WATCH: Mayor of Sanctuary City Announces Cuts Services to Free Up Resources for Illegal Immigrants

Yesterday, we told you about Boston's city councilwoman, Julia Mejia, who said 'everyone' should open their doors to illegal immigrants, because it's a 'shared responsibility.'

Advertisement

Around the same time, the mayor of Denver, Mike Johnston says they will cut services at the DMV and parks & rec department to free up more resources. For illegal immigrants:

WATCH:

BREAKING: Denver Mayor Mike Johnston (D) announces cuts in services at the DMV and Park & Recs to free up more resources for illegals. He warns there will be more cuts coming.



He blames Republicans for his decision to cut services to Denver residents.



Democrats made Denver a… pic.twitter.com/s56nkSn7OZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 9, 2024

You get what you vote for.

And, of course, he blames Republicans.

Always blaming Republicans for the failures of Democrat policies. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 9, 2024

When we're not 'pouncing or seizing', we're to blame for the fact a Democrat mayor in a blue state made his city a sanctuary for illegal immigrants.

This is what they wanted. And what the voters requested.

They codified this in 2017, and now services for the taxpaying Denver citizens are being cut.

Since I lived there in the 90’s Colorado has slowly become California East



This is what happens when Liberals migrate to other states after they destroyed theirs. — Eric Weishaar (@EricWeishaar) February 9, 2024

Kind of like locusts.

“Why would Republicans do this.” pic.twitter.com/BMXP8UxrQp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 10, 2024

Perfect meme.

"Sorry, funding for services for the deaf are cut. Beat it, pal." pic.twitter.com/5rpbG0M6aK — The Sarcasticat (@TheSarcasticist) February 9, 2024

This made us chuckle.

Cut the services of your citizens to help “newcomers”. Bold strategy, Cotton. https://t.co/zskSg0Q7qZ — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) February 9, 2024

Boston, New York, Chicago and other sanctuary cities are doing the same thing.

They always blame the other side https://t.co/FDRaVI8lVF — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 9, 2024

That's all they've got.

Longer waits for the DMV. Parks and Rec cuts to pay for the migrants. https://t.co/ZSS9oVHOc5 — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) February 9, 2024

But pay more in taxes, y'all.

We turn to Leslie Knope for her reaction. https://t.co/rQiA70Nk55 pic.twitter.com/QB9VOnSfoH — Zentrification (@Zentrification1) February 9, 2024

We were waiting for the 'Parks & Rec' memes and gifs to come into play. Kinda disappointed at the lack of Ron Swanson, though.

Your pesky government services you pay for aren’t for you, bigot. They’re for innocent lawbreakers. https://t.co/7pYV6GL4bv — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 10, 2024

Advertisement

They hate you.

Beyond repair.

They messed around, and now they're finding out https://t.co/wbRTXFKEB6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 9, 2024

Yes. And reality bites. Hard.

Chris Murphy: These are the people we care about most. https://t.co/p4yxIfkAIQ — John David Soriano (@sorianojohnd) February 10, 2024

Not Americans, though.

Remember, when Denver politicians made us an official Sanctuary City, that means no cooperation with ICE is allowed.



We voted for this.



Send more. https://t.co/9o9Su0i9WF — Rocky Mountain High (@subsix848) February 9, 2024

Keep sending them.

Breaking the system is probably the only way to fix this.

NYC, Chicago and now Denver. Looks like it’s the Democrats policies that are failing. https://t.co/3TP75Sdc0C — Debra Moge-Ultra MAGA (@DebraMoge) February 10, 2024

That's the common link here: Democrat policies.

Citizen's of #Denver to graciously give up vital services to accommodate "migrants". https://t.co/SZXfVavXsg — Milo™ (@chasbottom) February 10, 2024

Notice how they never cut the bloat or the high salaries of government officials. Just essential services.

You’re paying 8% (or higher) in taxes and this is what you get.



😉 You’re welcome. https://t.co/Pl8Fs9M1DX — Sherika Hagan (@themamahagan) February 10, 2024

Advertisement

Eventually that'll be 10% or 12%.

“This is a sanctuary city!”



*Gets sent a fraction of the heroic migrants Eagle Pass, Texas deals with*



“Wait, hang on now. We’re all- wait, no, you’re all going to have to sacrifice for what republicans have done to this city!”



Enjoy what you vote for. https://t.co/h21npbm0XN — Jay Parker (@Soob) February 9, 2024

There is a solution to this: shut down the border. Reform immigration.

That'll never happen, though, so make the sanctuary cities put their money where their mouths are.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!