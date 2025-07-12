Susan Rice Says Trump/Rubio State Dept. Layoffs Are 'Superpower Suicide' While Putin and Xi Applaud

As we told you earlier, the tears were flowing as many laid off State Department workers departed the building for the final time (unless a Democrat wins the next election and re-hires them all). It was like a funeral procession for fired bureaucrats.

State Department cuts over 1,300 staffers as part of sweeping overhaul https://t.co/fxdN5aMkU9 pic.twitter.com/BONsB8W3sh — New York Post (@nypost) July 11, 2025

That of course makes it official: Donald Trump and Marco Rubio laying off a bunch of State Department employees means the United States has relinquished its superpower status and ceded that distinction to China and perhaps Russia.

At least that's what just happened according to Susan Rice:

This is literally superpower suicide.



These are some of the most talented public servants doing critical work.



Champagne corks are popping in Beijing and Moscow after they already emptied the wine cellars celebrating the end of USAID. https://t.co/NHLY5XujgM — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) July 12, 2025

Hey, everybody knows what made America a superpower that held China and Russia at bay was a bloated bureaucracy!

Ahhh. The woman who personally enabled Rwanda, Syria, and Benghazi has thoughts on “superpower suicide.” https://t.co/yiqvndjfIs — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 12, 2025

Self-awareness doesn't seem to be one of Rice's top qualities.

If you think they are talented, then getting rid of them was the right call. https://t.co/9WobrKZ3AR — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 12, 2025

Bingo.

There are still 79,000 employees at State, Miss YouTube Video.



Somehow, I think they'll manage without a few civil service bureaucrats. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 12, 2025

"An enormous amount of federal bureaucrats are what makes America great." - Democrats

"These are some of the most talented public servants doing critical work." pic.twitter.com/Pal5P4zFJ4 — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) July 12, 2025

Yeah, well the asteroid that impacted Earth and created the Chicxulub crater made an impact too.

*****

