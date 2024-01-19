He Yell 'This Is MAGA COUNTRY'? Rep. Barbara Lee's Tale About White Man at Capitol Sets Off BS Detectors

Representative Barbara Lee's story about a white man at the Capitol who wouldn't let her in an elevator and accused her of stealing her Congressional pin is not going over well on Twitter/X. Seems people don't believe her.

Gosh, wonder why that would be.

Watch this:

Rep. Barbara Lee: “I was walking to the Capitol and a man stopped me, a white guy, and told me I could not get into the members’ elevator...He told me it was for members only. I said, 'Sir, I’m a member of Congress' and showed him my pin. And he said, 'Whose pin did you steal?'" pic.twitter.com/RGhOpfTMjM — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 19, 2024

And then he yelled, 'THIS HERE IS MAGA COUNTRY! HEEEEEEEE HAWWWWWWWWW!

You guys, we can't even with this nonsense.

Jussie as Lee in the made for TV movie. https://t.co/4nuEtmZwR2 — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) January 19, 2024

The guy will need some work, eventually.

In all the things that never happened, this is the neverest. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 19, 2024

Then he said “THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY!” — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 19, 2024

Dude, you can't leave out the HEEEEEE HAWWWWWW and WHOOOOOO DAWGIE!

C'mon.

Then, when she stepped into the elevator, she noticed a door pull shaped like a tiny noose that had undoubtedly been put there by some racist that knew she was going to be in there. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 19, 2024

With 100% certainty, if what she said actually happened she would have immediately told Pelosi, the "white man" would have been fired, and it would have been national news. And no, there are no random white dudes standing in front of elevators stopping Congresswomen. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 19, 2024

@SpeakerJohnson @mtgreenee you guys should get the Capitol police to pull video from this horrific incident. — @amuse (@amuse) January 19, 2024

We see what he did here.

If this actually happened, it's awful. But if it didn't actually happen, it's even more awful.



Easy solve: there are tapes. Let's all watch them. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) January 19, 2024

Fair point.

If this did happen we should condemn it - so surely she would support pulling the tapes so we can see who it was and when. Except she won't push for that because she made this all up to play the victim now that Trump has won Iowa. They are getting ready to play the race card unlike they've ever played it before, and considering how obnoxious it has been since around 2008, it ain't gonna be pretty.

Sort of like this BS story from Lee.

