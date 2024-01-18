Rep. Maxwell Frost Suggests Removing the Statue of Liberty

Rep. Maxwell Frost is best known for being a Gen Z representative, but we also know him as a clown. When two IRS whistleblowers came forward to testify that they'd been told to hold back on their investigation of Hunter Biden, Frost somehow made it a racial issue, saying, "Republicans and Trump have complained about a two-tiered justice system … There is a two-tiered justice system … It has a real history with George Floyd!"

The cop who killed George Floyd is in jail; Hunter Biden is flying around on Marine One with the president. Yeah, they're just the same.

We're old enough to remember press briefings about President Trump putting kids in cages (that were built under President Obama). CNN's Jim Acosta didn't care for the Trump administration's immigration policy, so much that he read "The New Colossus" in the White House briefing room and proceeded to tweet the entire poem and pin it to his feed. Newsflash: That poem isn't federal law.

Frost put the clown nose on again to rail against the Republicans wanting to secure the border … he even had his office put together a visual aid of the Statue of Liberty being taken down.

Why do we keep sending idiots to Congress?!?!



Democrat Rep. Frost suggested that we remove the Statue of Liberty because Republicans want to SECURE THE BORDER.



Didn't he vote to send money to Ukraine to secure their borders?!?!? pic.twitter.com/9yVAdpabd3 — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) January 18, 2024

I think behind the scenes, he's planting the seed to remove the Statue of Liberty for real. I mean, removing history is what they've been doing for a while. Look how much they have removed already. It's asanine but I can see them really giving this a go. — Atomic Clock (@MetalFan33) January 18, 2024

What an absolute clown — DjMitchCLE (@HouseMitchell_) January 18, 2024

Who's "welcoming" these people. — Olson Knife Works (@Yooper_Todd) January 18, 2024

There's absolutely nothing wrong with having a secure border. — Carter Gorman (@CarterGorman5) January 18, 2024

They want no immigration changes until after the election.

Why? — George Fallar (@gfallar) January 18, 2024

Smart people do not suffer fools, nor want to be in a toxic work environment with them. — Slow Turtle Farm (@slowturtlefarm) January 18, 2024

How do people this stupid get elected? — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) January 17, 2024

What a genius. The statue sits on Ellis Island, the most important port of entry for LEGAL immigration for decades. — Tom Hunter (@TomHunt17926062) January 17, 2024

Gen Z, everyone — Sour Patch Lyds 🐊 (@sourpatchlyds) January 17, 2024

Hey @RepMaxwellFrost



If you really mean this, then go to the floor of Congress tomorrow and propose a bill erasing America's borders altogether.



Using your embarassingly simplistic, painfully stupid "logic" that's exactly what you stand for, right?



I bet you won't, hypocrite. — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) January 18, 2024

We have a process for immigration.



Not allowing folks to bypass that process, come into our country illegally, and without proper vetting is not an affront to liberty.



Saying any different is suspect. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottMit99) January 18, 2024

I love the endless use of “these immigrants deserve better”.



Why? Do I deserve anything if I go illegally into another country?



Also, big difference between immigrants and illegal immigrants there bucko — GnosisWolf (@GnosisWolf) January 18, 2024

Nifty graphics 🤣🤣😄 — Gehrig Wiles (@WilesGehrig) January 17, 2024

Send it back to France and build a fortress across our sovereign border. — RW (@RWfreespeech) January 17, 2024

"Don't welcome them, if you plan to reject them" doesn't even make sense. — Jake Jackson (@jwjackson315) January 18, 2024

Why do these people have such a hard time differentiating between legal immigration and illegal immigration? Wanting people to enter legally does not equate to taking down the Statue of Liberty. — Jason (@nicoyaresearch) January 18, 2024

Emma Lazarus won a contest to have her poem engraved on the base of the statue. It's not foreign policy. It's not an invitation to cross the border illegally. Let's leave the statue up and remove the poem.

***