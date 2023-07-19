Dem Rep telling whistleblower there's white privilege in audits didn't make the point she thought

During the House Oversight Committee's hearing featuring testimony from two IRS whistleblowers, Joe Ziegler described just how far Hunter Biden went to take tax deductions:

WATCH: IRS Whistleblower X Joe Ziegler exposes Hunter Biden's 2018 tax return: "A false tax return that includes improper deductions for prostitutes, sex clubs, and his adult children's tuition." pic.twitter.com/c0BdAshj0D — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 19, 2023

The deductions for prostitutes were allegedly filed under "consulting" fees.

However, Democrat Rep. Shontel Brown joined her other committee Dems in attempting to run interference for the Bidens by bringing up racial issues (along with Trump of course) instead of anything to do with the actual whistleblower allegations:

Democrats are desperate clowns in #IRSwhistleblower hearing. Rep. Shontel Brown asks Gary Shapley if he knows the rate at which black taxpayers are audited compared to white taxpayers and if this hearing will eliminate “racial disparity”.

Raskin called it an “excellent question” — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 19, 2023

Rep. Brown stomped on her own rake here.

Shontel Brown is now asking one of the whistleblowers about black taxpayers. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 19, 2023

"Do you know the rate of audits on black taxpayers?"

OMG 😂

The Democrats are not electing their best. pic.twitter.com/dc55F86oQT — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 19, 2023

A solid response from the witness would have been "we were TRYING to investigate the dealings of a privileged white guy to even out those scales of justice but were prevented from doing that so thanks for pointing out part of the problem, congresswoman."

While running cover for a rich white guy.Not a good look. — DalmationsRock (@CushingAgnes) July 19, 2023

The entire hearing was not a good look for the Democrats, not that they care.

I heard that!

I thought a perfect retort would be “Congresswoman, I thought you would be the last person defending white privilege..” — Concerned Citizen (@uboatvet) July 19, 2023

Brown stepped into a self-own and she (and Raskin) didn't even know it.

We're now going on about incarceration rates for black men while Hunter Biden walks free. They see no irony.



Now moving on to slavery. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 19, 2023

One final question:

And how would the IRS know the race of the taxpayer? — MomToJust1Cat 🍊🇺🇸 🐈‍⬛ (@Momto2_Cats) July 19, 2023

Don't bother asking -- there was no common sense or logic taking place on the Dem side of the aisle during this hearing.

***

