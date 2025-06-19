Here's An Inside 'View' of How Gretchen Whitmer REALLY Felt During Trump's Oval...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Says People Who Follow the Law Should Be Allowed to Stay In the US Illegally

Doug P. | 10:12 AM on June 19, 2025
Meme screenshot

The governor who lies to New Yorkers on a regular basis was on MSNBC this week speaking with the person who lied on behalf of the Biden administration in the White House briefing room for a couple of years, meaning there's no surprise that some serious BS was being pushed. 

That included the following, which Gov. Hochul's team thought was worth a post on X:

People who are in the U.S. illegally follow the law and play by the rules? 

Biden, Harris and Mayorkas allowing and encouraging what was basically an invasion of the country doesn't mean those who came are somehow magically immune to immigration laws no matter how hard Dems like Hochul try to insist that's the case. 

Everything is absolutely upside-down. 

