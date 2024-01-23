WE Are the Carbon They Want to Remove: WHO Head Says the Quiet...
Cope and SEETHE! Adam Schiff's DESPERATE 'Damage Control' Post After Steve Garvey ENDED...
LOOK on Adam Schiff's FACE as Steve Garvey Takes Him And His Russian...
He's a Monster: Richard Hanania Makes the Most Ghoulish 'Justification' for Abortion Imagi...
Oh, Wow! It Turns Out Hunter Biden Actually Wanted to Know the Identity...
This Is the Way USN Capt. Chowdah Hill Enjoying Taco Tuesday While Thwarting...
Crying Chris Cuomo Criticizes Megyn Kelly's Recent Interview ... He Might Be a...
Are You Kitten Me? Get This Pawty Started! My Tucker and Catturd Interview...
Reporter Measures 'No Weapons Allowed' Sign After Mass Shooting, Finds It's Too Small
CBS 'Face the Nation' Airs Fake Voter Panel and Hides Participant's Ties to...
British Boogie Woogie Pianist Confronted by CCP Amidst Livestream: X Has Thoughts (and...
Here's Hillary Clinton's Trump Allegation (Don't Get Sucked Into the MASSIVE Black Hole...
President Joe Biden Does a Vigorous Micro-Hop While Ignoring Reporters
Sen. Marco Rubio Shoots Straight Fire After Being Asked If He Supports a...

Peter Doocy Finally Has ENOUGH ... Let's Karine Jean-Pierre HAVE IT Over Biden's Southern Border and DAMN

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on January 23, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Peter Doocy has been front and center asking Karine Jean-Pierre questions she'd rather not answer from the very beginning. He appears tireless in his efforts to finally force her to tell the truth.

Advertisement

Seems though even he has a 'breaking' point.

Watch this:

Fed up is a nice way of putting it.

Pissed off seems a bit more accurate, and we hardly blame him.

We've seen it firsthand - the Middle Eastern illegal who had just crossed the border (illegally) and told a reporter we'd all soon know who he is and where he's from? 

Yeah.

Biden wants to talk about anything OTHER than his failed southern border; DeSantis dropping out of the race was a truly a gift to Biden's campaign. Now he/they can just focus on how BIG AND MEAN Trump is and how Trump will end abortion and screech about protecting a democracy we do not have.

Recommended

Cope and SEETHE! Adam Schiff's DESPERATE 'Damage Control' Post After Steve Garvey ENDED Him VERY Telling
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yay.

At least Little Red Lying Hood pretended to answer questions. KJP just acts offended that any reporter would ask her a REAL question and babbles about how much work Biden has done that we all know he's hasn't done.

And repeat.

You there. Stop! Or we'll say stop again! - Robin Williams

Yup.

And she's paid very well for it.

======================================================================

Related:

LOOK on Adam Schiff's FACE as Steve Garvey Takes Him And His Russian Collusion Lies Apart is PERFECTION

Megyn Kelly's Take on Preferred Pronouns is Straight-FIRE so Cue Pro-Trans Harpies Melting DOWN in 3,2,1

Advertisement

THAT'S a T.K.O! Dana White Defends Free Speech While Going OFF on Journo and It's Simply GLORIOUS (Watch)

Let's Go Brandon! Journo Asks Illegal Where He's From and His Answer Sounds a LOT Like a Threat (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN ILLEGALS SOUTHERN BORDER KARINE JEAN-PIERRE PETER DOOCY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cope and SEETHE! Adam Schiff's DESPERATE 'Damage Control' Post After Steve Garvey ENDED Him VERY Telling
Sam J.
LOOK on Adam Schiff's FACE as Steve Garvey Takes Him And His Russian Collusion Lies Apart is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Get EFF'D, Bro: WHO Head Targeting Meat and Traditional Agriculture (aka FARMERS) Goes SOOO Wrong
Sam J.
He's a Monster: Richard Hanania Makes the Most Ghoulish 'Justification' for Abortion Imaginable
Grateful Calvin
This Is the Way USN Capt. Chowdah Hill Enjoying Taco Tuesday While Thwarting Houthi Attack Is EPIC
RickRobinson
British Boogie Woogie Pianist Confronted by CCP Amidst Livestream: X Has Thoughts (and Encouragement)
Tertullianus

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cope and SEETHE! Adam Schiff's DESPERATE 'Damage Control' Post After Steve Garvey ENDED Him VERY Telling Sam J.
Advertisement