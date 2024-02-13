Whoops: California Minimum Wage Hike to Hit Consumers Hard
WATCH: Mayor of Sanctuary City Announces Cuts Services to Free Up Resources for Illegal Immigrants

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 13, 2024
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Yesterday, we told you about Boston's city councilwoman, Julia Mejia, who said 'everyone' should open their doors to illegal immigrants, because it's a 'shared responsibility.'

Advertisement

Around the same time, the mayor of Denver, Mike Johnston says they will cut services at the DMV and parks & rec department to free up more resources. For illegal immigrants:

WATCH:

You get what you vote for.

And, of course, he blames Republicans.

When we're not 'pouncing or seizing', we're to blame for the fact a Democrat mayor in a blue state made his city a sanctuary for illegal immigrants.

This is what they wanted. And what the voters requested.

They codified this in 2017, and now services for the taxpaying Denver citizens are being cut.

Advertisement

Kind of like locusts.

Perfect meme.

This made us chuckle.

Boston, New York, Chicago and other sanctuary cities are doing the same thing.

That's all they've got.

But pay more in taxes, y'all.

We were waiting for the 'Parks & Rec' memes and gifs to come into play. Kinda disappointed at the lack of Ron Swanson, though.

Advertisement

They hate you.

Beyond repair.

Yes. And reality bites. Hard.

Not Americans, though.

Keep sending them.

Breaking the system is probably the only way to fix this.

That's the common link here: Democrat policies.

Notice how they never cut the bloat or the high salaries of government officials. Just essential services.

Advertisement

Eventually that'll be 10% or 12%.

There is a solution to this: shut down the border. Reform immigration.

That'll never happen, though, so make the sanctuary cities put their money where their mouths are.

***

