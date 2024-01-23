Councilman Josh McBroom Telling Rich, White Lefties to Put Up or Shut Up On Housing Illegals is GLORIOUS

Full transparency, we've watched this about a dozen times already and could still watch it several more. In the past few years we have seen several white, rich Lefties go from 'let the illegals in stop being so xenophobic,' to 'OMG NOT IN MY BACKYARD.' Especially as Abbott and DeSantis have been busing and flying illegals to sanctuary cities which are predominately very blue.

Because they've never had to deal with what an unsecured southern border looks like.

Even now they really don't but at least they're feeling a little bit of the pain, especially in Chicago.

Watch this.

Naperville Councilman Josh McBroom wants a sign-up list for residents to host illegals in their homes:



"We do have a very affluent community. We have a lot of big homes."



Naperville is a wealthy liberal suburb on the outskirts of Chicago. Biden won there by a 20% margin in… pic.twitter.com/UdO61MmRKW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 23, 2024

We have a lot of big homes.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Told you this is good.

Note, we suppose he could be serious here and truly thinks the richies in his community will put their names down BUT we'd like to think he knows better. Either way it's pretty damn funny.

Please let me know when your “No Human Is Illegal” neighbors sign up 😆 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 23, 2024

*Huzzah*

The complete list of affluent Biden voters signed up to host the illegals: pic.twitter.com/LplPjEtRhW — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 23, 2024

This is the beginning of communism. You’ll be allowed to remain in your homes, but it won’t be yours anymore.



1st they suggest, then they tell, then you owe nothing, have no privacy, but supposedly you’ll be happy. — Rebecca V Anti-Communist (@RebeccaAVelo) January 23, 2024

No human is illegal UNTIL we expect rich white Lefties to house them ...

Naperville is the San Francisco of the Chicago suburbs

Full of ghastly WOKE rich white liberal housewives driving $100k SUV's while crying about global warming 😂 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 23, 2024

That's pretty much every rich suburb where bored, rich, white, leftist housewives pretend to care a lot by voting for Democrats.

While the rest of us deal with the real consequences.

Time for them to put their money where their big, bored mouths are.

