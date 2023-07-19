Dana Loesch drops the mic on the Left's faux outrage over the GROSS...
Rep. Maxwell Frost manages to work George Floyd into the IRS whistleblower hearing
Shannon Watts is big mad at James Aldean for telling her what she...
Rep. Kweisi Mfume says the DOJ, FBI, and IRS provide the checks and...
It's been noticed what the Dems are NOT trying to do during whistleblower...
MTG Triggers Democrats With 'Parental Discretion' Warning While Questioning IRS Whistleblo...
Glenn Greenwald spots cable nets NOT eager to make whistleblower hearing must-see TV
It's settled: NBC News historian Michael Beschloss concludes that Trump and DeSantis 'are...
Dem Rep. Raskin tells whistleblowers there's no evidence Hunter Biden received 'official f...
The Worst Social Contagion We'll Ever Have Experienced
Violent prisoner let out early over COVID fears is person of interest in...
Dem Rep. Dan Goldman deems Hunter Biden the VICTIM of a 2-tiered justice...
Kristi Noem thanks Jason Aldean for 'writing a song that America can get...
Sen. Rand Paul explains why he's referred Dr. Fauci to the DOJ (again)

Dem Rep telling whistleblower there's white privilege in audits didn't make the point she thought

Doug P.  |  5:23 PM on July 19, 2023
meme

During the House Oversight Committee's hearing featuring testimony from two IRS whistleblowers, Joe Ziegler described just how far Hunter Biden went to take tax deductions:

The deductions for prostitutes were allegedly filed under "consulting" fees.

However, Democrat Rep. Shontel Brown joined her other committee Dems in attempting to run interference for the Bidens by bringing up racial issues (along with Trump of course) instead of anything to do with the actual whistleblower allegations:

Rep. Brown stomped on her own rake here.

A solid response from the witness would have been "we were TRYING to investigate the dealings of a privileged white guy to even out those scales of justice but were prevented from doing that so thanks for pointing out part of the problem, congresswoman."

Recommended

It's been noticed what the Dems are NOT trying to do during whistleblower testimony
Doug P.

The entire hearing was not a good look for the Democrats, not that they care.

Brown stepped into a self-own and she (and Raskin) didn't even know it.

One final question:

Don't bother asking -- there was no common sense or logic taking place on the Dem side of the aisle during this hearing.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's been noticed what the Dems are NOT trying to do during whistleblower testimony
Doug P.
Rep. Kweisi Mfume says the DOJ, FBI, and IRS provide the checks and balances
Brett T.
'Epic thread' dumps cold water on USA Today's attempt to assign blame for summer heat
Doug P.
MTG Triggers Democrats With 'Parental Discretion' Warning While Questioning IRS Whistleblowers
Twitchy Staff
Shannon Watts is big mad at James Aldean for telling her what she doesn’t want to hear
Aaron Walker
CMT can try to CANCEL Jason Aldean but small town America is NOT gonna allow it
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
It's been noticed what the Dems are NOT trying to do during whistleblower testimony Doug P.