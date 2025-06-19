NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Says People Who Follow the Law Should Be Allowed to Stay In the US Illegally

The governor who lies to New Yorkers on a regular basis was on MSNBC this week speaking with the person who lied on behalf of the Biden administration in the White House briefing room for a couple of years, meaning there's no surprise that some serious BS was being pushed.

Advertisement

That included the following, which Gov. Hochul's team thought was worth a post on X:

People who follow the law, play by the rules, and work to get legal status are being targeted.



That’s beyond the pale. pic.twitter.com/bbCvvfeKpo — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 18, 2025

People who are in the U.S. illegally follow the law and play by the rules?

Followed the law? They are illegal aliens, what part of illegal do you not understand. https://t.co/3YD9dYNiqs — Greg Griffin (@griffingreg13) June 18, 2025

They broke the law. And then, the corrupt idiots Biden and Mayorkas extended protections they weren’t privy to. https://t.co/9EVliCiR1u — bigdog3004 (@bigdog30044) June 18, 2025

Biden, Harris and Mayorkas allowing and encouraging what was basically an invasion of the country doesn't mean those who came are somehow magically immune to immigration laws no matter how hard Dems like Hochul try to insist that's the case.

You break the laws daily with your "sanctuary city". Please sit down. — crazydayz🇺🇸 (@ne95824355) June 18, 2025

Everything is absolutely upside-down.