Let's Go Brandon! Journo Asks Illegal Where He's From and His Answer Sounds a LOT Like a Threat (Watch)

Nothing to see here, just an illegal immigrant crossing our southern border bragging about how we will all soon know who he is and where he's from. Oh, and the fact he's from the Middle East shouldn't be concerning at all. Nope.

Way to go with that open southern border, Joe!

Really keeping your people safe.

Watch:

Reporter: "Where are you from?"



Middle Eastern illegal migrant: "Soon you will know who I am. Believe me. You will see."



pic.twitter.com/arTVxIGTgr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 21, 2024

Now, why oh why would we soon know who he is? Hrm.

This sounds like a threat



Open borders allow for terrorists to walk right into our country. And Joe Biden knows it https://t.co/Q0vcUge0Sc — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 21, 2024

Add to it illegals without ID can opt out of photos going through TSA and yeah, we have a serious problem here. We know you know that already ...

Stolen elections have consequences! — Christian Lamar (@christianllamar) January 21, 2024

Thank you for encouraging me to buy some more ammo. — Russ (@TheBigRuss77) January 21, 2024

I'm sure the FBI is already aware of who he is. They always seem to know the bad guys. — Russ (@TheBigRuss77) January 21, 2024

Too bad they never seem to really do anything to stop them.

That's not entitlement, that is a threat. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) January 21, 2024

Soon we will find out who they are and why they are here, these will be terrible times. — Leosan (@Oleh_Leosan) January 21, 2024

It certainly feels that way.

But hey, Democrats are good with it as long as these illegals vote for them down the road and help them stay in power.

Good times.

