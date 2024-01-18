Biden Groupie JoJoFromJerz TRIES Picking a Fight with Adam Carolla Over Fauci and LOL Someone Call 9-1-1

Adam Carolla was spot on in this clever post about Fauci, especially as even the evil little COVID gnome himself has admitted much of what they did to 'protect us' from a virus wasn't based on science.

Advertisement

Carolla nailed it:

Turns out Fauci may have been wrong about some stuff — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) January 13, 2024

And that's probably why Biden fangirl and Lefty mouthpiece JoJoFromJerz tried to pick a fight with him. She must not be familiar with Carolla if she thought this would go her way, like, at all.

Oh good, the guy best known for girls on trampolines is an expert in epidemiology now. pic.twitter.com/ohGo996PDq — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 13, 2024

Carolla with the TKO in 3 ... 2 ... 1:

If you actually looked like your pics, I could’ve offered you a job. — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) January 14, 2024

Ouch.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

People make fun of and criticize me about Covid, but nobody ever says what I got wrong. I was on a mic every single day during Covid. Check the tape and please tell me one thing I got wrong or shut the f**k up and say you were wrong. It will help you for the next time you are… https://t.co/6ayOxVue1S — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) January 18, 2024

Just SAVAGE.

Neither can we.

Don't start none, won't be none.

So Jimmy is the expert instead? https://t.co/NHj1gExcUO — Omar (@tarblooders10) January 14, 2024

It's ok when Jimmy does it.

All day.

Every day.

======================================================================

Related:

What the Hell Is THIS?! Footage of United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby 'Performing' Leaks and YIKES (Watch)

Rob Reiner Learns the HARD WAY Righties Are DONE With His Ugly, FALSE Accusations About Them (and Trump!)

Justice Department Report Into the 2022 Uvalde Texas School Shooting Drops and It's Beyond DAMNING

Who Wants to Tell Her?! LOL! Jill Biden Standing Behind THIS Sign of ALL Signs is Too Damn Funny (Pic)

*CHEF'S KISS* Elon Musk Uses WEF to Make GLORIOUS Dig at Elizabeth 'Senator Karen' Warren and LOL

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.