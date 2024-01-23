Peter Doocy STUNS John Kirby in Back and Forth About Illegals Crossing Biden's...
Councilman Josh McBroom Telling Rich, White Lefties to Put Up or Shut Up On Housing Illegals is GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:25 PM on January 23, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Full transparency, we've watched this about a dozen times already and could still watch it several more. In the past few years we have seen several white, rich Lefties go from 'let the illegals in stop being so xenophobic,' to 'OMG NOT IN MY BACKYARD.' Especially as Abbott and DeSantis have been busing and flying illegals to sanctuary cities which are predominately very blue.

Because they've never had to deal with what an unsecured southern border looks like.

Even now they really don't but at least they're feeling a little bit of the pain, especially in Chicago.

Watch this.

We have a lot of big homes.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Told you this is good.

Note, we suppose he could be serious here and truly thinks the richies in his community will put their names down BUT we'd like to think he knows better. Either way it's pretty damn funny.

*Huzzah*

Sam J.
No human is illegal UNTIL we expect rich white Lefties to house them ... 

That's pretty much every rich suburb where bored, rich, white, leftist housewives pretend to care a lot by voting for Democrats.

While the rest of us deal with the real consequences.

Time for them to put their money where their big, bored mouths are.

======================================================================

