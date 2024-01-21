THAT'S a T.K.O! Dana White Defends Free Speech While Going OFF on Journo...
Let's Go Brandon! Journo Asks Illegal Where He's From and His Answer Sounds a LOT Like a Threat (Watch)

Sam J.
January 21, 2024
Twitter

Nothing to see here, just an illegal immigrant crossing our southern border bragging about how we will all soon know who he is and where he's from. Oh, and the fact he's from the Middle East shouldn't be concerning at all. Nope.

Advertisement

Way to go with that open southern border, Joe!

Really keeping your people safe.

Watch:

Now, why oh why would we soon know who he is? Hrm.

Add to it illegals without ID can opt out of photos going through TSA and yeah, we have a serious problem here. We know you know that already ...

Too bad they never seem to really do anything to stop them.

It certainly feels that way.

But hey, Democrats are good with it as long as these illegals vote for them down the road and help them stay in power. 

Good times.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

