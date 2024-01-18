Dana Loesch Breaks the Entire Freaking Internet (Wins/Loses Twitter-X) By Posting These 5 Simple Words

Take the L! Dem AZ Candidate Ruben Gallego's Race Card Declined BIG TIME...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on January 18, 2024
AngieArtist

Dana Loesch has finally chimed in on one of the most heated debates of modern times. People argue about abortion, they fight about gun control, but nothing compares to the vitriol we see when people debate about this very heated and important topic.

You read that correctly, people, Dana is PRO pineapple on pizza. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. We repeat, THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

The world is shocked.

*snort*

Ha!

That's HA'AM!

Dana, blink twice if they're holding you against your will.

Umm ... no.

Hell no.

NO no.

Not happening.

They're going to make Dana wear a pineapple ring pinned to her clothing.

Bahahaha.

Pineapple on pizza.

A country divided.

Tags: DANA LOESCH PIZZA

