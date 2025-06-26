Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off a List of CNN Reporter's History of Pushing Fake News and OUCH

Narrator: But He WAS Picking Her Apart: Chris Cuomo Claims He's NOT Picking...
Doug P. | 2:40 PM on June 26, 2025
Journalism meme

The latest spin from CNN about their story that came via an anonymous leaker is that Pete Hegseth essentially confirmed their reporting after the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and that journo Natasha Bertrand's original story pointed out that the information came with "low confidence." Neither of those things actually happened. 

Don't look now, but there's more "journalism" goal post shifting going on!

CNN's Natasha Bertrand was the subject of an answer from Karoline Leavitt at today's White House briefing, and Trump's press secretary pulled no punches as usual. Bertrand's trail of being fed BS and passing it off as "news" without question is almost unmatched. Watch: 

It won't shock anyone to know that the media's hyperventilating at anyone who dares to question Bertrand's reporting integrity and accuracy. 

If Bertrand had worked that hard to spread false stories on behalf of the Republicans there's little doubt she'd no longer be employed as a so-called journalist. 

