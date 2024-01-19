Ted Cruz Makes Dick Durbin Regret Calling Him a ‘Bigot’
He Yell 'This Is MAGA COUNTRY'? Rep. Barbara Lee's Tale About White Man at Capitol Sets Off BS Detectors

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on January 19, 2024
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Representative Barbara Lee's story about a white man at the Capitol who wouldn't let her in an elevator and accused her of stealing her Congressional pin is not going over well on Twitter/X. Seems people don't believe her.

Gosh, wonder why that would be.

Watch this:

And then he yelled, 'THIS HERE IS MAGA COUNTRY! HEEEEEEEE HAWWWWWWWWW!

You guys, we can't even with this nonsense.

The guy will need some work, eventually.

Dude, you can't leave out the HEEEEEE HAWWWWWW and WHOOOOOO DAWGIE!

C'mon.

We see what he did here.

Fair point.

If this did happen we should condemn it - so surely she would support pulling the tapes so we can see who it was and when. Except she won't push for that because she made this all up to play the victim now that Trump has won Iowa. They are getting ready to play the race card unlike they've ever played it before, and considering how obnoxious it has been since around 2008, it ain't gonna be pretty.

Sort of like this BS story from Lee.

======================================================================

