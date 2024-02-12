How About No: Boston City Councilwoman Says 'Everyone' Needs to Open Doors for Illegal Immigrants

Last week, we wrote about the Boston neighborhood that saw its community center closed to residents in favor of housing illegal immigrants. Residents were not happy, to say the least.

So we have to wonder how this soundbite from Boston city councilwoman Julia Mejia is going to play, especially in the aforementioned neighborhood:

Boston City Councilwoman Julia Mejia on the lack of space for illegals:



"Everyone needs to start opening their doors. This is a shared responsibility." pic.twitter.com/YaTqUydLZL — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 11, 2024

'Shared responsibility?'

And who exactly needs to 'open their doors'?

So has Julia Mejia opened her doors?



Is she even a legal citizen herself?



It’s amazing how leftists are so generous with other people’s homes.



But when it comes to theirs they suddenly are nowhere to be found.



No one should house illegals.



They’re illegals.



Deport them all. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 11, 2024

Earlier this year, a councilman in a suburb of Chicago suggested residents 'sign up' to house illegal immigrants in their private homes. Given tenants' rights and squatter laws, this is -- legally -- a terrible idea.

how many is she hosting in her own home? — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) February 11, 2024

Zero.

These sacrifices are to be made by the little people, after all.

It's very generous of her to offee her home. Address? — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) February 12, 2024

This was a very common refrain.

Hey! @juliaforboston how many are you welcoming intor your home? Do let us know. — The Political Pom (@ThePoliticalPom) February 11, 2024

We doubt she'll ever answer this question, or that anyone in the media will even ask her.

Wow who would have thought that electing communists would result in communism https://t.co/Io8V9CD1Sv — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 11, 2024

Shocker, right?

Can't wait to finally test the 3rd Amendment https://t.co/uf9PxepVRT — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 11, 2024

Given the Left's disregard for the First, Second, and Tenth Amendments, might as well ignore the Third, too.

Y'all made fun of me when I said I was a 3rd Amendment purist. https://t.co/hUbjQe0SZN — Ordnance Jay Packard, Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) February 11, 2024

We're going to see why the Third is just as important as the other ones.

It is only a matter of time before it becomes mandatory.



They will start mandating the use of rental properties and Airbnb properties for illegals (fake refugees). Then if that is not enough, other properties will be confiscated or mandated to make available for the fake… https://t.co/HOLCZ00aYx — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 11, 2024

The only question now is which city tries to force residents to house illegal immigrants first. Boston? Chicago? New York? Los Angeles? Place your bets.

Yes, you did.

If illegal immigration is a shared responsibility



why won’t the Biden administration let Texas enforce the border? https://t.co/NjxtWX459U — Pudge (@pudgenet) February 12, 2024

Look at this perfectly reasonable, logical question that the administration won't answer (and the media won't ask).

Anybody who supports open borders should be opening their homes as well. As for the rest of us? F off. Not happening. https://t.co/Fbwl2NtVra — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) February 11, 2024

We hope the backlash is severe enough this terrible idea dies and never resurfaces.

But we aren't that optimistic.

This seems bad. Unconstitutionally and politically. For blue cities, for Democrats, For her and the American citizens of Boston.



Oh well. Time to triple the bus loads. https://t.co/BLvqISmeAu — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 12, 2024

Keep sending them.

I will be god damned if my 71 year old mother is going to house some criminal alien cause the government refuses to do its job. https://t.co/dXjcoSfGrP — Commander Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) February 11, 2024

But it's a 'shared responsibility.' Or something.

The entire idea of sanctuary cities has been undone by an election-year stunt https://t.co/jjQWOzdCYO — Arturo Boremano (definitely NOT “Arthur Boreman”) (@ArthurBoreman) February 11, 2024

They really revealed the whole 'sanctuary city' thing was just virtue signaling, didn't they?

When the rubber met the road, they weren't willing to live up to their own moral code.

I remember a few weeks ago when a lib got indignant about Elon suggesting that illegals were gonna be in people's homes https://t.co/8buZJUhxpy — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) February 11, 2024

So do we.

How do we fix this?

Stop electing Democrats, people. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 11, 2024

Solid advice.

They're the ones that got you into this mess, and they're only going to make it worse.

