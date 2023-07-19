Rep. Maxwell Frost manages to work George Floyd into the IRS whistleblower hearing

As Twitchy has reported, some Democrats are trying to make a racial issue out of the investigation into Hunter Biden, which many conservatives pointed out was the ultimate example of white privilege. Here's a 53-year-old man busted for felony gun possession who won't spend a minute behind bars.

Rep. Shontel Brown's question for the IRS whistleblowers was if they knew the rate at which black taxpayers are audited compared to white taxpayers, and then asking if this hearing will eliminate “racial disparity”.

Again, we're talking about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden … both white, both rich, one the president of the United States. But let's suggest the IRS is racist.

Also making the hearing about race was Rep. Maxwell Frost, who brought the death of George Floyd into the hearing. Talk about a two-tiered justice system, right? But again, what does Hunter Biden have in common with George Floyd? The IRS is just out to get him because he's … white? What the hell?

Freshman Democrat Maxwell Frost:



"Republicans and Trump have complained about a two-tiered justice system...There is a two-tiered justice system...It has a real history with George Floyd!" pic.twitter.com/3SlFbJCKLU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2023

Isn't what the IRS whistleblowers are describing, exactly? Powerful rich white man Hunter Biden gets a sweetheart plea deal. And they're for that.

What.... — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) July 19, 2023

Another one ignoring the topic and lecturing about racism. — Kelly (@kellytx2) July 19, 2023

This guy has been in office for a whole 5 minutes. What does he really know, except using this hearing for grandstanding. — Mike Mojo (@thenalett) July 19, 2023

George Floyd? OMG squirrel squirrel squirrel......... — kath (@Muskadoptme) July 19, 2023

I kind of remember those cops going to prison. — Lauren Post (@LaurenPost11) July 19, 2023

Yet they say nothing about white Hunter Biden getting a slap on the wrist, and they want more federal agents — Georgetta Pullen 🇺🇸✝️🎖️ (@georgiegirl1216) July 19, 2023

The "defund the police" contingent is now suddenly holding up the DOJ as the check and balance that holds our democracy together.

What does this have to do with the matter at hand? — BillyD422 (@BillyD422) July 19, 2023

All these arguments that the real issue is black and brown people being treated differently in defense of Hunter is very odd! — Cheers71 (@cpeng71) July 19, 2023

You know they've lost when they pull out that race card. — Don'tCensorMeBro (@racso_saile) July 19, 2023

And how is this relevant to an investigation of the Biden crime family? — Barking Dog (@JosephZornik) July 19, 2023

Perpetual victimhood is the grift. We get it.. 🙄 — D.M. Jackson (@daisymae9725) July 19, 2023

Does he know what hearing he is at?? — Mimi (@Mimi2mygirls) July 19, 2023

You’d think that Rep Maxwell Frost would be outraged that Whitey Hunter Biden is getting a sweetheart deal while black Americans rot in jail — but no, @HouseDemocrats care more about party than their constituents! — ETN Patriot (@etn_patriot) July 19, 2023

@MaxwellFrostFL gave us a 5 minute lecture on racism, instead of addressing the subject at hand. — SMD (@smdowner) July 19, 2023

You mean his counterfeiting, illegal drug sale and use, illegal weapons use, larceny, or domestic abuse?



To which tier do those belong? @MaxwellFrostFL — Bruce (@ChloesDadBB) July 19, 2023

Maxwell Frost is a self-absorbed, petulant child. He needs to get in touch with reality. — Sofa King anti-fragile (@CarlF68) July 19, 2023

Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to tax fraud and felony gun possession and barely got a tap on the wrist, and members of Congress are using race to defend that somehow?

