CHEF'S KISS* Elon Musk Uses WEF to Make GLORIOUS Dig at Elizabeth 'Senator Karen' Warren and LOL

Elon Musk used the authoritarian nutjobs at the World Economic Forum to take Elizabeth Warren, or Senator Karen as he calls her, down as only he could ... and it's a beautiful thing. When you can mock one horrible event to mock another horrible politician? Double bonus points!

Advertisement

Disco, even.

Wow, I didn’t know Elizabeth Warren was at Davos

pic.twitter.com/q9FwDDx3Z8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2024

Eat your heart out, Babylon Bee.

It really is crazy we went from COVID to blowing in people's faces. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 18, 2024

Seriously wtf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2024

Right? Color us crazy but if they're concerned about germs and airborne viruses they probably shouldn't let ANYONE blow in their faces.

Just sayin'.

He just looks like a villain, ya' know?

The real issue is that Klaus wants to be emperor of Earth. He certainly dresses for the part!



And the policies that seem to emerge from this gathering don’t seem to make for an exciting future. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2024

Come on Elon you could’ve pitched this as a Bee headline! 😂 — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) January 18, 2024

Heh.

To be fair, this could very well have been something from the Bee.

Where are their masks?



Where is Greta saying, “How dare you?”



How much fuel did each of them spend to attend the event?



Why does the left not recognize the value of green nuclear energy?



Why is Germany freezing, while China is constructing coal power plants? — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 18, 2024

Rules for thee but not for me?

It's what authoritarians do.

======================================================================

Related:

Joy Reid's Mic Cut During Her Anti-White, Anti-Christian RANT About Iowa to Announce Trump's Win and LOL

Nate Silver Details How Deplatforming Trump Actually Made Him MORE Popular In Lefty-Sob-Inducing Thread

HOO BOY, It's About to Get Real and SOOOOOOO Much Worse for Fani Willis (Grab Your Popcorn)

Drew Holden DROPS CBS With ALL the Receipts for Pushing FAKE AF Story About Migrants Drowning at Border

PROOF We've All Been Waiting For? Member of Nancy Pelosi's Security Detail Lied BIGLY About January 6th

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.