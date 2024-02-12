How About No: Boston City Councilwoman Says 'Everyone' Needs to Open Doors for Illegal Immigrants

Last week, we wrote about the Boston neighborhood that saw its community center closed to residents in favor of housing illegal immigrants. Residents were not happy, to say the least.
So we have to wonder how this soundbite from Boston city councilwoman Julia Mejia is going to play, especially in the aforementioned neighborhood:
Boston City Councilwoman Julia Mejia on the lack of space for illegals:— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 11, 2024
"Everyone needs to start opening their doors. This is a shared responsibility." pic.twitter.com/YaTqUydLZL
'Shared responsibility?'
And who exactly needs to 'open their doors'?
So has Julia Mejia opened her doors?— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 11, 2024
Is she even a legal citizen herself?
It’s amazing how leftists are so generous with other people’s homes.
But when it comes to theirs they suddenly are nowhere to be found.
No one should house illegals.
They’re illegals.
Deport them all.
Earlier this year, a councilman in a suburb of Chicago suggested residents 'sign up' to house illegal immigrants in their private homes. Given tenants' rights and squatter laws, this is -- legally -- a terrible idea.
how many is she hosting in her own home?— Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) February 11, 2024
Zero.
These sacrifices are to be made by the little people, after all.
It's very generous of her to offee her home. Address?— Caesar (@caesar_pounce) February 12, 2024
This was a very common refrain.
Hey! @juliaforboston how many are you welcoming intor your home? Do let us know.— The Political Pom (@ThePoliticalPom) February 11, 2024
We doubt she'll ever answer this question, or that anyone in the media will even ask her.
Wow who would have thought that electing communists would result in communism https://t.co/Io8V9CD1Sv— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 11, 2024
Shocker, right?
Can't wait to finally test the 3rd Amendment https://t.co/uf9PxepVRT— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 11, 2024
Given the Left's disregard for the First, Second, and Tenth Amendments, might as well ignore the Third, too.
Y'all made fun of me when I said I was a 3rd Amendment purist. https://t.co/hUbjQe0SZN— Ordnance Jay Packard, Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) February 11, 2024
We're going to see why the Third is just as important as the other ones.
It is only a matter of time before it becomes mandatory.— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 11, 2024
They will start mandating the use of rental properties and Airbnb properties for illegals (fake refugees). Then if that is not enough, other properties will be confiscated or mandated to make available for the fake… https://t.co/HOLCZ00aYx
The only question now is which city tries to force residents to house illegal immigrants first. Boston? Chicago? New York? Los Angeles? Place your bets.
Me: “You voted for this.”— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 12, 2024
Boston: “No, not for this.”
Me: 👇 https://t.co/SsyMYbtOdp pic.twitter.com/ULh1mUhBrR
Yes, you did.
If illegal immigration is a shared responsibility— Pudge (@pudgenet) February 12, 2024
why won’t the Biden administration let Texas enforce the border? https://t.co/NjxtWX459U
Look at this perfectly reasonable, logical question that the administration won't answer (and the media won't ask).
Anybody who supports open borders should be opening their homes as well. As for the rest of us? F off. Not happening. https://t.co/Fbwl2NtVra— Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) February 11, 2024
We hope the backlash is severe enough this terrible idea dies and never resurfaces.
But we aren't that optimistic.
This seems bad. Unconstitutionally and politically. For blue cities, for Democrats, For her and the American citizens of Boston.— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 12, 2024
Oh well. Time to triple the bus loads. https://t.co/BLvqISmeAu
Keep sending them.
I will be god damned if my 71 year old mother is going to house some criminal alien cause the government refuses to do its job. https://t.co/dXjcoSfGrP— Commander Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) February 11, 2024
But it's a 'shared responsibility.' Or something.
The entire idea of sanctuary cities has been undone by an election-year stunt https://t.co/jjQWOzdCYO— Arturo Boremano (definitely NOT “Arthur Boreman”) (@ArthurBoreman) February 11, 2024
They really revealed the whole 'sanctuary city' thing was just virtue signaling, didn't they?
When the rubber met the road, they weren't willing to live up to their own moral code.
I remember a few weeks ago when a lib got indignant about Elon suggesting that illegals were gonna be in people's homes https://t.co/8buZJUhxpy— Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) February 11, 2024
So do we.
How do we fix this?
Stop electing Democrats, people.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 11, 2024
Solid advice.
They're the ones that got you into this mess, and they're only going to make it worse.
***
