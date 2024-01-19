We Interrupt Your Regularly Scheduled Twitchy to Share 1 of the CRAZIEST Lefty-Troll Posts Maybe EVER

It all started here with a post from Governor Chris Sununu promoting Nikki Haley around the issue of affordable child care.

CHILD CARE: It’s such an important topic.



All across the country, one of the top issues discussed by families around the kitchen table is access to affordable child care. We've invested MILLIONS here in NH into childcare systems.@NikkiHaley's the type of leader that listens.… pic.twitter.com/cccV31KAx8 — Chris Sununu (@ChrisSununu) January 18, 2024

Note that Haley's many non-supporters were quick to point out several not-so-great things about her on this issue, but Michel Malice was perhaps the most direct.

Nikki Haley is in favor of sterilizing kids, you potato-headed buffoon — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) January 18, 2024

To be fair, Haley has not had the best responses when asked about the trans agenda OR abortion so we're not surprised to see Malice's pushback here. We were almost surprised, however, at the crazy responses his post elicited from the Left.

Almost.

Again, we typically do NOT cover randos on Twitter because they may not be who they say they are, HOWEVER, when the post is exceptionally good or bad enough to go viral, we have to share it with our amazing readers. It's a moral imperative.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Check this out:

Republicans make decent parents want to sterilize their girl children so they won't be forced to breed for rapists. Or breed for the government against their will. Republicans reduce anyone born with a uterus to incubators. You're disgusting. — upsideofdown (@funwithfear) January 19, 2024

Ummm.

What?

Almost 43k views on that one tweet alone.

We told you it's bad.

Starting to think the vaccine causes some sort of psychosis — Joe Blow (@josephblosef) January 19, 2024

Fair.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Completely sane 😄 — Need Tree Fiddy (@WoahMonstah) January 19, 2024

Completely.

Happy Friday everyone!

