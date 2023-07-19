Rep. Maxwell Frost manages to work George Floyd into the IRS whistleblower hearing

Dana Loesch drops the mic on the Left's faux outrage over the GROSS...
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on July 19, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy has reported, some Democrats are trying to make a racial issue out of the investigation into Hunter Biden, which many conservatives pointed out was the ultimate example of white privilege. Here's a 53-year-old man busted for felony gun possession who won't spend a minute behind bars. 

Rep. Shontel Brown's question for the IRS whistleblowers was if they knew the rate at which black taxpayers are audited compared to white taxpayers, and then asking if this hearing will eliminate “racial disparity”.

Again, we're talking about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden … both white, both rich, one the president of the United States. But let's suggest the IRS is racist.

Also making the hearing about race was Rep. Maxwell Frost, who brought the death of George Floyd into the hearing. Talk about a two-tiered justice system, right? But again, what does Hunter Biden have in common with George Floyd? The IRS is just out to get him because he's … white? What the hell?

Isn't what the IRS whistleblowers are describing, exactly? Powerful rich white man Hunter Biden gets a sweetheart plea deal. And they're for that.

Dem Rep telling whistleblower there's white privilege in audits didn't make the point she thought
Doug P.

The "defund the police" contingent is now suddenly holding up the DOJ as the check and balance that holds our democracy together.

Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to tax fraud and felony gun possession and barely got a tap on the wrist, and members of Congress are using race to defend that somehow?

***

