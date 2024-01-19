They've Got Him THIS TIME! Ron Filipkowski Goes THERE With Nasty Dig About Melania's Mother's Funeral

Matt Walsh Wonders Why the Press Has Gone All In for Polyamory and...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on January 19, 2024
Various

You know you're dealing with a real POS person when they're willing to use the death of a loved one AND THEIR FUNERAL to dunk and hate on someone. Seriously. There are plenty of other ways out there to earn cred with idiot Trump-haters on Twitter that don't involve using the death of his mother-in-law.

Ron Filipkowski is the epitome of a troll going lower than low.

But wait, Ron had more:

We feel like we say this a lot but when someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

It's gross and creepy.

He's a ghoul.

The walls are closing in!

======================================================================

'How Stupid Are You'?! Eric Swalwell Called Out for PAINFULLY Stupid Dunk on Trump and He Just Can't DEAL

