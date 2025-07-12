Susan Rice Says Trump/Rubio State Dept. Layoffs Are 'Superpower Suicide' While Putin and Xi Applaud

The DRAMA! Fired State Department Employees Receive Tearful Funeral Procession From Collea...
Doug P. | 10:47 AM on July 12, 2025
meme

As we told you earlier, the tears were flowing as many laid off State Department workers departed the building for the final time (unless a Democrat wins the next election and re-hires them all). It was like a funeral procession for fired bureaucrats

That of course makes it official: Donald Trump and Marco Rubio laying off a bunch of State Department employees means the United States has relinquished its superpower status and ceded that distinction to China and perhaps Russia. 

At least that's what just happened according to Susan Rice: 

Hey, everybody knows what made America a superpower that held China and Russia at bay was a bloated bureaucracy!

Self-awareness doesn't seem to be one of Rice's top qualities. 

Bingo.

"An enormous amount of federal bureaucrats are what makes America great." - Democrats

Yeah, well the asteroid that impacted Earth and created the Chicxulub crater made an impact too. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, our enemies are being put on notice, and lefties like Susan Rice have no control anymore.

