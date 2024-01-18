Take the L! Dem AZ Candidate Ruben Gallego's Race Card Declined BIG TIME...
Biden Groupie JoJoFromJerz TRIES Picking a Fight with Adam Carolla Over Fauci and LOL Someone Call 9-1-1

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on January 18, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

Adam Carolla was spot on in this clever post about Fauci, especially as even the evil little COVID gnome himself has admitted much of what they did to 'protect us' from a virus wasn't based on science.

Carolla nailed it:

And that's probably why Biden fangirl and Lefty mouthpiece JoJoFromJerz tried to pick a fight with him. She must not be familiar with Carolla if she thought this would go her way, like, at all.

Carolla with the TKO in 3 ... 2 ... 1:

Ouch.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Just SAVAGE.

Neither can we.

Don't start none, won't be none.

It's ok when Jimmy does it. 

All day.

Every day.

