Democrat's Pro-Israel Speech Stuns New York City. Is AOC Listening?
Biden WH Making Sure the Pentagon (and Other Federal Buildings) Will Achieve His...
Who Wants to Tell Her?! LOL! Jill Biden Standing Behind THIS Sign of...
Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Case Against U.S. Marine Veteran Daniel Penny
Iowahawk Figures Out Why Davos Freaks Us Normies Out
Crazy Kamala Harris Fearmongers Americans About Dying Women and Babies Across the Country
Hamas Terrorist Tried to Sell Severed Head in Gaza
Matt Walsh on Bizarre World Economic Forum Display: 'What Happened to COVID Safety...
Dem Rep Says Republicans Are Targeting 'Communities of Color' by Busing Migrants
Who Had Transgender Nazi Terrorist on Their 2024 Bingo Card? Bizarre Developing Story...
Daniel Penny's Request to Have Charges Against Him Dismissed Is Denied
The 'Ultimate World Cruise' Is a Dreamy Escape from Primary Season for This...
Josh Hawley: Government Paid Left-Wing Academics to Write ‘Counter-Propaganda’
Aide to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Asked 911 to Be 'Subtle'

*CHEF'S KISS* Elon Musk Uses WEF to Make GLORIOUS Dig at Elizabeth 'Senator Karen' Warren and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on January 18, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Elon Musk used the authoritarian nutjobs at the World Economic Forum to take Elizabeth Warren, or Senator Karen as he calls her, down as only he could ... and it's a beautiful thing. When you can mock one horrible event to mock another horrible politician? Double bonus points!

Advertisement

Disco, even.

Eat your heart out, Babylon Bee.

Right? Color us crazy but if they're concerned about germs and airborne viruses they probably shouldn't let ANYONE blow in their faces. 

Just sayin'.

He just looks like a villain, ya' know?

Heh.

To be fair, this could very well have been something from the Bee.

Rules for thee but not for me?

It's what authoritarians do.

Recommended

Who Wants to Tell Her?! LOL! Jill Biden Standing Behind THIS Sign of ALL Signs is Too Damn Funny (Pic)
Sam J.
Advertisement

======================================================================

Related:

Joy Reid's Mic Cut During Her Anti-White, Anti-Christian RANT About Iowa to Announce Trump's Win and LOL

Nate Silver Details How Deplatforming Trump Actually Made Him MORE Popular In Lefty-Sob-Inducing Thread

HOO BOY, It's About to Get Real and SOOOOOOO Much Worse for Fani Willis (Grab Your Popcorn)

Drew Holden DROPS CBS With ALL the Receipts for Pushing FAKE AF Story About Migrants Drowning at Border

PROOF We've All Been Waiting For? Member of Nancy Pelosi's Security Detail Lied BIGLY About January 6th

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ELIZABETH WARREN ELON MUSK WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM WHO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Who Wants to Tell Her?! LOL! Jill Biden Standing Behind THIS Sign of ALL Signs is Too Damn Funny (Pic)
Sam J.
Iowahawk Figures Out Why Davos Freaks Us Normies Out
Gordon K
'You Have Been Warned': Jordan Peterson Loses 'Re-Education' Court Battle, Promises War
Grateful Calvin
Who Had Transgender Nazi Terrorist on Their 2024 Bingo Card? Bizarre Developing Story Ahead
Chad Felix Greene
Matt Walsh on Bizarre World Economic Forum Display: 'What Happened to COVID Safety Regulations'
Chad Felix Greene
Crazy Kamala Harris Fearmongers Americans About Dying Women and Babies Across the Country
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Who Wants to Tell Her?! LOL! Jill Biden Standing Behind THIS Sign of ALL Signs is Too Damn Funny (Pic) Sam J.
Advertisement