver Health, the city’s “safety net” hospital, is asking for more money from both the state and federal government to help cover $10 million in unpaid medical bills from migrants. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston estimates the city will need $100 million over 2024 to pay for housing, schooling, health care and other services as a result of the unexpected influx of migrants.

Huh. Being a sanctuary city costs money.

So this sanctuary city is overwhelmed by *four days’ worth* of illegal crossings at the southern border? https://t.co/834BI5K0IV — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 29, 2024





Sounds like a really bad situation happening in Denver. Systems being overwhelmed and people with no housing. Sad.



Anyway send more. https://t.co/lfk5wneJsd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 28, 2024

A reminder that the current border bill isn't about enforcing the law, it's about spending billions to keep migrants that cities can't afford here. pic.twitter.com/qwfc2fy4eZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 28, 2024

Oh, and local news reports that Denver school districts are in need of classroom donations due to the influx of migrant students.

School districts are facing significant burdens as a result of migrants pouring across our southern border.



Classrooms are being overwhelmed and finite resources are being drained — it's not fair to families who pay their taxes and enroll their children in these districts. https://t.co/v294Tkp3hf — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) January 29, 2024

Doesn’t seem very sanctuary-y. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 28, 2024

Colorado should join the list of states supporting Texas — kevin b (@kevinfrmoc) January 28, 2024

40,000?



Isn't that what Texas is being expected to absorb roughly every couple of DAYS? — The Watcher On The Web (@WatcherontheWeb) January 29, 2024

Sound like more cultural enrichment is required to solve the problem. I believe “they should open their homes” is probably next. — NumisBit🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@Btully41Tully) January 29, 2024

Advertisement

Wasn't there a D senator that said they are going to help prevent vegetables on farms from rotting in the ground? — Teslavangelist (@teslavangelist) January 28, 2024

Fact check: True.

Denver needs to raise taxes to build more shelters. — Matt Grilli (@grilli262) January 28, 2024

Migrant crisis leaves Denver Public Schools $17.5M short; “any school funding changes would have to be made by the state legislature.” https://t.co/gTReQS5jlW — Ashley Ryan Troxell, M.S. (@AshleyRyanMS) January 29, 2024

You are a sanctuary city. Deal with it Denver — Ken Harford (@harford_ken) January 29, 2024

A poem say it’s ok — Jmarloe (@Jmarloe1608) January 28, 2024

Is Denver suggesting we just take down the Statue of Liberty?

Yay!!! They got what they asked for. So happy for them!!https://t.co/9LewEZ6baw — DontBlockMeElon👀 (@Social_853OKG) January 28, 2024

Denver and Colorado Springs turned into large homeless camps after legalization. The immigrants piled on to an already weak system and showed its true flaws. — Tengu (@WillTan75) January 28, 2024

Yet another Democrat who campaign on the promise of keep the city a sanctuary city:

Our country was built on the promise to welcome everyone -- including refugees and asylum seekers. We are a nation conceived and created by those seeking a better life. Trump is betraying those values. https://t.co/NuDDuTPqIW — Mayor Mike Johnston (@MikeJohnstonCO) July 19, 2019

"Trump."

Every state that doesn't stand with Governor Abbott should become sanctuary states. Send them there. — Linda Harner (@harner_linda) January 29, 2024

Advertisement

Denver is asking for more. NBC News reports, "In many ways, Denver has welcomed migrants in a way not seen in other cities. They have not had major protests like New York and Chicago. Instead, residents have joined with nonprofits to donate food and clothing and even organized carpools to get new migrant students to school."

Martha's Vineyard similarly welcomed migrants — 50 of them — for a whole day before busing them off to a military facility.

Again, the two ace reporters who worked on this story never say exactly how long illegal immigrants can stay in shelters before being evicted. Who knows?

***