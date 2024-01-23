Peter Doocy Finally Has ENOUGH ... Let's Karine Jean-Pierre HAVE IT Over Biden's Southern Border and DAMN

Peter Doocy has been front and center asking Karine Jean-Pierre questions she'd rather not answer from the very beginning. He appears tireless in his efforts to finally force her to tell the truth.

Seems though even he has a 'breaking' point.

Watch this:

Doocy is fed up:



"They released an illegal immigrant from Honduras who is charged with sexually assaulting a Virginia minor and production of sexual abuse material .... You guys have no idea what kind of people are coming into this country." pic.twitter.com/jUdI3TQQ3O — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 22, 2024

Fed up is a nice way of putting it.

Pissed off seems a bit more accurate, and we hardly blame him.

100% chance that multiple terrorists have entered and disappeared. It may even be hundreds. — Not Kevin Bacon (@KevinBacon76) January 22, 2024

We've seen it firsthand - the Middle Eastern illegal who had just crossed the border (illegally) and told a reporter we'd all soon know who he is and where he's from?

Yeah.

The Biden administration definitely doesn’t want to have this conversation about illegal immigration and the crimes that these people are committing because it’s all about a power grab and this government sees these bodies as votes and that’s all. — DEL (@delinthecity_) January 22, 2024

Biden wants to talk about anything OTHER than his failed southern border; DeSantis dropping out of the race was a truly a gift to Biden's campaign. Now he/they can just focus on how BIG AND MEAN Trump is and how Trump will end abortion and screech about protecting a democracy we do not have.

Yay.

You can tell that minor who was raped that negotiations are ongoing. She'll probably appreciate that. — 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙩𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙨 ✝️ (@KritHouse2021) January 23, 2024

She just spews lies. “On Day this President put forth a comprehensive immigration plan.” WHAT?! He RESCINDED border policy!



And how is he “continuously meeting Senators” when he’s always on vacation? — Rock/Hard Place (@txtarheeldad) January 22, 2024

At least Little Red Lying Hood pretended to answer questions. KJP just acts offended that any reporter would ask her a REAL question and babbles about how much work Biden has done that we all know he's hasn't done.

And repeat.

What did you do with the 98 billion you already got? Does it cost a lot of money to watch people walk right by you? — NotDemocratOrRepublican (@jsob5187) January 22, 2024

You there. Stop! Or we'll say stop again! - Robin Williams

She's a professional lair. — Shanna I (@ShannaW99167418) January 22, 2024

Yup.

And she's paid very well for it.

