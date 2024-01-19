We Interrupt Your Regularly Scheduled Twitchy to Share 1 of the CRAZIEST Lefty-Troll Posts Maybe EVER

Feds Tracking Bible Purchases and Bass Pro Shop Customers
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on January 19, 2024
Twitchy

It all started here with a post from Governor Chris Sununu promoting Nikki Haley around the issue of affordable child care.

Note that Haley's many non-supporters were quick to point out several not-so-great things about her on this issue, but Michel Malice was perhaps the most direct.

To be fair, Haley has not had the best responses when asked about the trans agenda OR abortion so we're not surprised to see Malice's pushback here. We were almost surprised, however, at the crazy responses his post elicited from the Left.

Almost.

Again, we typically do NOT cover randos on Twitter because they may not be who they say they are, HOWEVER, when the post is exceptionally good or bad enough to go viral, we have to share it with our amazing readers. It's a moral imperative.

Check this out:

Ummm.

What?

Almost 43k views on that one tweet alone.

We told you it's bad.

Fair.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Completely.

Happy Friday everyone!

HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
ABORTION NIKKI HALEY TRANS TRUMP

