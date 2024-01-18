Rep. Maxwell Frost Suggests Removing the Statue of Liberty

Ted Lieu Is Concerned About Vermin Dignity (You, Not So Much)
Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on January 18, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Maxwell Frost is best known for being a Gen Z representative, but we also know him as a clown. When two IRS whistleblowers came forward to testify that they'd been told to hold back on their investigation of Hunter Biden, Frost somehow made it a racial issue, saying, "Republicans and Trump have complained about a two-tiered justice system … There is a two-tiered justice system … It has a real history with George Floyd!"

The cop who killed George Floyd is in jail; Hunter Biden is flying around on Marine One with the president. Yeah, they're just the same.

We're old enough to remember press briefings about President Trump putting kids in cages (that were built under President Obama). CNN's Jim Acosta didn't care for the Trump administration's immigration policy, so much that he read "The New Colossus" in the White House briefing room and proceeded to tweet the entire poem and pin it to his feed. Newsflash: That poem isn't federal law.

Frost put the clown nose on again to rail against the Republicans wanting to secure the border … he even had his office put together a visual aid of the Statue of Liberty being taken down.

Emma Lazarus won a contest to have her poem engraved on the base of the statue. It's not foreign policy. It's not an invitation to cross the border illegally. Let's leave the statue up and remove the poem.

