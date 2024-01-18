Dana Loesch Breaks the Entire Freaking Internet (Wins/Loses Twitter-X) By Posting These 5 Simple Words

Dana Loesch has finally chimed in on one of the most heated debates of modern times. People argue about abortion, they fight about gun control, but nothing compares to the vitriol we see when people debate about this very heated and important topic.

Pineapple is amazing on pizza. pic.twitter.com/5EddBYkJc0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 18, 2024

You read that correctly, people, Dana is PRO pineapple on pizza. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. We repeat, THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

The world is shocked.

*snort*

I love Canadian bacon on pizza! pic.twitter.com/aCkzMugO4y — Tom Byron (@TomByronXXX) January 18, 2024

Ha!

That's HA'AM!

Wow, I never thought the deep state would get to Dana Loesch, but here we go. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 18, 2024

Dana, blink twice if they're holding you against your will.

Pineapple anchovie is the greatest of all pizzas. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) January 18, 2024

Umm ... no.

Hell no.

NO no.

Not happening.

Dana, no. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) January 18, 2024

They're going to make Dana wear a pineapple ring pinned to her clothing.

Bahahaha.

Dana. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 18, 2024

👏🏽 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) January 18, 2024

Pineapple on pizza.

A country divided.

