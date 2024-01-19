They've Got Him THIS TIME! Ron Filipkowski Goes THERE With Nasty Dig About Melania's Mother's Funeral

You know you're dealing with a real POS person when they're willing to use the death of a loved one AND THEIR FUNERAL to dunk and hate on someone. Seriously. There are plenty of other ways out there to earn cred with idiot Trump-haters on Twitter that don't involve using the death of his mother-in-law.

Ron Filipkowski is the epitome of a troll going lower than low.

But wait, Ron had more:

We feel like we say this a lot but when someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

There are a few instances when you should absolutely not try to dunk on someone, regardless of how you feel about them personally. This is one of those instances. You are an asshole. — Learning to code. (@r_thrift4) January 19, 2024

And we used to think tabloid journalists were bad. You people are no better. — frigo (@jefffregeau) January 19, 2024

Imagine being so obsessed with someone that you read this much into a 16 second video of a funeral — Pepper Brooks (@AlteredAnglePB) January 19, 2024

It's gross and creepy.

He's a ghoul.

They've got him now https://t.co/mm6OvafPIq — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 19, 2024

The walls are closing in!

