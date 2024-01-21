Deep Dive Into Community Notes Member 'Enterprising Desert Raven' Reveals DAMNING Abuse of the Program

Sadly, it's starting to sound like something 'stinks' in the land of Community Notes. To be fair, we've been waiting for someone (or a group of someones) to figure out how to game and manipulate Community Notes just like they did with Twitter's original algorithm.

The question now though is, will Elon Musk do anything to fix it? Old Twitter just let it go ...

Take a look at this:

Let’s talk about community notes.



FYI, I’m a community notes contributor.



What I am seeing is a direct attempt to silence, censor, de-prioritise, de-monetise, isolate & cast doubt against anyone that questions the current plans of Governments, Big Pharmaceutical & The Parasitic… pic.twitter.com/sLtwPayh4t — Chris 🐭 (@chrislittlewoo8) January 20, 2024

From the rest of the long post and yes, it's long.

Enterprising Desert Raven, is the user name for a single Community Notes Contributor. Since joining Community Notes in March 2023 it has posted nearly 5000 community notes. A Bot? A Group of paid agenda activists? Or 3 Letter agencies? One thing is for sure, in my opinion, it’s impossible to be a single person. It is posting over 70 Community Notes per day, every day. Without rest. These notes have to be backed up with linked supporting evidence. It is just not possible to achieve this on a daily basis This is a relentless attack on anyone that dares to questions the things that have happened to us, or the plans they have in place for humanity. Community Notes works on a basis that when a Contributor sees a post and wishes to correct that post. They create a Note that provides information and links to data that support their note. When enough Contributors approve the Note, it goes live. If Contributors don’t agree with the note, they state why and can add counter information, it’s then not published, but left pending unless other contributors then agree with the original Note, then it goes live. Attached is a video all of the Community Notes that Desert Raven has added, both published and pending in just the last 10 days. This is from within the CN section so you will not normally get to see this. The vast majority of these notes are in pending waiting to go live. The video goes on forever! It’s only the last 10 days worth. Impossible for a single user to create. There is no doubt you will know someone in this video that they have attempted to censor.You will notice the recurring themes. Desert Raven protects the Jabs, Big Pharma, Current Government Regimes, Climate Change & the WEF. Anyone that questions what’s going on, that has a large follower base appears to be targeted, especially Blue Ticks. The Community Notes that have been approved, all appear to be supported by the same group of contributors. This is really bad and extremely concerning.I will individually contact every single person that has had an attempt to de-popularise their posts in this video. @elonmusk You urgently need to do a complete audit of community notes, especially targeting the most active contributors.They are either bots, or groups of bad actors working together to utilize a single account and push an agenda.IP and Mac Address access would easily identify this.I’m a community notes contributor and I am telling you that the system is compromised.

If you look at the video he's shared, the notes sound a lot like they are coming from prepared talking points. Bot? Troll? Fed? Team of all of the above? There is something off there, very off. And to his point, it would be very difficult for one real person who is truly doing what is asked of them via Community Note to write an average of 70 notes every day.

Lmao Desert Raven has added a community note to be reviewed about this post.



Talk about utter stupidity. pic.twitter.com/8y4h4Op9zS — Chris 🐭 (@chrislittlewoo8) January 20, 2024

Because of course.

You can’t make this stuff up, this same user put a community note on this post. @elonmusk @CommunityNotes should see this. This account appears to be engaging in unnatural CN behavior targeting specific accounts. Wouldn’t hurt to look into who’s behind it. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 21, 2024

If there's a system, someone, somewhere is going to find out how to game it.

Thank you for documenting this Chris! I have been a target of this account for months. Just this week I was Noted twice in 48 hours for claims that I never made about the COVID vaccines. It was bizarre and I have screenshots to prove it. Hoping @elonmusk can look into this! — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 21, 2024

We are seeing several high-follow, Right-leaning accounts voicing similar concerns. One of the most vocal has been Dom Lucre who has been Community Noted so much he's been demonetized:

How does this Tweet have over 5 million views with no community notes but I got demonetized? If you don’t think Conservatives are being targeted I have bad news for you. https://t.co/e6EQw0a4qY — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) January 20, 2024

Community Notes can only work if we can trust the people 'fact-checking' the site to be objective and honest. If someone (or some agency, cough cough) can get into the system as a bad actor the entire thing will fall apart.

Hopefully, Elon can find a solution.

PS: Wanna bet we get a 'note' on this story? Heh.

