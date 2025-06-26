Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off a List of CNN Reporter's History of Pushing Fake News and OUCH

The latest spin from CNN about their story that came via an anonymous leaker is that Pete Hegseth essentially confirmed their reporting after the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and that journo Natasha Bertrand's original story pointed out that the information came with "low confidence." Neither of those things actually happened.

🚨 BREAKING: CNN is lying about their own report about the Iran strike leak.



They claim their report included the facts that it was a "low confidence" and "preliminary" report, but these words are nowhere to be found in their initial report.https://t.co/ShOu32o5sz — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) June 26, 2025

Don't look now, but there's more "journalism" goal post shifting going on!

CNN's Natasha Bertrand was the subject of an answer from Karoline Leavitt at today's White House briefing, and Trump's press secretary pulled no punches as usual. Bertrand's trail of being fed BS and passing it off as "news" without question is almost unmatched. Watch:

Karoline Leavitt Breaks Down CNN’s Natasha Bertrand’s History Of Fake News



"In 2020 it was Natasha Bertrand who had 51 intelligence analysts falsely lie to her ... That the hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation... This same reporter... wrote that a top Intel… pic.twitter.com/1zsq5jGUaJ — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) June 26, 2025

It won't shock anyone to know that the media's hyperventilating at anyone who dares to question Bertrand's reporting integrity and accuracy.

This is why CNN should have sacked Bertrand after the Hunter Biden laptop scandal if not earlier. She has peddled falsehoods for partisans within the IC for years. Any anonymous source of hers cannot be treated as trustworthy. https://t.co/Mjggdc1LUt — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) June 24, 2025

If Bertrand had worked that hard to spread false stories on behalf of the Republicans there's little doubt she'd no longer be employed as a so-called journalist.